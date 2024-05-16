Unifund Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 16

16 May 2024

Unifund Plc (the "Company") - 213800LITDTT8TBYHX49

Annual Report and Financial Statements

The Annual Report and Financial Statements is available on the following link:

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the financial year ended 30 September 2023

For further information please contact:

Unifund Plc

6th Floor

125 London Wall

London EC2Y 5AS

spvservices@apexgroup.com