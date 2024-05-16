HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Total revenue was $659.3 million and increased 15%
Total revenue was $659.3 million and increased 15%
Cloud revenue was $468.4 million and increased 27%
Cloud revenue was $468.4 million and increased 27%
Operating income was $121.4 million and increased 30%
Operating income was $199.8 million and increased 22%
Operating margin was 18.4% compared to 16.4% last year
Operating margin was 30.3% compared to 28.6% last year
Diluted EPS was $1.60 and increased 39%
Diluted EPS was $2.58 and increased 27%
Operating cash flow was $254.5 million and increased 30%
"We are pleased to start the year with positive momentum, evidenced by a robust performance across the board, while continuing to outpace the industry," said Barak Eilam, CEO, NICE. "Our total revenue growth of 15% was once again driven by excellent execution in the cloud with 27% revenue growth, propelled by demand for our digital and AI offerings. We also delivered another quarter of expanding profitability as demonstrated by a 170 basis point increase in our Non-GAAP operating margin to 30.3%, leading to a 27% year over year increase in non-GAAP EPS, and generated record operating cash flow of $254 million. Our ongoing healthy cash generation coupled with a best-in-class balance sheet provides us with unparalleled growth opportunities."
Mr. Eilam continued, "Our continued strong performance over the past several years as well as the outstanding first quarter results are attributed to our unmatched platform strategy coupled with consistent execution. This is now further driving our market leadership with the ultimate trifecta: highest industry cloud win rate, trailblazing the digital market through convergence and fully leveraging the tremendous CX AI opportunity."
GAAP Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31:
Revenues: First quarter 2024 total revenues increased 15% to $659.3 million compared to $571.9 million for the first quarter of 2023.
Gross Profit: First quarter 2024 gross profit was $436.6 million compared to $385.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. First quarter 2024 gross margin was 66.2% compared to 67.4% for the first quarter of 2023.
Operating Income: First quarter 2024 operating income increased 30% to $121.4 million compared to $93.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. First quarter 2024 operating margin was 18.4% compared to 16.4% for the first quarter of 2023.
Net Income: First quarter 2024 net income increased 38% to $106.4 million compared to $76.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. First quarter 2024 net income margin was 16.1% compared to 13.5% for the first quarter of 2023.
Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fully diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2024 increased 39% to $1.60 compared to $1.15 in the first quarter of 2023.
Cash Flow and Cash Balance: First quarter 2024 operating cash flow was $254.5 million. In the first quarter 2024, $41.5 million was used for share repurchases and $87.4 million was used for repayment of debt. As of March 31, 2024, total cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $1,502.8 million. Our debt was $457.5 million, resulting in net cash and investments of $1,045.3 million.
Non-GAAP Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31:
Revenues: First quarter 2024 total revenues increased 15% to $659.3 million compared to $571.9 million for the first quarter of 2023.
Gross Profit: First quarter 2024 gross profit was $467.7 million compared to $409.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. First quarter 2024 gross margin was 70.9% compared to 71.7% for the first quarter of 2023.
Operating Income: First quarter 2024 operating income increased 22% to $199.8 million compared to $163.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. First quarter 2024 operating margin was 30.3% compared to 28.6% for the first quarter of 2023.
Net Income: First quarter 2024 net income increased 26% to $171.6 million compared to $135.6 million for the first quarter of 2023. First quarter 2024 net income margin was 26.0% compared to 23.7% for the first quarter of 2023.
Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fully diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2024 increased 27% to $2.58 compared to $2.03 in the first quarter of 2023.
Second Quarter and Full Year 2024 Guidance:
Second-Quarter 2024:
Second-quarter 2024 Non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $657 million to $667 million, representing 14% growth year over year at the midpoint.
Second-quarter 2024 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $2.53 to $2.63, representing 21% growth year over year at the midpoint.
Full-Year 2024:
Full-year 2024 Non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $2,715 million to $2,735 million, representing 15% growth at the midpoint compared to full-year 2023.
The Company increased full year 2024 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share which are expected to be in a range of $10.53 to $10.73, representing 21% growth at the midpoint compared to full-year 2023.
Quarterly Results Conference Call
Explanation of Non-GAAP measures
Non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related and other expenses, amortization of discount on debt and loss from extinguishment of debt and the tax effect of the Non-GAAP adjustments.
The Company believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures, used in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business. We believe Non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business. Our management regularly uses our supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make financial, strategic and operating decisions. These Non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Our Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis is provided in a table immediately following the Consolidated Statements of Income. The Company provides guidance only on a Non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of guidance from a GAAP to Non-GAAP basis is not available due to the unpredictability and uncertainty associated with future events that would be reported in GAAP results and would require adjustments between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures, including the impact of future possible business acquisitions. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the guidance based on Non-GAAP financial measures to corresponding GAAP financial measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.
About NICE
With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it's never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world's #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center - and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com
Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE' marks, please see: http://www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "seek," "may," "will," "intend," "should," "project," "anticipate," "plan," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company's management regarding the future of the Company's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include guidance regarding the Company's revenue and earnings and the growth of our cloud, analytics and artificial intelligence business.
Forward looking statements are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management. The Company cautions that these statements are not guarantees of future performance, and investors should not place undue reliance on them. There are or will be important known and unknown factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors, include, but are not limited to, risks associated with changes in economic and business conditions, competition, successful execution of the Company's growth strategy, success and growth of the Company's cloud Software-as-a-Service business, difficulties in making additional acquisitions or effectively integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel, the Company's dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners, rapidly changing technology, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company, privacy concerns and legislation impacting the Company's business, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the effects of additional tax liabilities resulting from our global operations, the effect of unexpected events or geo-political conditions, such as the impact of conflicts in the Middle East, that may disrupt our business and the global economy and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
You are encouraged to carefully review the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 20-F and our other filings with the SEC for additional information regarding these and other factors and uncertainties that could affect our future performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.
NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Unaudited
Audited
|ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
793,078
$
511,795
|Short-term investments
709,766
896,044
|Trade receivables
574,987
585,154
|Debt hedge option
-
121,922
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
206,238
197,967
|Total current assets
2,284,069
2,312,882
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|Property and equipment, net
181,136
174,414
|Deferred tax assets
174,755
178,971
|Other intangible assets, net
274,541
305,501
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
101,577
104,565
|Goodwill
1,820,469
1,821,969
|Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets
210,031
219,332
|Total long-term assets
2,762,509
2,804,752
TOTAL ASSETS
$
5,046,578
$
5,117,634
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Trade payables
$
55,238
$
66,036
|Deferred revenues and advances from customers
340,366
302,649
|Current maturities of operating leases
13,324
13,747
|Debt
-
209,229
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
532,451
528,660
|Total current liabilities
941,379
1,120,321
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Deferred revenues and advances from customers
58,907
52,458
|Operating leases
99,818
102,909
|Deferred tax liabilities
8,489
8,596
|Debt
457,505
457,081
|Other long-term liabilities
22,179
21,769
|Total long-term liabilities
646,898
642,813
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Nice Ltd's equity
3,447,085
3,341,132
|Non-controlling interests
11,216
13,368
|Total shareholders' equity
3,458,301
3,354,500
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
5,046,578
$
5,117,634
NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Quarter ended
March 31,
2024
2023
Unaudited
Unaudited
Revenue:
|Cloud
$
468,406
$
367,567
|Services
148,913
159,858
|Product
41,990
44,435
Total revenue
659,309
571,860
Cost of revenue:
|Cloud
169,978
131,596
|Services
46,086
47,905
|Product
6,605
7,095
Total cost of revenue
222,669
186,596
Gross profit
436,640
385,264
Operating expenses:
|Research and development, net
87,832
78,102
|Selling and marketing
155,015
148,479
|General and administrative
72,354
65,176
Total operating expenses
315,201
291,757
Operating income
121,439
93,507
Financial and other income, net
(14,009
)
(8,721
)
Income before tax
135,448
102,228
Taxes on income
29,075
25,286
Net income
$
106,373
$
76,942
Earnings per share:
|Basic
$
1.68
$
1.20
|Diluted
$
1.60
$
1.15
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
63,278
63,941
|Diluted
66,528
66,662
NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS
U.S. dollars in thousands
Quarter ended
March 31,
2024
2023
Unaudited
Unaudited
Operating Activities
Net income
$
106,373
$
76,942
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
51,760
41,846
|Share-based compensation
44,404
44,961
|Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities
(1,232
)
1,270
|Deferred taxes, net
4,366
(7,878
)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade Receivables, net
8,137
16,752
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
8,761
(11,372
)
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
3,281
3,068
|Trade payables
(10,763
)
(1,180
)
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(2,868
)
(694
)
|Deferred revenue
45,539
33,247
|Operating lease liabilities
(3,800
)
(3,907
)
|Amortization of discount on long-term debt
549
1,154
|Other
(17
)
862
|Net cash provided by operating activities
254,490
195,071
Investing Activities
|Purchase of property and equipment
(10,521
)
(13,106
)
|Purchase of Investments
(331,122
)
(69,542
)
|Proceeds from sales of marketable investments
516,150
64,899
|Capitalization of internal use software costs
(15,936
)
(14,136
)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
158,571
(31,885
)
Financing Activities
|Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options
1,792
959
|Purchase of treasury shares
(41,515
)
(64,715
)
|Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest
(2,681
)
(1,480
)
|Repayment of debt
(87,435
)
-
|Net cash used in financing activities
(129,839
)
(65,236
)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(1,939
)
1,167
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
281,283
99,117
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
$
513,314
$
533,095
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
794,597
$
632,212
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported in the consolidated balance sheet:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
793,078
$
630,661
|Restricted cash included in other current assets
$
1,519
$
1,551
|Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows
$
794,597
$
632,212
NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Quarter ended
March 31,
2024
2023
GAAP revenues
$
659,309
$
571,860
Non-GAAP revenues
$
659,309
$
571,860
GAAP cost of revenue
$
222,669
$
186,596
Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of cloud
(25,367
)
(19,369
)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of product
(260
)
(249
)
Cost of cloud revenue adjustment (1,2)
(3,002
)
(1,947
)
Cost of services revenue adjustment (1)
(2,378
)
(2,885
)
Cost of product revenue adjustment (1)
(30
)
(138
)
Non-GAAP cost of revenue
$
191,632
$
162,008
GAAP gross profit
$
436,640
$
385,264
Gross profit adjustments
31,037
24,588
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
467,677
$
409,852
GAAP operating expenses
$
315,201
$
291,757
Research and development (1,2)
(8,143
)
(8,398
)
Sales and marketing (1,2)
(14,172
)
(11,102
)
General and administrative (1,2)
(19,831
)
(21,296
)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(5,239
)
(4,515
)
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission
15
40
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
267,831
$
246,486
GAAP financial and other income, net
$
(14,009
)
$
(8,721
)
Amortization of discount and loss of extinguishment on debt
(549
)
(1,154
)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(44
)
-
Non-GAAP financial and other income, net
(14,602
)
(9,875
)
GAAP taxes on income
$
29,075
$
25,286
Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments
13,816
12,308
Non-GAAP taxes on income
$
42,891
$
37,594
GAAP net income
$
106,373
$
76,942
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
30,866
24,133
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission
(15
)
(40
)
Share-based compensation (1)
45,644
45,766
Acquisition related and other expenses (2)
1,912
-
Amortization of discount and loss of extinguishment on debt
549
1,154
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
44
-
Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments
(13,816
)
(12,308
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
171,557
$
135,647
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
1.60
$
1.15
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
2.58
$
2.03
Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share
66,528
66,662
Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
66,528
66,662
NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (continued)
U.S. dollars in thousands
(1)
Share-based compensation
Quarter ended
March 31,
2024
2023
Cost of cloud revenue
$
2,940
$
1,947
Cost of services revenue
2,378
2,885
Cost of product revenue
30
138
Research and development
7,813
8,398
Sales and marketing
13,529
11,102
General and administrative
18,954
21,296
$
45,644
$
45,766
(2)
Acquisition related and other expenses
Quarter ended
March 31,
2024
2023
Cost of cloud revenue
$
62
$
-
Research and development
330
-
Sales and marketing
643
-
General and administrative
877
-
$
1,912
$
-
NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP EBITDA
U.S. dollars in thousands
Quarter ended
March 31,
2024
2023
Unaudited
Unaudited
GAAP net income
$
106,373
$
76,942
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Depreciation and amortization
51,760
41,846
|Share-based compensation
44,404
44,961
|Financial and other expense/ (income), net
(14,009
)
(8,721
)
|Acquisition related and other expenses
1,912
-
|Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission
(15
)
(40
)
|Taxes on income
29,075
25,286
Non-GAAP EBITDA
$
219,500
$
180,274
NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - FREE CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands
Quarter ended
March 31,
2024
2023
Unaudited
Unaudited
Free cash flow (a)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
254,490
$
195,071
|Purchase of property and equipment
(10,521
)
(13,106
)
|Capitalization of internal use software costs
(15,936
)
(14,136
)
Free Cash Flow
$
228,033
$
167,829
|(a) Free cash flow from continuing operations is defined as operating cash flows from continuing operations less capital expenditures of the continuing operations and less capitalization of internal use software costs.
