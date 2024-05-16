Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 16

16 May 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 15 May 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £51.873million Including current year income and expenses £52.126million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 273.36p Including current year income and expenses 274.70p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 272.48p Including current year income and expenses 273.69p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

