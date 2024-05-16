Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2024) - BK8, a leading name in online sports betting and iGaming, is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Saba Sports, a renowned brand with 25 years of experience as Asia's No.1 brand in sports market dominance. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Saba Sports joins forces with BK8, a trusted giant in the online sports betting realm, to develop a customized app tailored to enhance the betting experience for BK8 users.

In an exclusive interview with a Saba Sports spokesperson, the rationale behind this unprecedented partnership was unveiled, that is because BK8 boasts an exceptional reputation, both within and beyond the industry.

"BK8 has solidified its position as world-leading sports betting brand, boasting extensive experience in the industry and a strong presence in the global market. These qualities make BK8 the ideal partner for Saba Sports. We are confident that this partnership will transcend its initial purpose. The introduction of the app will not only benefits BK8 members, but also contribute to the mutual growth and expansion of both brands in the international market," said Saba Sports spokesperson.

Michael Gatt, BK8 Managing Director, said: "We are excited about our partnership with Saba Sports. By merging Saba Sports's expertise in sportsbook software development with our strength in delivering top-notch service, our dedicated customized mobile application will transform the world of sportsbook for the better and bring endless benefits to all BK8 members."

The app offers more than just competitive odds and extensive coverage of sports and events worldwide, it is designed with state-of-the-art technologies to ensure convenience, speed, and security at every step of the way.

Beyond collaborations within the same industry, BK8 had also established an array of partnership with top-flight football clubs from English Premier League (EPL) and LaLiga. These include, but are not limited to, Aston Villa, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Huddersfield Town, Valencia, Athletic Bilbao, Villarreal, RCD Mallorca, and Elche.

About BK8:

BK8 is a renowned online betting platform that specialized in offering a wide range of betting options, including but not limited to live casino, slot, fishing, sports, and e-sports betting games to its members. BK8's commitment to providing a secure and highly rewarding gambling environment has enticed users worldwide to join as members. Through BK8's steadfast dedication to providing a top-tier online sports betting experience, it has earned itself a prominent position as one of the biggest and most trusted online sports betting platforms in the world.

About Saba Sports:

Saba Sports is Asia's leading developer of cutting-edge sports betting solutions that specializes in creating customized apps and platforms for online betting operators. Saba Sports is widely recognized and held in high regard by bettors in the region for offering the most competitive odds and an extensive selection of matches worldwide. With a commitment to create an innovative gambling experience for both operators and users, Saba Sports is continuously pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of online sports betting.

