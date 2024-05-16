Baidu, Inc.: Baidu Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

BEIJING, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888 (HKD Counter) and 89888 (RMB Counter)), ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"Baidu Core's online marketing revenue remained stable, while the end-to-end optimization of our AI technology stack continued to propel the growth of our AI Cloud revenue during the quarter," said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu. "As a new era of Gen-AI unfolds in China, foundation models like ERNIE will serve as the underlying infrastructure, infusing various facets of people's lives. We are making our ERNIE family of models increasingly affordable and efficient. This should provide Baidu with even greater opportunities ahead."

"In the first quarter of 2024, Baidu Core's non-GAAP operating margin expanded both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter to 23.5%. We have established a track record of consistently improving operational efficiency. In the coming quarters, we will execute on what is needed to optimize our operational efficiency in support of our AI enabled businesses and high-quality growth, and maintain a healthy non-GAAP operating margin," said Rong Luo, CFO of Baidu.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights[1]



Baidu, Inc. (In millions except per Q1

Q4

Q1









ADS, unaudited) 2023

2023

2024



YOY

QOQ

RMB

RMB

RMB US$







Total revenues 31,144

34,951

31,513 4,365

1 %

(10 %)





















Operating income 4,980

5,392

5,484 760

10 %

2 % Operating income (non-GAAP) [2] 6,428

7,075

6,673 924

4 %

(6 %)





















Net income to Baidu 5,825

2,599

5,448 755

(6 %)

110 % Net income to Baidu (non-GAAP) [2] 5,727

7,755

7,011 971

22 %

(10 %)





















Diluted earnings per ADS 15.92

6.77

14.91 2.07

(6 %)

120 % Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP) [2] 16.10

21.86

19.91 2.76

24 %

(9 %)





















Adjusted EBITDA [2] 8,145

9,057

8,244 1,142

1 %

(9 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin 26 %

26 %

26 % 26 %











Baidu Core

Q1

Q4

Q1









(In millions, unaudited) 2023

2023

2024



YOY

QOQ

RMB

RMB

RMB US$







Total revenues 22,998

27,488

23,803 3,297

4 %

(13 %)





















Operating income 4,091

4,668

4,538 629

11 %

(3 %) Operating income (non-GAAP) [2] 5,363

6,197

5,586 774

4 %

(10 %)





















Net income to Baidu Core 5,513

2,440

5,150 713

(7 %)

111 % Net income to Baidu Core (non-GAAP) [2] 5,268

7,500

6,628 918

26 %

(12 %)





















Adjusted EBITDA [2] 7,003

8,118

7,118 986

2 %

(12 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin 30 %

30 %

30 % 30 %









[1] Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB 7.2203 as of March 29, 2024, as

set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are

provided solely for the convenience of the reader.

Operational Highlights

Corporate

Baidu returned US$229 million to shareholders since the beginning of Q1 2024, bringing the cumulative repurchase to US$898 million under the 2023 share repurchase program.

Baidu released its annual ESG Report on May 13, 2024, which details Baidu's latest ESG policies and sustainability initiatives. (http://esg.baidu.com/Uploads/Baidu_2023_ESG_Report.pdf).

AI Cloud

PaddlePaddle developer community grew to 13 million in mid-April, 2024.

Baidu expanded the ERNIE family of models, by launching several lightweight large language models in Q1 2024, making ERNIE increasingly affordable.

Baidu launched and improved the tools on its MaaS platform for enterprise customers in Q1 2024. These tools aim to facilitate the development of AI-native applications, AI agents, and the creation of customized models on Baidu's MaaS platform.

Intelligent Driving

Apollo Go, Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing service, provided about 826K rides in the first quarter of 2024, up 25% year over year. As of April 19, 2024, the cumulative rides provided to the public by Apollo Go surpassed 6 million.

Mobile Ecosystem

In March 2024, Baidu App's MAUs reached 676 million, up 3% year over year.

Managed Page accounted for 50% of Baidu Core's online marketing revenue in the first quarter of 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB31.5 billion ($4.37 billion), increasing 1% year over year.

Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB23.8 billion ($3.30 billion), increasing 4% year over year; online marketing revenue was RMB17.0 billion ($2.36 billion), up 3% year over year, and non-online marketing revenue was RMB6.8 billion ($935 million), up 6% year over year, mainly driven by AI Cloud business.

was RMB23.8 billion ($3.30 billion), increasing 4% year over year; was RMB17.0 billion ($2.36 billion), up 3% year over year, and was RMB6.8 billion ($935 million), up 6% year over year, mainly driven by AI Cloud business. Revenue from iQIYI was RMB7.9 billion ($1.10 billion), decreasing 5% year over year.

Cost of revenues was RMB15.3 billion ($2.12 billion), increasing 1% year over year, primarily due to an increase in traffic acquisition costs and costs related to AI Cloud business, partially offset by the decrease in content costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB5.4 billion ($745 million), accounting for 17% of total revenues in the quarter, compared to 18% in the same period last year.

Research and development expenses were RMB5.4 billion ($742 million), decreasing 1% year over year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel related expenses and other R&D expenditures, partially offset by the increase in server depreciation expenses and server custody fees which support Gen-AI research and development inputs.

Operating income was RMB5.5 billion ($760 million). Baidu Core operating income was RMB4.5 billion ($629 million), and Baidu Core operating margin was 19%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB6.7 billion ($924 million). Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB5.6 billion ($774 million), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 23%.

Total other income, net was RMB1.2 billion ($173 million), decreasing 52% year over year, primarily due to a decrease in fair value gain from long-term investments, partially offset by the increase in net foreign exchange gain.

Income tax expense was RMB883 million ($122 million), compared to RMB1.2 billion in the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB5.4 billion ($755 million), and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB14.91 ($2.07). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB5.2 billion ($713 million), and net margin for Baidu Core was 22%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB7.0 billion ($971 million). Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB19.91 ($2.76). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB6.6 billion ($918 million), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 28%.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB8.2 billion ($1.14 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 26%. Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was RMB7.1 billion ($986 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 30%.

As of March 31, 2024, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB191.8 billion ($26.56 billion), and cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments excluding iQIYI were RMB185.8 billion ($25.73 billion). Free cash flow was RMB4.2 billion ($579 million), and free cash flow excluding iQIYI was RMB3.3 billion ($452 million).

Conference Call Information

Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8.00 AM on May 16, 2024, U.S. Eastern Time (8.00 PM on May 16, 2024, Beijing Time).

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "Baidu Inc. Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call". Please follow the steps to enter your registration details, then click "Register". Upon registering, you will then be provided with the dial-in number, the passcode, and your unique access PIN. This information will also be emailed to you as a calendar invite.

For pre-registration, please click:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10038153-8wbttd.html

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), the passcode and unique access PIN) provided in the calendar invite that you have received following your pre-registration.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.baidu.com.

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888". One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, Baidu's and other parties' strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Baidu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baidu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Baidu's growth strategies; its future business development, including development of new products and services; its ability to attract and retain users and customers; competition in the Chinese Internet search and newsfeed market; competition for online marketing customers; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of its revenues; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to intellectual property rights; the expected growth of the Chinese-language Internet search and newsfeed market and the number of Internet and broadband users in China; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Internet and Internet search providers, and general economic conditions in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Baidu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Baidu undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Baidu's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Baidu uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Baidu, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Baidu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Baidu's historical performance and liquidity. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data.

Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, and amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu represents net income attributable to Baidu excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, and fair value change of long-term investments, adjusted for related income tax effects. Baidu's share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees' books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS represents diluted earnings per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS. Adjusted EBITDA represents operating income excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, and share-based compensation expenses.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measure."

Baidu, Inc.

















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

















(In millions except for per share (or ADS) information, unaudited)



















Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,





2023

2023

2024

2024





RMB

RMB

RMB

US$(2)

Revenues:

















Online marketing services

17,972

20,804

18,490

2,561

Others

13,172

14,147

13,023

1,804

Total revenues

31,144

34,951

31,513

4,365





















Costs and expenses:

















Cost of revenues(1)

15,152

17,418

15,291

2,118

Selling, general and administrative(1)

5,589

5,854

5,375

745

Research and development(1)

5,423

6,287

5,363

742

Total costs and expenses

26,164

29,559

26,029

3,605

Operating income

4,980

5,392

5,484

760





















Other income (loss):

















Interest income

1,915

2,064

2,091

290

Interest expense

(804)

(774)

(766)

(106)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net

(106)

(449)

401

56

Share of losses from equity method investments

(48)

(2,970)

(205)

(28)

Others, net

1,638

(398)

(275)

(39)

Total other income (loss), net

2,595

(2,527)

1,246

173





















Income before income taxes

7,575

2,865

6,730

933

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,193

(96)

883

122

Net income

6,382

2,961

5,847

811

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

557

362

399

56

Net income attributable to Baidu

5,825

2,599

5,448

755









































Earnings per ADS (1 ADS representing 8 Class A ordinary shares):

















-Basic

16.17

6.85

14.97

2.07

-Diluted

15.92

6.77

14.91

2.07

Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:

















-Basic

2.02

0.86

1.87

0.26

-Diluted

1.99

0.85

1.86

0.26

Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding (in millions):









-Basic

2,798

2,812

2,804

2,804

-Diluted

2,837

2,830

2,816

2,816





















(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:

















Cost of revenues

98

159

108

15

Selling, general and administrative

463

411

417

58

Research and development

828

1,068

618

86

Total share-based compensation expenses

1,389

1,638

1,143

159





















(2) All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2203 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of March 29, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 statistical

release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Baidu, Inc.











Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











(In millions, unaudited)





























December 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2023

2024

2024



RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

25,231

30,418

4,213 Restricted cash

11,503

11,591

1,605 Short-term investments, net

168,670

149,781

20,744 Accounts receivable, net

10,848

10,935

1,514 Amounts due from related parties

1,424

1,173

162 Other current assets, net

12,579

13,580

1,882 Total current assets

230,255

217,478

30,120













Non-current assets:











Fixed assets, net

27,960

28,157

3,900 Licensed copyrights, net

6,967

6,920

958 Produced content, net

13,377

13,613

1,885 Intangible assets, net

881

873

121 Goodwill

22,586

22,586

3,128 Long-term investments, net

47,957

46,947

6,502 Long-term time deposits and held-to-maturity investments

24,666

45,407

6,289 Amounts due from related parties

195

289

40 Deferred tax assets, net

2,100

2,256

312 Operating lease right-of-use assets

10,851

10,692

1,481 Other non-current assets

18,964

19,479

2,699 Total non-current assets

176,504

197,219

27,315













Total assets

406,759

414,697

57,435













LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:











Short-term loans

10,257

13,716

1,900 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

37,717

36,739

5,089 Customer deposits and deferred revenue

14,627

13,641

1,889 Deferred income

306

232

32 Long-term loans, current portion

2

23

3 Convertible senior notes, current portion

2,802

2,855

395 Notes payable, current portion

6,029

6,136

850 Amounts due to related parties

1,603

1,475

204 Operating lease liabilities

3,108

3,114

431 Total current liabilities

76,451

77,931

10,793













Non-current liabilities:











Deferred income

200

198

27 Deferred revenue

481

509

70 Amounts due to related parties

77

72

10 Long-term loans

14,223

14,705

2,037 Notes payable

34,990

35,605

4,931 Convertible senior notes

8,144

8,357

1,157 Deferred tax liabilities

2,725

2,818

390 Operating lease liabilities

5,040

4,886

677 Other non-current liabilities

1,820

1,853

258 Total non-current liabilities

67,700

69,003

9,557













Total liabilities

144,151

146,934

20,350













Redeemable noncontrolling interests

9,465

9,906

1,372













Equity











Total Baidu shareholders' equity

243,626

248,007

34,349 Noncontrolling interests

9,517

9,850

1,364 Total equity

253,143

257,857

35,713













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and

equity

406,759

414,697

57,435















Baidu, Inc.

















































Selected Information

















































(In millions, unaudited)









































































































Three months ended

March 31, 2023 (RMB)

Three months ended

December 31, 2023 (RMB)

Three months ended

March 31, 2024 (RMB)

Three months ended

March 31, 2024 (US$)





Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Total revenues

22,998 8,349 (203)

31,144

27,488 7,707 (244)

34,951

23,803 7,927 (217)

31,513

3,297 1,098 (30)

4,365

YOY

























4 % (5 %)



1 %













QOQ

























(13 %) 3 %



(10 %)

































































Costs and expenses:

















































Cost of revenues (1)

9,379 5,956 (183)

15,152

12,050 5,533 (165)

17,418

9,839 5,631 (179)

15,291

1,363 780 (25)

2,118

Selling, general and administrative (1)

4,533 1,106 (50)

5,589

4,936 948 (30)

5,854

4,492 922 (39)

5,375

622 128 (5)

745

Research and development (1)

4,995 428 -

5,423

5,834 453 -

6,287

4,934 429 -

5,363

683 59 -

742

Total costs and expenses

18,907 7,490 (233)

26,164

22,820 6,934 (195)

29,559

19,265 6,982 (218)

26,029

2,668 967 (30)

3,605

YOY

















































Cost of revenues

























5 % (5 %)



1 %













Selling, general and administrative

























(1 %) (17 %)



(4 %)













Research and development

























(1 %) 0 %



(1 %)













Costs and expenses

























2 % (7 %)



(1 %)

































































Operating income (loss)

4,091 859 30

4,980

4,668 773 (49)

5,392

4,538 945 1

5,484

629 131 -

760

YOY

























11 % 10 %



10 %













QOQ

























(3 %) 22 %



2 %













Operating margin

18 % 10 %



16 %

17 % 10 %



15 %

19 % 12 %



17 %

































































Add: total other income (loss), net

2,803 (208) -

2,595

(2,267) (260) -

(2,527)

1,508 (262) -

1,246

209 (36) -

173

Less: income tax expense (benefit)

1,168 25 -

1,193

(134) 38 -

(96)

866 17 -

883

120 2 -

122

Less: net income attributable to NCI

213 8 336 (3) 557

95 9 258 (3) 362

30 11 358 (3) 399

5 2 49 (3) 56

Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

5,513 618 (306)

5,825

2,440 466 (307)

2,599

5,150 655 (357)

5,448

713 91 (49)

755

YOY

























(7 %) 6 %



(6 %)













QOQ

























111 % 41 %



110 %













Net margin

24 % 7 %



19 %

9 % 6 %



7 %

22 % 8 %



17 %

































































Non-GAAP financial measures:

















































Operating income (non-GAAP)

5,363 1,035



6,428

6,197 927



7,075

5,586 1,086



6,673

774 150



924

YOY

























4 % 5 %



4 %













QOQ

























(10 %) 17 %



(6 %)













Operating margin (non-GAAP)

23 % 12 %



21 %

23 % 12 %



20 %

23 % 14 %



21 %

































































Net income attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

5,268 940



5,727

7,500 681



7,755

6,628 844



7,011

918 117



971

YOY

























26 % (10 %)



22 %













QOQ

























(12 %) 24 %



(10 %)













Net margin (non-GAAP)

23 % 11 %



18 %

27 % 9 %



22 %

28 % 11 %



22 %

































































Adjusted EBITDA

7,003 1,112



8,145

8,118 988



9,057

7,118 1,125



8,244

986 156



1,142

YOY

























2 % 1 %



1 %













QOQ

























(12 %) 14 %



(9 %)













Adjusted EBITDA margin

30 % 13 %



26 %

30 % 13 %



26 %

30 % 14 %



26 %

































































(1) Includes share-based compensation as follows:

















































Cost of revenues

65 33



98

125 34



159

76 32



108

11 4



15

Selling, general and administrative

377 86



463

340 71



411

353 64



417

49 9



58

Research and development

778 50



828

1,020 48



1,068

575 43



618

80 6



86

Total share-based compensation

1,220 169



1,389

1,485 153



1,638

1,004 139



1,143

140 19



159

(2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments















































(3) Relates to the net income attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests













































Baidu, Inc.































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows































(In millions,unaudited)





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



March 31, 2023 (RMB)

December 31, 2023 (RMB)

March 31, 2024 (RMB)

March 31, 2024 (US$)



Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Net cash provided by operating activities

4,838 1,002 5,840

9,985 633 10,618

5,284 936 6,220

731 130 861 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(32,816) 167 (32,649)

(11,805) (1,431) (13,236)

(2,893) (223) (3,116)

(401) (31) (432) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

1,055 (3,357) (2,302)

(7,586) (22) (7,608)

2,126 261 2,387

295 36 331 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash

(96) (9) (105)

(364) (31) (395)

154 15 169

21 2 23 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash

(27,019) (2,197) (29,216)

(9,770) (851) (10,621)

4,671 989 5,660

646 137 783 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash































At beginning of period

57,374 7,862 65,236

42,063 6,132 48,195

32,293 5,281 37,574

4,473 731 5,204 At end of period

30,355 5,665 36,020

32,293 5,281 37,574

36,964 6,270 43,234

5,119 868 5,987

































Net cash provided by operating activities

4,838 1,002 5,840

9,985 633 10,618

5,284 936 6,220

731 130 861 Less: Capital expenditures

(1,295) - (1,295)

(3,641) (19) (3,660)

(2,016) (22) (2,038)

(279) (3) (282) Free cash flow

3,543 1,002 4,545

6,344 614 6,958

3,268 914 4,182

452 127 579

































Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.



























Baidu, Inc.































Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures























(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



March 31, 2023 (RMB)

December 31, 2023 (RMB)

March 31, 2024 (RMB)

March 31, 2024 (US$)



Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Operating income

4,091 859 4,980

4,668 773 5,392

4,538 945 5,484

629 131 760 Add: Share-based compensation expenses

1,220 169 1,389

1,485 153 1,638

1,004 139 1,143

140 19 159 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

52 7 59

44 1 45

44 2 46

5 - 5 Operating income (non-GAAP)

5,363 1,035 6,428

6,197 927 7,075

5,586 1,086 6,673

774 150 924

































Add: Depreciation of fixed assets

1,640 77 1,717

1,921 61 1,982

1,532 39 1,571

212 6 218 Adjusted EBITDA

7,003 1,112 8,145

8,118 988 9,057

7,118 1,125 8,244

986 156 1,142

































Net income attributable to Baidu

5,513 618 5,825

2,440 466 2,599

5,150 655 5,448

713 91 755 Add: Share-based compensation expenses

1,220 169 1,297

1,484 153 1,553

1,003 139 1,066

139 19 147 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

49 7 53

42 1 42

42 2 43

6 - 6 Add: Disposal (gain)

(217) - (217)

(37) (1) (38)

(458) - (458)

(63) - (63) Add: Impairment of long-term investments

31 119 85

132 62 160

36 71 68

5 10 9 Add: Fair value (gain) loss of long-term investments

(1,312) 10 (1,307)

403 - 403

725 (23) 714

100 (3) 99 Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)

(122) 18 (114)

3,172 - 3,172

280 - 280

39 - 39 Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3)

106 (1) 105

(136) - (136)

(150) - (150)

(21) - (21) Net income attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

5,268 940 5,727

7,500 681 7,755

6,628 844 7,011

918 117 971

































Diluted earnings per ADS





15.92





6.77





14.91





2.07 Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests





0.46





0.53





0.55





0.08 Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS





(0.28)





14.56





4.45





0.61 Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)





16.10





21.86





19.91





2.76

(1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations. (2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee's books, accretion of their redeemable noncontrolling interests, and the gain or loss

associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share. (3) This represents tax impact of all non-GAAP adjustments.

SOURCE Baidu, Inc.