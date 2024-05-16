John Deere Company: Deere Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $2.370 Billion

Quarterly results underscore sound execution in the face of challenging market conditions.

Global agricultural and turf demand further softens while the construction industry remains stable.

Full-year net income forecast updated to approximately $7.0 billion.

MOLINE, Ill., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $2.370 billion for the second quarter ended April 28, 2024, or $8.53 per share, compared with net income of $2.860 billion, or $9.65 per share, for the quarter ended April 30, 2023. For the first six months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $4.121 billion, or $14.74 per share, compared with $4.819 billion, or $16.18 per share, for the same period last year.

Worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 12 percent, to $15.235 billion, for the second quarter of 2024 and decreased 9 percent, to $27.420 billion, for six months. Net sales were $13.610 billion for the quarter and $24.097 billion for six months, compared with $16.079 billion and $27.481 billion last year.

"John Deere's second-quarter results were noteworthy in light of continued changes across the global agricultural sector," stated John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. "Thanks to the dedication and hard work of our team, we continue to demonstrate structurally higher performance levels across business cycles and are benefitting from stability in construction end markets amid declining agricultural and turf demand."

Company Outlook & Summary

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2024 is forecasted to be approximately $7.0 billion.

"We are proactively managing our production and inventory levels to adapt to demand changes and position the business for the future," May explained. "Despite market conditions, we are committed to our strategy and are actively investing in and deploying innovative technologies, products, and solutions to ensure our customers' success."

Deere & Company

Second Quarter

Year to Date

$ in millions, except per share amounts

2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

Net sales and revenues

$ 15,235

$ 17,387

-12 %

$ 27,420

$ 30,038

-9 %

Net income

$ 2,370

$ 2,860

-17 %

$ 4,121

$ 4,819

-14 %

Fully diluted EPS

$ 8.53

$ 9.65





$ 14.74

$ 16.18







Prior period results were affected by a special item. See Note 1 of the financial statements for further details.

Production & Precision Agriculture

Second Quarter

$ in millions

2024

2023

% Change

Net sales

$ 6,581

$ 7,822

-16 %

Operating profit

$ 1,650

$ 2,170

-24 %

Operating margin



25.1 %



27.7 %







Production and precision agriculture sales decreased for the quarter as a result of lower shipment volumes, partially offset by price realization. Operating profit decreased due to lower shipment volumes and higher production costs, partially offset by price realization.

Small Agriculture & Turf

Second Quarter

$ in millions

2024

2023

% Change

Net sales

$ 3,185

$ 4,145

-23 %

Operating profit

$ 571

$ 849

-33 %

Operating margin



17.9 %



20.5 %







Small agriculture and turf sales decreased for the quarter as a result of lower shipment volumes, partially offset by price realization. Operating profit decreased due to lower shipment volumes, partially offset by price realization.

Construction & Forestry

Second Quarter

$ in millions

2024

2023

% Change

Net sales

$ 3,844

$ 4,112

-7 %

Operating profit

$ 668

$ 838

-20 %

Operating margin



17.4 %



20.4 %







Construction and forestry sales decreased for the quarter due to lower shipment volumes. Operating profit decreased due to lower shipment volumes and higher SA&G and R&D expenses.

Financial Services

Second Quarter

$ in millions

2024

2023

% Change

Net income

$ 162

$ 28

479 %



Financial services net income for the quarter increased due to income earned on higher average portfolio balances, partially offset by a higher provision for credit losses and less-favorable financing spreads. The results of the prior period were also affected by a correction of the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers. The cumulative effect of this correction, $173 million pretax ($135 million after-tax), was recorded in the second quarter of 2023.

Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2024













Agriculture & Turf













U.S. & Canada:













Large Ag









Down ~ 15%

Small Ag & Turf









Down ~ 10%

Europe









Down ~ 15%

South America (Tractors & Combines)









Down 15 to 20%

Asia









Down moderately

















Construction & Forestry













U.S. & Canada:













Construction Equipment









Flat to Down 5%

Compact Construction Equipment









Flat

Global Forestry









Down ~ 10%

Global Roadbuilding









Flat to Down 5%



Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2024





Currency

Price

$ in millions

Net Sales

Translation

Realization

Production & Precision Ag

Down 20% to 25%

~ Flat

+1.5 %

Small Ag & Turf

Down 20% to 25%

~ Flat

+1.5 %

Construction & Forestry

Down 5% to 10%

~ Flat

+1.5 %

















Financial Services

Net Income

~$ 770







Financial Services. Fiscal-year 2024 net income attributable to Deere & Company for the financial services operations is forecasted to be approximately $770 million. Results are expected to be higher than fiscal year 2023 due to income earned on a higher average portfolio, partially offset by a higher provision for credit losses and less-favorable financing spreads. A correction of the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers impacted 2023 financial results. The cumulative effect of this correction, $173 million pretax ($135 million after-tax), was recorded in the second quarter of 2023.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein, including in the section entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook," and "Deere Segment Outlook," relating to future events, expectations, and trends constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve factors that are subject to change, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect all lines of the company's operations generally while others could more heavily affect a particular line of business.

Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and should not be relied upon. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks, and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to:

changes in and compliance with U.S., foreign and international laws, regulations, and policies relating to trade, economic sanctions, data privacy, spending, taxing, banking, monetary, environmental (including climate change and engine emissions), and farming policies;

political, economic, and social instability of the geographies in which the company operates, including the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East;

adverse macroeconomic conditions, including unemployment, inflation, rising interest rates, changes in consumer practices due to slower economic growth, and regional or global liquidity constraints;

worldwide demand for food and different forms of renewable energy;

the ability to execute business strategies, including the company's Smart Industrial Operating Model, Leap Ambitions, and mergers and acquisitions;

the ability to understand and meet customers' changing expectations and demand for John Deere products and solutions;

accurately forecasting customer demand for products and services and adequately managing inventory;

the ability to integrate new technology, including automation and machine learning, and deliver precision technology and solutions to customers;

changes to governmental communications channels (radio frequency technology);

the ability to adapt in highly competitive markets;

dealer practices and their ability to manage distribution of John Deere products and support and service precision technology solutions;

changes in climate patterns, unfavorable weather events, and natural disasters;

governmental and other actions designed to address climate change in connection with a transition to a lower-carbon economy;

higher interest rates and currency fluctuations which could adversely affect the U.S. dollar, customer confidence, access to capital, and demand for John Deere products and solutions;

availability and price of raw materials, components, and whole goods;

delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain;

our equipment fails to perform as expected, which could result in warranty claims, post-sales repairs or recalls, product liability litigation, and regulatory investigations;

the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified personnel;

security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to John Deere information technology infrastructure and products;

loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights;

legislation introduced or enacted that could affect the company's business model and intellectual property, such as right to repair or right to modify legislation;

investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings;

events that damage the company's reputation or brand;

the agricultural business cycle, which can be unpredictable and is affected by factors such as world grain stocks, available farm acres, acreage planted, soil conditions, harvest yields, prices for commodities and livestock, input costs, and availability of transport for crops; and

housing starts and supply, real estate and housing prices, levels of public and non-residential construction, and infrastructure investment.

Further information concerning the company and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the financial results, is included in the company's filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q). There also may be other factors that the company cannot anticipate or that are not described herein because the company does not currently perceive them to be material.

DEERE & COMPANY SECOND QUARTER 2024 PRESS RELEASE (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





April 28

April 30

%

April 28

April 30

%





2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Net sales and revenues:

































Production & precision ag net sales

$ 6,581

$ 7,822

-16

$ 11,430

$ 13,021

-12

Small ag & turf net sales



3,185



4,145

-23



5,610



7,146

-21

Construction & forestry net sales



3,844



4,112

-7



7,057



7,314

-4

Financial services revenues



1,395



1,107

+26



2,770



2,147

+29

Other revenues



230



201

+14



553



410

+35

Total net sales and revenues

$ 15,235

$ 17,387

-12

$ 27,420

$ 30,038

-9





































Operating profit: *

































Production & precision ag

$ 1,650

$ 2,170

-24

$ 2,695

$ 3,378

-20

Small ag & turf



571



849

-33



897



1,296

-31

Construction & forestry



668



838

-20



1,234



1,463

-16

Financial services



209



41

+410



466



279

+67

Total operating profit



3,098



3,898

-21



5,292



6,416

-18

Reconciling items **



23



(47)







49



(69)





Income taxes



(751)



(991)

-24



(1,220)



(1,528)

-20

Net income attributable to Deere & Company

$ 2,370

$ 2,860

-17

$ 4,121

$ 4,819

-14







* Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit for financial services includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains or losses. ** Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain interest income and expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

DEERE & COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME For the Three and Six Months Ended April 28, 2024 and April 30, 2023 (In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





2024

2023

2024

2023

Net Sales and Revenues

























Net sales

$ 13,610

$ 16,079

$ 24,097

$ 27,481

Finance and interest income



1,387



1,079



2,746



2,073

Other income



238



229



577



484

Total



15,235



17,387



27,420



30,038





























Costs and Expenses

























Cost of sales



9,157



10,730



16,357



18,663

Research and development expenses



565



547



1,098



1,043

Selling, administrative and general expenses



1,265



1,330



2,330



2,283

Interest expense



836



569



1,638



1,049

Other operating expenses



295



363



664



660

Total



12,118



13,539



22,087



23,698





























Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes



3,117



3,848



5,333



6,340

Provision for income taxes



751



991



1,220



1,528





























Income of Consolidated Group



2,366



2,857



4,113



4,812

Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates



2



2



3



3





























Net Income



2,368



2,859



4,116



4,815

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(2)



(1)



(5)



(4)

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 2,370

$ 2,860

$ 4,121

$ 4,819





























Per Share Data

























Basic

$ 8.56

$ 9.69

$ 14.80

$ 16.26

Diluted



8.53



9.65



14.74



16.18

Dividends declared



1.47



1.25



2.94



2.45

Dividends paid



1.47



1.20



2.82



2.33





























Average Shares Outstanding

























Basic



276.8



295.1



278.4



296.3

Diluted



277.9



296.5



279.5



297.8





See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions of dollars) Unaudited





















April 28

October 29

April 30



2024

2023

2023 Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,553

$ 7,458

$ 5,267 Marketable securities



1,094



946



856 Trade accounts and notes receivable - net



8,880



7,739



9,971 Financing receivables - net



45,278



43,673



38,954 Financing receivables securitized - net



7,262



7,335



5,659 Other receivables



2,535



2,623



2,593 Equipment on operating leases - net



6,965



6,917



6,524 Inventories



8,443



8,160



9,713 Property and equipment - net



7,034



6,879



6,288 Goodwill



3,936



3,900



3,963 Other intangible assets - net



1,064



1,133



1,222 Retirement benefits



3,056



3,007



3,519 Deferred income taxes



1,936



1,814



1,308 Other assets



2,592



2,503



2,510 Total Assets

$ 105,628

$ 104,087

$ 98,347



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





































Liabilities

















Short-term borrowings

$ 17,699

$ 17,939

$ 17,109 Short-term securitization borrowings



6,976



6,995



5,379 Accounts payable and accrued expenses



14,609



16,130



14,716 Deferred income taxes



491



520



511 Long-term borrowings



40,962



38,477



35,611 Retirement benefits and other liabilities



2,105



2,140



2,520 Total liabilities



82,842



82,201



75,846



















Redeemable noncontrolling interest



98



97



102



















Stockholders' Equity

















Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity



22,684



21,785



22,395 Noncontrolling interests



4



4



4 Total stockholders' equity



22,688



21,789



22,399 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 105,628

$ 104,087

$ 98,347



See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS For the Six Months Ended April 28, 2024 and April 30, 2023 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited















2024

2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net income

$ 4,116

$ 4,815 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:











Provision (credit) for credit losses



131



(89) Provision for depreciation and amortization



1,045



995 Other non-cash adjustments (Note 1)









173 Share-based compensation expense



104



54 Credit for deferred income taxes



(120)



(377) Changes in assets and liabilities:











Receivables related to sales



(2,469)



(4,407) Inventories



(409)



(982) Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(1,300)



(313) Accrued income taxes payable/receivable



(29)



(96) Retirement benefits



(208)



(68) Other



83



148 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities



944



(147)













Cash Flows from Investing Activities











Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)



13,703



12,593 Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities



200



98 Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases



1,011



993 Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)



(14,091)



(13,451) Purchases of marketable securities



(432)



(188) Purchases of property and equipment



(719)



(584) Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired



(1,369)



(1,229) Collateral on derivatives - net



96



367 Other



(69)



(93) Net cash used for investing activities



(1,670)



(1,494)













Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Net proceeds in short-term borrowings (original maturities three months or less)



58



3,992 Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater than three months)



10,189



4,868 Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)



(8,139)



(3,567) Repurchases of common stock



(2,422)



(2,546) Dividends paid



(796)



(697) Other



(52)



(33) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities



(1,162)



2,017













Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



(5)



70













Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



(1,893)



446 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period



7,620



4,941 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$ 5,727

$ 5,387



See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.







DEERE & COMPANY

Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited



(1)



(2)

DEERE & COMPANY (3) SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Three Months Ended April 28, 2024 and April 30, 2023 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited

















































EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL















OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023



Net Sales and Revenues



















































Net sales

$ 13,610

$ 16,079

























$ 13,610

$ 16,079



Finance and interest income



129



121

$ 1,496

$ 1,206

$ (238)

$ (248)



1,387



1,079 1

Other income



198



185



92



91



(52)



(47)



238



229 2, 3

Total



13,937



16,385



1,588



1,297



(290)



(295)



15,235



17,387

























































Costs and Expenses



















































Cost of sales



9,164



10,737















(7)



(7)



9,157



10,730 4

Research and development expenses



565



547



























565



547



Selling, administrative and general expenses



1,007



935



260



397



(2)



(2)



1,265



1,330 4

Interest expense



114



103



780



540



(58)



(74)



836



569 1

Interest compensation to Financial Services



180



174















(180)



(174)











1

Other operating expenses



1



85



337



316



(43)



(38)



295



363 3, 5

Total



11,031



12,581



1,377



1,253



(290)



(295)



12,118



13,539

























































Income before Income Taxes



2,906



3,804



211



44















3,117



3,848



Provision for income taxes



700



974



51



17















751



991

























































Income after Income Taxes



2,206



2,830



160



27















2,366



2,857



Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates









1



2



1















2



2

























































Net Income



2,206



2,831



162



28















2,368



2,859



Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(2)



(1)



























(2)



(1)



Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 2,208

$ 2,832

$ 162

$ 28













$ 2,370

$ 2,860































































1 Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense. 2 Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 3 Elimination of income and expense between Equipment Operations and Financial Services related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service revenues and expenses. 4 Elimination of intercompany service fees. 5 Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

DEERE & COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued) STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Six Months Ended April 28, 2024 and April 30, 2023 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited

















































EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL















OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023



Net Sales and Revenues



















































Net sales

$ 24,097

$ 27,481

























$ 24,097

$ 27,481



Finance and interest income



285



234

$ 2,929

$ 2,274

$ (468)

$ (435)



2,746



2,073 1

Other income



487



417



211



268



(121)



(201)



577



484 2, 3

Total



24,869



28,132



3,140



2,542



(589)



(636)



27,420



30,038

























































Costs and Expenses



















































Cost of sales



16,371



18,675















(14)



(12)



16,357



18,663 4

Research and development expenses



1,098



1,043



























1,098



1,043



Selling, administrative and general expenses



1,882



1,719



453



569



(5)



(5)



2,330



2,283 4

Interest expense



223



204



1,542



983



(127)



(138)



1,638



1,049 1

Interest compensation to Financial Services



341



297















(341)



(297)











1

Other operating expenses



91



137



675



707



(102)



(184)



664



660 3, 5

Total



20,006



22,075



2,670



2,259



(589)



(636)



22,087



23,698

























































Income before Income Taxes



4,863



6,057



470



283















5,333



6,340



Provision for income taxes



1,117



1,455



103



73















1,220



1,528

























































Income after Income Taxes



3,746



4,602



367



210















4,113



4,812



Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates









1



3



2















3



3

























































Net Income



3,746



4,603



370



212















4,116



4,815



Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(5)



(4)



























(5)



(4)



Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 3,751

$ 4,607

$ 370

$ 212













$ 4,121

$ 4,819































































1 Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense. 2 Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 3 Elimination of income and expense between Equipment Operations and Financial Services related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service revenues and expenses. 4 Elimination of intercompany service fees. 5 Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

DEERE & COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions of dollars) Unaudited





























































EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL















OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







Apr 28

Oct 29

Apr 30

Apr 28

Oct 29

Apr 30

Apr 28

Oct 29

Apr 30

Apr 28

Oct 29

Apr 30







2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

2023



Assets











































































Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,800

$ 5,720

$ 3,587

$ 1,753

$ 1,738

$ 1,680



















$ 5,553

$ 7,458

$ 5,267



Marketable securities



148



104



14



946



842



842





















1,094



946



856



Receivables from Financial Services



4,480



4,516



5,899



















$ (4,480)

$ (4,516)

$ (5,899)

















6

Trade accounts and notes receivable - net



1,320



1,320



1,562



10,263



8,687



10,422



(2,703)



(2,268)



(2,013)



8,880



7,739



9,971 7

Financing receivables - net



80



64



54



45,198



43,609



38,900





















45,278



43,673



38,954



Financing receivables securitized - net















1



7,262



7,335



5,658





















7,262



7,335



5,659



Other receivables



1,822



1,813



2,201



760



869



481



(47)



(59)



(89)



2,535



2,623



2,593 7

Equipment on operating leases - net





















6,965



6,917



6,524





















6,965



6,917



6,524



Inventories



8,443



8,160



9,713







































8,443



8,160



9,713



Property and equipment - net



6,999



6,843



6,254



35



36



34





















7,034



6,879



6,288



Goodwill



3,936



3,900



3,963







































3,936



3,900



3,963



Other intangible assets - net



1,064



1,133



1,222







































1,064



1,133



1,222



Retirement benefits



2,980



2,936



3,450



77



72



69



(1)



(1)









3,056



3,007



3,519 8

Deferred income taxes



2,210



2,133



1,355



71



68



59



(345)



(387)



(106)



1,936



1,814



1,308 9

Other assets



2,105



1,948



1,961



504



559



564



(17)



(4)



(15)



2,592



2,503



2,510



Total Assets

$ 39,387

$ 40,590

$ 41,236

$ 73,834

$ 70,732

$ 65,233

$ (7,593)

$ (7,235)

$ (8,122)

$ 105,628

$ 104,087

$ 98,347

















































































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

























































































































































Liabilities











































































Short-term borrowings

$ 1,055

$ 1,230

$ 1,755

$ 16,644

$ 16,709

$ 15,354



















$ 17,699

$ 17,939

$ 17,109



Short-term securitization borrowings





















6,976



6,995



5,379





















6,976



6,995



5,379



Payables to Equipment Operations





















4,480



4,516



5,899

$ (4,480)

$ (4,516)

$ (5,899)

















6

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



13,771



14,862



13,759



3,605



3,599



3,074



(2,767)



(2,331)



(2,117)



14,609



16,130



14,716 7

Deferred income taxes



421



452



402



415



455



215



(345)



(387)



(106)



491



520



511 9

Long-term borrowings



6,575



7,210



7,310



34,387



31,267



28,301





















40,962



38,477



35,611



Retirement benefits and other liabilities



1,995



2,032



2,410



111



109



110



(1)



(1)









2,105



2,140



2,520 8

Total liabilities



23,817



25,786



25,636



66,618



63,650



58,332



(7,593)



(7,235)



(8,122)



82,842



82,201



75,846

















































































Redeemable noncontrolling interest



98



97



102







































98



97



102

















































































Stockholders' Equity











































































Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity



22,684



21,785



22,395



7,216



7,082



6,901



(7,216)



(7,082)



(6,901)



22,684



21,785



22,395 10

Noncontrolling interests



4



4



4







































4



4



4



Financial Services equity



(7,216)



(7,082)



(6,901)





















7,216



7,082



6,901

















10

Adjusted total stockholders' equity



15,472



14,707



15,498



7,216



7,082



6,901





















22,688



21,789



22,399



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 39,387

$ 40,590

$ 41,236

$ 73,834

$ 70,732

$ 65,233

$ (7,593)

$ (7,235)

$ (8,122)

$ 105,628

$ 104,087

$ 98,347























































































6 Elimination of receivables / payables between Equipment Operations and Financial Services. 7 Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services. 8 Reclassification of net pension assets / liabilities. 9 Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions. 10 Elimination of Financial Services' equity.

DEERE & COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued) STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Six Months Ended April 28, 2024 and April 30, 2023 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited

















































EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL















OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023



Cash Flows from Operating Activities



















































Net income

$ 3,746

$ 4,603

$ 370

$ 212













$ 4,116

$ 4,815



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:



















































Provision (credit) for credit losses



10



4



121



(93)















131



(89)



Provision for depreciation and amortization



608



565



509



500

$ (72)

$ (70)



1,045



995 11

Other non-cash adjustments (Note 1)





















173





















173



Share-based compensation expense



























104



54



104



54 12

Distributed earnings of Financial Services



247



12















(247)



(12)











13

Credit for deferred income taxes



(74)



(304)



(46)



(73)















(120)



(377)



Changes in assets and liabilities:



















































Receivables related to sales



(58)



(255)















(2,411)



(4,152)



(2,469)



(4,407) 14, 16

Inventories



(300)



(910)















(109)



(72)



(409)



(982) 15

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(1,012)



161



147



243



(435)



(717)



(1,300)



(313) 16

Accrued income taxes payable/receivable



(20)



(97)



(9)



1















(29)



(96)



Retirement benefits



(205)



(67)



(3)



(1)















(208)



(68)



Other



89



54



65



103



(71)



(9)



83



148 11, 12, 15

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities



3,031



3,766



1,154



1,065



(3,241)



(4,978)



944



(147)

























































Cash Flows from Investing Activities



















































Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)















14,175



13,169



(472)



(576)



13,703



12,593 14

Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities



58



62



142



36















200



98



Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases















1,011



993















1,011



993



Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)















(14,238)



(13,584)



147



133



(14,091)



(13,451) 14

Purchases of marketable securities



(226)



(21)



(206)



(167)















(432)



(188)



Purchases of property and equipment



(718)



(583)



(1)



(1)















(719)



(584)



Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired















(1,516)



(1,327)



147



98



(1,369)



(1,229) 15

Decrease (increase) in investment in Financial Services



10



(799)















(10)



799











17

Increase in trade and wholesale receivables















(3,171)



(5,310)



3,171



5,310











14

Collateral on derivatives - net















96



367















96



367



Other



(68)



(119)



(2)



25



1



1



(69)



(93)



Net cash used for investing activities



(944)



(1,460)



(3,710)



(5,799)



2,984



5,765



(1,670)



(1,494)

























































Cash Flows from Financing Activities



















































Net proceeds (payments) in short-term borrowings (original maturities three months or less)



189



(225)



(131)



4,217















58



3,992



Change in intercompany receivables/payables



31



932



(31)



(932)



























Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater than three months)



34



41



10,155



4,827















10,189



4,868



Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)



(1,012)



(47)



(7,127)



(3,520)















(8,139)



(3,567)



Repurchases of common stock



(2,422)



(2,546)



























(2,422)



(2,546)



Capital Investment from Equipment Operations















(10)



799



10



(799)











17

Dividends paid



(796)



(697)



(247)



(12)



247



12



(796)



(697) 13

Other



(27)



(5)



(25)



(28)















(52)



(33)



Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities



(4,003)



(2,547)



2,584



5,351



257



(787)



(1,162)



2,017

























































Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash









62



(5)



8















(5)



70

























































Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



(1,916)



(179)



23



625















(1,893)



446



Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period



5,755



3,781



1,865



1,160















7,620



4,941



Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$ 3,839

$ 3,602

$ 1,888

$ 1,785













$ 5,727

$ 5,387































































11 Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 12 Reclassification of share-based compensation expense. 13 Elimination of dividends from Financial Services to the Equipment Operations, which are included in the Equipment Operations operating activities. 14 Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment. 15 Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers. 16 Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services. 17 Elimination of change in investment from Equipment Operations to Financial Services.

