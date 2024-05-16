John Deere Company: Deere Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $2.370 Billion

- Quarterly results underscore sound execution in the face of challenging market conditions.
- Global agricultural and turf demand further softens while the construction industry remains stable.
- Full-year net income forecast updated to approximately $7.0 billion.
MOLINE, Ill., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $2.370 billion for the second quarter ended April 28, 2024, or $8.53 per share, compared with net income of $2.860 billion, or $9.65 per share, for the quarter ended April 30, 2023. For the first six months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $4.121 billion, or $14.74 per share, compared with $4.819 billion, or $16.18 per share, for the same period last year.
Worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 12 percent, to $15.235 billion, for the second quarter of 2024 and decreased 9 percent, to $27.420 billion, for six months. Net sales were $13.610 billion for the quarter and $24.097 billion for six months, compared with $16.079 billion and $27.481 billion last year.
"John Deere's second-quarter results were noteworthy in light of continued changes across the global agricultural sector," stated John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. "Thanks to the dedication and hard work of our team, we continue to demonstrate structurally higher performance levels across business cycles and are benefitting from stability in construction end markets amid declining agricultural and turf demand."
Company Outlook & Summary
Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2024 is forecasted to be approximately $7.0 billion.
"We are proactively managing our production and inventory levels to adapt to demand changes and position the business for the future," May explained. "Despite market conditions, we are committed to our strategy and are actively investing in and deploying innovative technologies, products, and solutions to ensure our customers' success."
Deere & Company
Second Quarter
Year to Date
$ in millions, except per share amounts
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
Net sales and revenues
$
15,235
$
17,387
-12 %
$
27,420
$
30,038
-9 %
Net income
$
2,370
$
2,860
-17 %
$
4,121
$
4,819
-14 %
Fully diluted EPS
$
8.53
$
9.65
$
14.74
$
16.18
Prior period results were affected by a special item. See Note 1 of the financial statements for further details.
Production & Precision Agriculture
Second Quarter
$ in millions
2024
2023
% Change
Net sales
$
6,581
$
7,822
-16 %
Operating profit
$
1,650
$
2,170
-24 %
Operating margin
25.1 %
27.7 %
Production and precision agriculture sales decreased for the quarter as a result of lower shipment volumes, partially offset by price realization. Operating profit decreased due to lower shipment volumes and higher production costs, partially offset by price realization.
Small Agriculture & Turf
Second Quarter
$ in millions
2024
2023
% Change
Net sales
$
3,185
$
4,145
-23 %
Operating profit
$
571
$
849
-33 %
Operating margin
17.9 %
20.5 %
Small agriculture and turf sales decreased for the quarter as a result of lower shipment volumes, partially offset by price realization. Operating profit decreased due to lower shipment volumes, partially offset by price realization.
Construction & Forestry
Second Quarter
$ in millions
2024
2023
% Change
Net sales
$
3,844
$
4,112
-7 %
Operating profit
$
668
$
838
-20 %
Operating margin
17.4 %
20.4 %
Construction and forestry sales decreased for the quarter due to lower shipment volumes. Operating profit decreased due to lower shipment volumes and higher SA&G and R&D expenses.
Financial Services
Second Quarter
$ in millions
2024
2023
% Change
Net income
$
162
$
28
479 %
Financial services net income for the quarter increased due to income earned on higher average portfolio balances, partially offset by a higher provision for credit losses and less-favorable financing spreads. The results of the prior period were also affected by a correction of the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers. The cumulative effect of this correction, $173 million pretax ($135 million after-tax), was recorded in the second quarter of 2023.
Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2024
Agriculture & Turf
U.S. & Canada:
Large Ag
Down ~ 15%
Small Ag & Turf
Down ~ 10%
Europe
Down ~ 15%
South America (Tractors & Combines)
Down 15 to 20%
Asia
Down moderately
Construction & Forestry
U.S. & Canada:
Construction Equipment
Flat to Down 5%
Compact Construction Equipment
Flat
Global Forestry
Down ~ 10%
Global Roadbuilding
Flat to Down 5%
Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2024
Currency
Price
$ in millions
Net Sales
Translation
Realization
Production & Precision Ag
Down 20% to 25%
~ Flat
+1.5 %
Small Ag & Turf
Down 20% to 25%
~ Flat
+1.5 %
Construction & Forestry
Down 5% to 10%
~ Flat
+1.5 %
Financial Services
Net Income
~$ 770
Financial Services. Fiscal-year 2024 net income attributable to Deere & Company for the financial services operations is forecasted to be approximately $770 million. Results are expected to be higher than fiscal year 2023 due to income earned on a higher average portfolio, partially offset by a higher provision for credit losses and less-favorable financing spreads. A correction of the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers impacted 2023 financial results. The cumulative effect of this correction, $173 million pretax ($135 million after-tax), was recorded in the second quarter of 2023.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained herein, including in the section entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook," and "Deere Segment Outlook," relating to future events, expectations, and trends constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve factors that are subject to change, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect all lines of the company's operations generally while others could more heavily affect a particular line of business.
Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and should not be relied upon. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks, and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to:
- changes in and compliance with U.S., foreign and international laws, regulations, and policies relating to trade, economic sanctions, data privacy, spending, taxing, banking, monetary, environmental (including climate change and engine emissions), and farming policies;
- political, economic, and social instability of the geographies in which the company operates, including the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East;
- adverse macroeconomic conditions, including unemployment, inflation, rising interest rates, changes in consumer practices due to slower economic growth, and regional or global liquidity constraints;
- worldwide demand for food and different forms of renewable energy;
- the ability to execute business strategies, including the company's Smart Industrial Operating Model, Leap Ambitions, and mergers and acquisitions;
- the ability to understand and meet customers' changing expectations and demand for John Deere products and solutions;
- accurately forecasting customer demand for products and services and adequately managing inventory;
- the ability to integrate new technology, including automation and machine learning, and deliver precision technology and solutions to customers;
- changes to governmental communications channels (radio frequency technology);
- the ability to adapt in highly competitive markets;
- dealer practices and their ability to manage distribution of John Deere products and support and service precision technology solutions;
- changes in climate patterns, unfavorable weather events, and natural disasters;
- governmental and other actions designed to address climate change in connection with a transition to a lower-carbon economy;
- higher interest rates and currency fluctuations which could adversely affect the U.S. dollar, customer confidence, access to capital, and demand for John Deere products and solutions;
- availability and price of raw materials, components, and whole goods;
- delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain;
- our equipment fails to perform as expected, which could result in warranty claims, post-sales repairs or recalls, product liability litigation, and regulatory investigations;
- the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified personnel;
- security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to John Deere information technology infrastructure and products;
- loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights;
- legislation introduced or enacted that could affect the company's business model and intellectual property, such as right to repair or right to modify legislation;
- investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings;
- events that damage the company's reputation or brand;
- the agricultural business cycle, which can be unpredictable and is affected by factors such as world grain stocks, available farm acres, acreage planted, soil conditions, harvest yields, prices for commodities and livestock, input costs, and availability of transport for crops; and
- housing starts and supply, real estate and housing prices, levels of public and non-residential construction, and infrastructure investment.
Further information concerning the company and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the financial results, is included in the company's filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q). There also may be other factors that the company cannot anticipate or that are not described herein because the company does not currently perceive them to be material.
DEERE & COMPANY
SECOND QUARTER 2024 PRESS RELEASE
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
April 28
April 30
%
April 28
April 30
%
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Net sales and revenues:
Production & precision ag net sales
$
6,581
$
7,822
-16
$
11,430
$
13,021
-12
Small ag & turf net sales
3,185
4,145
-23
5,610
7,146
-21
Construction & forestry net sales
3,844
4,112
-7
7,057
7,314
-4
Financial services revenues
1,395
1,107
+26
2,770
2,147
+29
Other revenues
230
201
+14
553
410
+35
Total net sales and revenues
$
15,235
$
17,387
-12
$
27,420
$
30,038
-9
Operating profit: *
Production & precision ag
$
1,650
$
2,170
-24
$
2,695
$
3,378
-20
Small ag & turf
571
849
-33
897
1,296
-31
Construction & forestry
668
838
-20
1,234
1,463
-16
Financial services
209
41
+410
466
279
+67
Total operating profit
3,098
3,898
-21
5,292
6,416
-18
Reconciling items **
23
(47)
49
(69)
Income taxes
(751)
(991)
-24
(1,220)
(1,528)
-20
Net income attributable to Deere & Company
$
2,370
$
2,860
-17
$
4,121
$
4,819
-14
*
Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit for financial services includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains or losses.
**
Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain interest income and expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.
DEERE & COMPANY
STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME
For the Three and Six Months Ended April 28, 2024 and April 30, 2023
(In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Sales and Revenues
Net sales
$
13,610
$
16,079
$
24,097
$
27,481
Finance and interest income
1,387
1,079
2,746
2,073
Other income
238
229
577
484
Total
15,235
17,387
27,420
30,038
Costs and Expenses
Cost of sales
9,157
10,730
16,357
18,663
Research and development expenses
565
547
1,098
1,043
Selling, administrative and general expenses
1,265
1,330
2,330
2,283
Interest expense
836
569
1,638
1,049
Other operating expenses
295
363
664
660
Total
12,118
13,539
22,087
23,698
Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes
3,117
3,848
5,333
6,340
Provision for income taxes
751
991
1,220
1,528
Income of Consolidated Group
2,366
2,857
4,113
4,812
Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates
2
2
3
3
Net Income
2,368
2,859
4,116
4,815
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2)
(1)
(5)
(4)
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$
2,370
$
2,860
$
4,121
$
4,819
Per Share Data
Basic
$
8.56
$
9.69
$
14.80
$
16.26
Diluted
8.53
9.65
14.74
16.18
Dividends declared
1.47
1.25
2.94
2.45
Dividends paid
1.47
1.20
2.82
2.33
Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
276.8
295.1
278.4
296.3
Diluted
277.9
296.5
279.5
297.8
See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
DEERE & COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
April 28
October 29
April 30
2024
2023
2023
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
5,553
$
7,458
$
5,267
Marketable securities
1,094
946
856
Trade accounts and notes receivable - net
8,880
7,739
9,971
Financing receivables - net
45,278
43,673
38,954
Financing receivables securitized - net
7,262
7,335
5,659
Other receivables
2,535
2,623
2,593
Equipment on operating leases - net
6,965
6,917
6,524
Inventories
8,443
8,160
9,713
Property and equipment - net
7,034
6,879
6,288
Goodwill
3,936
3,900
3,963
Other intangible assets - net
1,064
1,133
1,222
Retirement benefits
3,056
3,007
3,519
Deferred income taxes
1,936
1,814
1,308
Other assets
2,592
2,503
2,510
Total Assets
$
105,628
$
104,087
$
98,347
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Short-term borrowings
$
17,699
$
17,939
$
17,109
Short-term securitization borrowings
6,976
6,995
5,379
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
14,609
16,130
14,716
Deferred income taxes
491
520
511
Long-term borrowings
40,962
38,477
35,611
Retirement benefits and other liabilities
2,105
2,140
2,520
Total liabilities
82,842
82,201
75,846
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
98
97
102
Stockholders' Equity
Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity
22,684
21,785
22,395
Noncontrolling interests
4
4
4
Total stockholders' equity
22,688
21,789
22,399
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
105,628
$
104,087
$
98,347
See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
DEERE & COMPANY
STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS
For the Six Months Ended April 28, 2024 and April 30, 2023
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
2024
2023
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
4,116
$
4,815
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:
Provision (credit) for credit losses
131
(89)
Provision for depreciation and amortization
1,045
995
Other non-cash adjustments (Note 1)
173
Share-based compensation expense
104
54
Credit for deferred income taxes
(120)
(377)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Receivables related to sales
(2,469)
(4,407)
Inventories
(409)
(982)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(1,300)
(313)
Accrued income taxes payable/receivable
(29)
(96)
Retirement benefits
(208)
(68)
Other
83
148
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
944
(147)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)
13,703
12,593
Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities
200
98
Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases
1,011
993
Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)
(14,091)
(13,451)
Purchases of marketable securities
(432)
(188)
Purchases of property and equipment
(719)
(584)
Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired
(1,369)
(1,229)
Collateral on derivatives - net
96
367
Other
(69)
(93)
Net cash used for investing activities
(1,670)
(1,494)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Net proceeds in short-term borrowings (original maturities three months or less)
58
3,992
Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater than three months)
10,189
4,868
Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)
(8,139)
(3,567)
Repurchases of common stock
(2,422)
(2,546)
Dividends paid
(796)
(697)
Other
(52)
(33)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(1,162)
2,017
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
(5)
70
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
(1,893)
446
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period
7,620
4,941
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period
$
5,727
$
5,387
See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
DEERE & COMPANY
Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
(1)
(2)
DEERE & COMPANY
(3) SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the Three Months Ended April 28, 2024 and April 30, 2023
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Sales and Revenues
Net sales
$
13,610
$
16,079
$
13,610
$
16,079
Finance and interest income
129
121
$
1,496
$
1,206
$
(238)
$
(248)
1,387
1,079
1
Other income
198
185
92
91
(52)
(47)
238
229
2, 3
Total
13,937
16,385
1,588
1,297
(290)
(295)
15,235
17,387
Costs and Expenses
Cost of sales
9,164
10,737
(7)
(7)
9,157
10,730
4
Research and development expenses
565
547
565
547
Selling, administrative and general expenses
1,007
935
260
397
(2)
(2)
1,265
1,330
4
Interest expense
114
103
780
540
(58)
(74)
836
569
1
Interest compensation to Financial Services
180
174
(180)
(174)
1
Other operating expenses
1
85
337
316
(43)
(38)
295
363
3, 5
Total
11,031
12,581
1,377
1,253
(290)
(295)
12,118
13,539
Income before Income Taxes
2,906
3,804
211
44
3,117
3,848
Provision for income taxes
700
974
51
17
751
991
Income after Income Taxes
2,206
2,830
160
27
2,366
2,857
Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates
1
2
1
2
2
Net Income
2,206
2,831
162
28
2,368
2,859
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2)
(1)
(2)
(1)
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$
2,208
$
2,832
$
162
$
28
$
2,370
$
2,860
1
Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense.
2
Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
3
Elimination of income and expense between Equipment Operations and Financial Services related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service revenues and expenses.
4
Elimination of intercompany service fees.
5
Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
DEERE & COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the Six Months Ended April 28, 2024 and April 30, 2023
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Sales and Revenues
Net sales
$
24,097
$
27,481
$
24,097
$
27,481
Finance and interest income
285
234
$
2,929
$
2,274
$
(468)
$
(435)
2,746
2,073
1
Other income
487
417
211
268
(121)
(201)
577
484
2, 3
Total
24,869
28,132
3,140
2,542
(589)
(636)
27,420
30,038
Costs and Expenses
Cost of sales
16,371
18,675
(14)
(12)
16,357
18,663
4
Research and development expenses
1,098
1,043
1,098
1,043
Selling, administrative and general expenses
1,882
1,719
453
569
(5)
(5)
2,330
2,283
4
Interest expense
223
204
1,542
983
(127)
(138)
1,638
1,049
1
Interest compensation to Financial Services
341
297
(341)
(297)
1
Other operating expenses
91
137
675
707
(102)
(184)
664
660
3, 5
Total
20,006
22,075
2,670
2,259
(589)
(636)
22,087
23,698
Income before Income Taxes
4,863
6,057
470
283
5,333
6,340
Provision for income taxes
1,117
1,455
103
73
1,220
1,528
Income after Income Taxes
3,746
4,602
367
210
4,113
4,812
Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates
1
3
2
3
3
Net Income
3,746
4,603
370
212
4,116
4,815
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(5)
(4)
(5)
(4)
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$
3,751
$
4,607
$
370
$
212
$
4,121
$
4,819
1
Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense.
2
Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
3
Elimination of income and expense between Equipment Operations and Financial Services related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service revenues and expenses.
4
Elimination of intercompany service fees.
5
Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
DEERE & COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
Apr 28
Oct 29
Apr 30
Apr 28
Oct 29
Apr 30
Apr 28
Oct 29
Apr 30
Apr 28
Oct 29
Apr 30
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
2023
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,800
$
5,720
$
3,587
$
1,753
$
1,738
$
1,680
$
5,553
$
7,458
$
5,267
Marketable securities
148
104
14
946
842
842
1,094
946
856
Receivables from Financial Services
4,480
4,516
5,899
$
(4,480)
$
(4,516)
$
(5,899)
6
Trade accounts and notes receivable - net
1,320
1,320
1,562
10,263
8,687
10,422
(2,703)
(2,268)
(2,013)
8,880
7,739
9,971
7
Financing receivables - net
80
64
54
45,198
43,609
38,900
45,278
43,673
38,954
Financing receivables securitized - net
1
7,262
7,335
5,658
7,262
7,335
5,659
Other receivables
1,822
1,813
2,201
760
869
481
(47)
(59)
(89)
2,535
2,623
2,593
7
Equipment on operating leases - net
6,965
6,917
6,524
6,965
6,917
6,524
Inventories
8,443
8,160
9,713
8,443
8,160
9,713
Property and equipment - net
6,999
6,843
6,254
35
36
34
7,034
6,879
6,288
Goodwill
3,936
3,900
3,963
3,936
3,900
3,963
Other intangible assets - net
1,064
1,133
1,222
1,064
1,133
1,222
Retirement benefits
2,980
2,936
3,450
77
72
69
(1)
(1)
3,056
3,007
3,519
8
Deferred income taxes
2,210
2,133
1,355
71
68
59
(345)
(387)
(106)
1,936
1,814
1,308
9
Other assets
2,105
1,948
1,961
504
559
564
(17)
(4)
(15)
2,592
2,503
2,510
Total Assets
$
39,387
$
40,590
$
41,236
$
73,834
$
70,732
$
65,233
$
(7,593)
$
(7,235)
$
(8,122)
$
105,628
$
104,087
$
98,347
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Short-term borrowings
$
1,055
$
1,230
$
1,755
$
16,644
$
16,709
$
15,354
$
17,699
$
17,939
$
17,109
Short-term securitization borrowings
6,976
6,995
5,379
6,976
6,995
5,379
Payables to Equipment Operations
4,480
4,516
5,899
$
(4,480)
$
(4,516)
$
(5,899)
6
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
13,771
14,862
13,759
3,605
3,599
3,074
(2,767)
(2,331)
(2,117)
14,609
16,130
14,716
7
Deferred income taxes
421
452
402
415
455
215
(345)
(387)
(106)
491
520
511
9
Long-term borrowings
6,575
7,210
7,310
34,387
31,267
28,301
40,962
38,477
35,611
Retirement benefits and other liabilities
1,995
2,032
2,410
111
109
110
(1)
(1)
2,105
2,140
2,520
8
Total liabilities
23,817
25,786
25,636
66,618
63,650
58,332
(7,593)
(7,235)
(8,122)
82,842
82,201
75,846
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
98
97
102
98
97
102
Stockholders' Equity
Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity
22,684
21,785
22,395
7,216
7,082
6,901
(7,216)
(7,082)
(6,901)
22,684
21,785
22,395
10
Noncontrolling interests
4
4
4
4
4
4
Financial Services equity
(7,216)
(7,082)
(6,901)
7,216
7,082
6,901
10
Adjusted total stockholders' equity
15,472
14,707
15,498
7,216
7,082
6,901
22,688
21,789
22,399
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
39,387
$
40,590
$
41,236
$
73,834
$
70,732
$
65,233
$
(7,593)
$
(7,235)
$
(8,122)
$
105,628
$
104,087
$
98,347
6
Elimination of receivables / payables between Equipment Operations and Financial Services.
7
Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.
8
Reclassification of net pension assets / liabilities.
9
Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions.
10
Elimination of Financial Services' equity.
DEERE & COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Six Months Ended April 28, 2024 and April 30, 2023
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
3,746
$
4,603
$
370
$
212
$
4,116
$
4,815
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:
Provision (credit) for credit losses
10
4
121
(93)
131
(89)
Provision for depreciation and amortization
608
565
509
500
$
(72)
$
(70)
1,045
995
11
Other non-cash adjustments (Note 1)
173
173
Share-based compensation expense
104
54
104
54
12
Distributed earnings of Financial Services
247
12
(247)
(12)
13
Credit for deferred income taxes
(74)
(304)
(46)
(73)
(120)
(377)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Receivables related to sales
(58)
(255)
(2,411)
(4,152)
(2,469)
(4,407)
14, 16
Inventories
(300)
(910)
(109)
(72)
(409)
(982)
15
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(1,012)
161
147
243
(435)
(717)
(1,300)
(313)
16
Accrued income taxes payable/receivable
(20)
(97)
(9)
1
(29)
(96)
Retirement benefits
(205)
(67)
(3)
(1)
(208)
(68)
Other
89
54
65
103
(71)
(9)
83
148
11, 12, 15
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
3,031
3,766
1,154
1,065
(3,241)
(4,978)
944
(147)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)
14,175
13,169
(472)
(576)
13,703
12,593
14
Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities
58
62
142
36
200
98
Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases
1,011
993
1,011
993
Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)
(14,238)
(13,584)
147
133
(14,091)
(13,451)
14
Purchases of marketable securities
(226)
(21)
(206)
(167)
(432)
(188)
Purchases of property and equipment
(718)
(583)
(1)
(1)
(719)
(584)
Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired
(1,516)
(1,327)
147
98
(1,369)
(1,229)
15
Decrease (increase) in investment in Financial Services
10
(799)
(10)
799
17
Increase in trade and wholesale receivables
(3,171)
(5,310)
3,171
5,310
14
Collateral on derivatives - net
96
367
96
367
Other
(68)
(119)
(2)
25
1
1
(69)
(93)
Net cash used for investing activities
(944)
(1,460)
(3,710)
(5,799)
2,984
5,765
(1,670)
(1,494)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Net proceeds (payments) in short-term borrowings (original maturities three months or less)
189
(225)
(131)
4,217
58
3,992
Change in intercompany receivables/payables
31
932
(31)
(932)
Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater than three months)
34
41
10,155
4,827
10,189
4,868
Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)
(1,012)
(47)
(7,127)
(3,520)
(8,139)
(3,567)
Repurchases of common stock
(2,422)
(2,546)
(2,422)
(2,546)
Capital Investment from Equipment Operations
(10)
799
10
(799)
17
Dividends paid
(796)
(697)
(247)
(12)
247
12
(796)
(697)
13
Other
(27)
(5)
(25)
(28)
(52)
(33)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(4,003)
(2,547)
2,584
5,351
257
(787)
(1,162)
2,017
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
62
(5)
8
(5)
70
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
(1,916)
(179)
23
625
(1,893)
446
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period
5,755
3,781
1,865
1,160
7,620
4,941
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period
$
3,839
$
3,602
$
1,888
$
1,785
$
5,727
$
5,387
11
Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
12
Reclassification of share-based compensation expense.
13
Elimination of dividends from Financial Services to the Equipment Operations, which are included in the Equipment Operations operating activities.
14
Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment.
15
Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers.
16
Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.
17
Elimination of change in investment from Equipment Operations to Financial Services.
SOURCE John Deere Company