OPTX and Bally's Corporation Create New Strategic AI Alliance

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / OPTX, a leading provider of AI-driven operational solutions for the casino gaming industry, has signed an extensive, multi-year collaboration with Bally's Corporation ("Bally's"), a renowned global casino-entertainment company. This system integration will span across all Bally's properties in the United States, underscoring a dedication to leveraging artificial intelligence in decision-making processes to enhance the overall guest experience.





Brooke Fiumara, Co-CEO of OPTX, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership: "The chance to collaborate with an industry titan such as Bally's is truly humbling. Serving as the Enterprise AI partner for Bally's is not only an honor but also a significant responsibility."

Brooke elaborated on why OPTX is a game-changer for Bally's: "Introducing an operational forward tool to the enterprise holds immense significance as it empowers the organization to fully harness the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) through OPTX's award-winning operational functionality. By adopting such a tool, the enterprise gains a strategic advantage in leveraging AI technologies and operational efficiencies across various aspects and all levels of its operations."

"OPTX does a remarkable job at incorporating artificial intelligence into the day-to-day lives of operators," remarked Dan Cherry, VP of Gaming Operations for Bally's. He added, "They've been able to leverage a powerful AI engine in a way that creates simple, meaningful and easy to execute actionable tasks to improve operations. Their platform will allow us to create a better customer experience and reinvest in our gaming product aggressively."

Through this extensive partnership, Bally's ensures that the entire organization will gain advantages from OPTX's varied suite of products, including slots and table games analytics and recommendations, slot dispatch, and player development integration.

About OPTX:

OPTX is a leading technology platform for casino operators, utilizing artificial intelligence to deliver innovative solutions. The OPTX Open API platform functions as a central integration hub, enabling operators to input diverse data points into designated systems. Since its inception in 2019, OPTX has been transforming the industry by leveraging player, gaming and machine data to ignite productivity, simplify operations, and drive growth. OPTX has secured consecutive spots on the Global Gaming Awards Land-Based Product of the Year Shortlist in 2022 & 2023, and also claimed the 2023 Gaming & Leisure Gaming & Hospitality Awards Innovation Award, solidifying their status as an industry trailblazer. To learn more about OPTX's comprehensive suite of solutions, visit www.OPTX.com.

About Bally's Corporation:

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence. It currently owns and manages 15 casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, formerly Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Bet, a first-in-class sports betting platform, and Bally Casino, a growing iCasino platform. With 9,900 employees, the Company's casino operations include approximately 15,000 slot machines, 550 table games and 3,900 hotel rooms. Upon completing the construction of a permanent casino facility in Chicago, IL, and a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and/or manage 16 casinos across 11 states. Bally's also has rights to developable land in Las Vegas post the closure of the Tropicana.

