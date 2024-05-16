

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - US forces have completed construction of a temporary floating pier off the Gazan coast to deliver humanitarian aid o the war-stricken people of Gaza.



The U.S. Central Command said that on Thursday, its personnel anchored the temporary JLOTS pier to the beach in Gaza.



CENTCOM made it clear that no U.S. troops entered Gaza as part of this mission.



'Trucks carrying humanitarian assistance are expected to begin moving ashore in the coming days. The United Nations will receive the aid and coordinate its distribution into Gaza,' it said in a statement.



The Pentagon announced its mission to construct the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore, or JLOTS, capability on March 8, with a goal of beginning initial delivery operations within 60 days.



The components of the JLOTS include a floating pier, an approximately 1,800-foot-long causeway that will be attached to the shore, and a group of logistic support vessels and barges that will transport the aid from the pier to the causeway.



The pier will initially facilitate the delivery of an estimated 90 daily truckloads of humanitarian aid into Gaza. Once fully operational, that number could increase to about 150 truckloads, or roughly 2,000,000 meals per day.



Meanwhile, aid efforts have continued amid reported gun battles between Israeli troops and Palestinian fighters in Jabalia in the north and Rafah in the south.



Major obstacles continue to be faced by aid teams inside and outside Gaza, including an attack by Israeli settlers on Tuesday in the West Bank on trucks carrying humanitarian supplies bound for the enclave. 'The settlers offloaded and vandalized the vehicles at the Tarqumiya checkpoint and near the Barrier by Beit Awwa. Several trucks were damaged,' the UN aid office reported.



Unconfirmed media reports showed protesters who have been calling for the release of Israeli hostages blocking the trucks originating from Jordan and stamping on boxes of relief items.



UNRWA said at least 600,000 people have fled Rafah and another 100,000 have been uprooted from the north of the enclave amid fresh evacuation orders by the Israeli military.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken