Zoom Out Productions: 'Body of Water' Sails Into American Black Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / Zoom Out Productions is thrilled to announce the U.S. debut of its latest film "Body of Water," a gripping psychological thriller directed by award-winning filmmaker Terrisha "TK" Kearse. The premiere will take place at O Cinema South Beach on Friday, June 14, at 1 p.m.

"Body of Water" delves into the harrowing journey of a man who, after suffering injustice and tragedy at the hands of those sworn to protect, decides to take the law into his own hands. The 103-minute film includes breakout performances by actors David Wendell Boykins and Kiya Roberts and it introduces Dallas Schaefer.

Kearse completed the principle photography right before the industry strike last year. "It's exciting to see something that I've created get out into the world and it's really rewarding to be recognized by the American Black Film Festival for my work," she shared.

'Body of Water' won the Best Indie Feature Award at the 2024 World Film Festival Cannes in January. Kearse is co-owner of the film's production company, Zoom Out Productions, with her business partner Tara Carbajal.

According to a recent report published by Women in Film, only 18% of production companies with non-studio funding were owned by women. The numbers are even smaller for Black and Brown women. The completion and recognition of this film marks an important milestone for Zoom Out Productions and a launching pad for future projects.

Contact Information

Amber Bolden

Partnership Coordinator

bolden.amber@gmail.com

4103706727

Zalika Sapp-Weaver

Manager

zsappweaver@gmail.com

SOURCE: Zoom Out Productions (US)

View the original press release on newswire.com.