HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

GAAP Non-GAAP Total revenue was $659.3 million and increased 15% Total revenue was $659.3 million and increased 15% Cloud revenue was $468.4 million and increased 27% Cloud revenue was $468.4 million and increased 27% Operating income was $121.4 million and increased 30% Operating income was $199.8 million and increased 22% Operating margin was 18.4% compared to 16.4% last year Operating margin was 30.3% compared to 28.6% last year Diluted EPS was $1.60 and increased 39% Diluted EPS was $2.58 and increased 27% Operating cash flow was $254.5 million and increased 30%

"We are pleased to start the year with positive momentum, evidenced by a robust performance across the board, while continuing to outpace the industry," said Barak Eilam, CEO, NICE. "Our total revenue growth of 15% was once again driven by excellent execution in the cloud with 27% revenue growth, propelled by demand for our digital and AI offerings. We also delivered another quarter of expanding profitability as demonstrated by a 170 basis point increase in our Non-GAAP operating margin to 30.3%, leading to a 27% year over year increase in non-GAAP EPS, and generated record operating cash flow of $254 million. Our ongoing healthy cash generation coupled with a best-in-class balance sheet provides us with unparalleled growth opportunities."

Mr. Eilam continued, "Our continued strong performance over the past several years as well as the outstanding first quarter results are attributed to our unmatched platform strategy coupled with consistent execution. This is now further driving our market leadership with the ultimate trifecta: highest industry cloud win rate, trailblazing the digital market through convergence and fully leveraging the tremendous CX AI opportunity."

GAAP Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31:

Revenues: First quarter 2024 total revenues increased 15% to $659.3 million compared to $571.9 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Gross Profit: First quarter 2024 gross profit was $436.6 million compared to $385.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. First quarter 2024 gross margin was 66.2% compared to 67.4% for the first quarter of 2023.

Operating Income: First quarter 2024 operating income increased 30% to $121.4 million compared to $93.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. First quarter 2024 operating margin was 18.4% compared to 16.4% for the first quarter of 2023.

Net Income: First quarter 2024 net income increased 38% to $106.4 million compared to $76.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. First quarter 2024 net income margin was 16.1% compared to 13.5% for the first quarter of 2023.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fully diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2024 increased 39% to $1.60 compared to $1.15 in the first quarter of 2023.

Cash Flow and Cash Balance: First quarter 2024 operating cash flow was $254.5 million. In the first quarter 2024, $41.5 million was used for share repurchases and $87.4 million was used for repayment of debt. As of March 31, 2024, total cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $1,502.8 million. Our debt was $457.5 million, resulting in net cash and investments of $1,045.3 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31:

Revenues: First quarter 2024 total revenues increased 15% to $659.3 million compared to $571.9 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Gross Profit: First quarter 2024 gross profit was $467.7 million compared to $409.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. First quarter 2024 gross margin was 70.9% compared to 71.7% for the first quarter of 2023.

Operating Income: First quarter 2024 operating income increased 22% to $199.8 million compared to $163.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. First quarter 2024 operating margin was 30.3% compared to 28.6% for the first quarter of 2023.

Net Income: First quarter 2024 net income increased 26% to $171.6 million compared to $135.6 million for the first quarter of 2023. First quarter 2024 net income margin was 26.0% compared to 23.7% for the first quarter of 2023.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fully diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2024 increased 27% to $2.58 compared to $2.03 in the first quarter of 2023.

Second Quarter and Full Year 2024 Guidance:

Second-Quarter 2024:

Second-quarter 2024 Non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $657 million to $667 million, representing 14% growth year over year at the midpoint.

Second-quarter 2024 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $2.53 to $2.63, representing 21% growth year over year at the midpoint.

Full-Year 2024:

Full-year 2024 Non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $2,715 million to $2,735 million, representing 15% growth at the midpoint compared to full-year 2023.

The Company increased full year 2024 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share which are expected to be in a range of $10.53 to $10.73, representing 21% growth at the midpoint compared to full-year 2023.

Quarterly Results Conference Call

NICE management will host its earnings conference call today May 16, 2024, at 8:30 AM ET, 13:30 GMT, 15:30 Israel, to discuss the results and the company's outlook. To participate in the call, please dial into the following numbers: United States 1-877-407-4018 or +1-201-689-8471, United Kingdom 0-800-756-3429, Israel 1-809-406-247.

The call will be webcast live on the Company's website at https://www.nice.com/investor-relations/upcoming-event.

Explanation of Non-GAAP measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related and other expenses, amortization of discount on debt and loss from extinguishment of debt and the tax effect of the Non-GAAP adjustments.

The Company believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures, used in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business. We believe Non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business. Our management regularly uses our supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make financial, strategic and operating decisions. These Non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Our Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis is provided in a table immediately following the Consolidated Statements of Income. The Company provides guidance only on a Non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of guidance from a GAAP to Non-GAAP basis is not available due to the unpredictability and uncertainty associated with future events that would be reported in GAAP results and would require adjustments between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures, including the impact of future possible business acquisitions. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the guidance based on Non-GAAP financial measures to corresponding GAAP financial measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it's never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world's #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center - and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE' marks, please see: http://www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "seek," "may," "will," "intend," "should," "project," "anticipate," "plan," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company's management regarding the future of the Company's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include guidance regarding the Company's revenue and earnings and the growth of our cloud, analytics and artificial intelligence business.

Forward looking statements are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management. The Company cautions that these statements are not guarantees of future performance, and investors should not place undue reliance on them. There are or will be important known and unknown factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors, include, but are not limited to, risks associated with changes in economic and business conditions, competition, successful execution of the Company's growth strategy, success and growth of the Company's cloud Software-as-a-Service business, difficulties in making additional acquisitions or effectively integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel, the Company's dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners, rapidly changing technology, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company, privacy concerns and legislation impacting the Company's business, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the effects of additional tax liabilities resulting from our global operations, the effect of unexpected events or geo-political conditions, such as the impact of conflicts in the Middle East, that may disrupt our business and the global economy and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

You are encouraged to carefully review the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 20-F and our other filings with the SEC for additional information regarding these and other factors and uncertainties that could affect our future performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 793,078 $ 511,795 Short-term investments 709,766 896,044 Trade receivables 574,987 585,154 Debt hedge option - 121,922 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 206,238 197,967 Total current assets 2,284,069 2,312,882 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 181,136 174,414 Deferred tax assets 174,755 178,971 Other intangible assets, net 274,541 305,501 Operating lease right-of-use assets 101,577 104,565 Goodwill 1,820,469 1,821,969 Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 210,031 219,332 Total long-term assets 2,762,509 2,804,752 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,046,578 $ 5,117,634 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 55,238 $ 66,036 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 340,366 302,649 Current maturities of operating leases 13,324 13,747 Debt - 209,229 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 532,451 528,660 Total current liabilities 941,379 1,120,321 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred revenues and advances from customers 58,907 52,458 Operating leases 99,818 102,909 Deferred tax liabilities 8,489 8,596 Debt 457,505 457,081 Other long-term liabilities 22,179 21,769 Total long-term liabilities 646,898 642,813 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Nice Ltd's equity 3,447,085 3,341,132 Non-controlling interests 11,216 13,368 Total shareholders' equity 3,458,301 3,354,500 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 5,046,578 $ 5,117,634

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended March 31, 2024 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Revenue: Cloud $ 468,406 $ 367,567 Services 148,913 159,858 Product 41,990 44,435 Total revenue 659,309 571,860 Cost of revenue: Cloud 169,978 131,596 Services 46,086 47,905 Product 6,605 7,095 Total cost of revenue 222,669 186,596 Gross profit 436,640 385,264 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 87,832 78,102 Selling and marketing 155,015 148,479 General and administrative 72,354 65,176 Total operating expenses 315,201 291,757 Operating income 121,439 93,507 Financial and other income, net (14,009 ) (8,721 ) Income before tax 135,448 102,228 Taxes on income 29,075 25,286 Net income $ 106,373 $ 76,942 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.68 $ 1.20 Diluted $ 1.60 $ 1.15 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 63,278 63,941 Diluted 66,528 66,662

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS U.S. dollars in thousands Quarter ended March 31, 2024 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Operating Activities Net income $ 106,373 $ 76,942 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 51,760 41,846 Share-based compensation 44,404 44,961 Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities (1,232 ) 1,270 Deferred taxes, net 4,366 (7,878 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade Receivables, net 8,137 16,752 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,761 (11,372 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,281 3,068 Trade payables (10,763 ) (1,180 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (2,868 ) (694 ) Deferred revenue 45,539 33,247 Operating lease liabilities (3,800 ) (3,907 ) Amortization of discount on long-term debt 549 1,154 Other (17 ) 862 Net cash provided by operating activities 254,490 195,071 Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (10,521 ) (13,106 ) Purchase of Investments (331,122 ) (69,542 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable investments 516,150 64,899 Capitalization of internal use software costs (15,936 ) (14,136 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 158,571 (31,885 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options 1,792 959 Purchase of treasury shares (41,515 ) (64,715 ) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest (2,681 ) (1,480 ) Repayment of debt (87,435 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (129,839 ) (65,236 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (1,939 ) 1,167 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 281,283 99,117 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 513,314 $ 533,095 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 794,597 $ 632,212 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported in the consolidated balance sheet: Cash and cash equivalents $ 793,078 $ 630,661 Restricted cash included in other current assets $ 1,519 $ 1,551 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows $ 794,597 $ 632,212

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended March 31, 2024 2023 GAAP revenues $ 659,309 $ 571,860 Non-GAAP revenues $ 659,309 $ 571,860 GAAP cost of revenue $ 222,669 $ 186,596 Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of cloud (25,367 ) (19,369 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of product (260 ) (249 ) Cost of cloud revenue adjustment (1,2) (3,002 ) (1,947 ) Cost of services revenue adjustment (1) (2,378 ) (2,885 ) Cost of product revenue adjustment (1) (30 ) (138 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 191,632 $ 162,008 GAAP gross profit $ 436,640 $ 385,264 Gross profit adjustments 31,037 24,588 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 467,677 $ 409,852 GAAP operating expenses $ 315,201 $ 291,757 Research and development (1,2) (8,143 ) (8,398 ) Sales and marketing (1,2) (14,172 ) (11,102 ) General and administrative (1,2) (19,831 ) (21,296 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (5,239 ) (4,515 ) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission 15 40 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 267,831 $ 246,486 GAAP financial and other income, net $ (14,009 ) $ (8,721 ) Amortization of discount and loss of extinguishment on debt (549 ) (1,154 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (44 ) - Non-GAAP financial and other income, net (14,602 ) (9,875 ) GAAP taxes on income $ 29,075 $ 25,286 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments 13,816 12,308 Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 42,891 $ 37,594 GAAP net income $ 106,373 $ 76,942 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 30,866 24,133 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission (15 ) (40 ) Share-based compensation (1) 45,644 45,766 Acquisition related and other expenses (2) 1,912 - Amortization of discount and loss of extinguishment on debt 549 1,154 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 44 - Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments (13,816 ) (12,308 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 171,557 $ 135,647 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.60 $ 1.15 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.58 $ 2.03 Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share 66,528 66,662 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 66,528 66,662

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (continued) U.S. dollars in thousands (1) Share-based compensation Quarter ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cost of cloud revenue $ 2,940 $ 1,947 Cost of services revenue 2,378 2,885 Cost of product revenue 30 138 Research and development 7,813 8,398 Sales and marketing 13,529 11,102 General and administrative 18,954 21,296 $ 45,644 $ 45,766 (2) Acquisition related and other expenses Quarter ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cost of cloud revenue $ 62 $ - Research and development 330 - Sales and marketing 643 - General and administrative 877 - $ 1,912 $ -

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP EBITDA U.S. dollars in thousands Quarter ended March 31, 2024 2023 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income $ 106,373 $ 76,942 Non-GAAP adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 51,760 41,846 Share-based compensation 44,404 44,961 Financial and other expense/ (income), net (14,009 ) (8,721 ) Acquisition related and other expenses 1,912 - Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission (15 ) (40 ) Taxes on income 29,075 25,286 Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 219,500 $ 180,274

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - FREE CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands Quarter ended March 31, 2024 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Free cash flow (a) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 254,490 $ 195,071 Purchase of property and equipment (10,521 ) (13,106 ) Capitalization of internal use software costs (15,936 ) (14,136 ) Free Cash Flow $ 228,033 $ 167,829 (a) Free cash flow from continuing operations is defined as operating cash flows from continuing operations less capital expenditures of the continuing operations and less capitalization of internal use software costs.

