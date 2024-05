Mondi Finance Europe GmbH - Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 16

16 May 2024

Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus

Mondi Finance plc

(LEI:213800BJV32JT6IRCS96)

Mondi Finance Europe GmbH

(LEI: 2138004LSZE37TGO8788)

A supplementary prospectus in connection with the Mondi Finance plc and Mondi Finance Europe GmbH €3,000,000,000 Guaranteed Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 16 June 2023 (the "Supplementary Prospectus") has been approved by the UK FCA.

The following document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Supplementary Prospectus dated 16 May 2024

The Supplementary Prospectus should be read and construed in conjunction with the Base Prospectus dated 16 June 2023.

Disclaimer - Intended Addressees

Please note that the information contained in the Base Prospectus and in the Supplementary Prospectus (together the "Prospectuses") may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectuses) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Prospectuses is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Prospectuses, you must ascertain from the Prospectuses whether or not you are one of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

In particular, the Prospectuses do not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. This is not for distribution in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States of America and are subject to U.S. tax law requirements. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons or to persons within the United States of America, as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.