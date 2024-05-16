HILLIARD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) ("ADS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and onsite septic wastewater industries today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Net sales increased 5.9% to $653.8 million

Net income increased 10.6% to $95.5 million

Diluted net income per share increased 14.5% to $1.21

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) increased 11.2% to $191.2 million

Fiscal 2024 Results

Net sales decreased 6.4% to $2,874.5 million

Net income increased 0.4% to $513.3 million

Diluted net income per share increased 6.1% to $6.45

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) increased 2.1% to $922.9 million

Cash provided by operating activities increased $10.1 million to $717.9 million

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) decreased $6.8 million to $534.1 million

Scott Barbour, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADS commented, "Fiscal 2024 was ADS' ninth consecutive year of record profitability. Adjusted EBITDA increased 2% to $923 million due to the effective management of price/cost and strong operational execution. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 270 basis points to 32.1%, the highest annual profit margin in the Company's history. The profitability results for the year are especially impressive given the weaker demand environment in the first half of the year, which drove a 6% overall decrease in net sales to $2.9 billion. We are proud of this year's results and remain committed to driving above market performance as we advance the stormwater and onsite septic wastewater industries. Our focus on highly engineered solutions positions us as a pivotal player in successfully managing water - the world's most precious resource."

"The fourth quarter net sales and Adjusted EBITDA results came in above our guidance due to favorable volume growth in our core construction and agriculture markets, as well as productivity improvements from previous capital investments and continuous improvement programs. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to a new fourth quarter record of 29.2%, 140 basis points above the prior year."

"In Fiscal 2025, we expect to see favorable demand drive volume growth in the residential and infrastructure markets, and stability in the non-residential construction market. Improved fixed cost absorption, increasing contributions from previous capital investments as well as effective management of price/cost should lead to healthy Adjusted EBITDA margins that at least equal Fiscal 2024 levels with potential for margin expansion."

Barbour concluded, "More broadly, our success will continue to be driven by ADS' position as a pure-play water company that provides advanced sustainable water management solutions to protect and manage water. In the face of changing climate patterns, ADS and Infiltrator solutions play a critical role in protecting communities. In 2023, there were 27 large-scale storm events that inflicted an estimated $88 billion in damage in the U.S. These events, ranging from severe storms and tropical cyclones to floods and droughts, have devastating impacts on our communities and highlight how existing stormwater infrastructure has not kept pace with increasing climate challenges. The products and solutions that we provide along with the expertise we have at the local level across North America are key to solving these issues for communities, providing ADS with a long runway of secular growth."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Net sales increased $36.3 million, or 5.9%, to $653.8 million, as compared to $617.6 million in the prior year quarter. Domestic pipe sales increased $11.5 million, or 3.3%, to $358.7 million. Domestic allied products & other sales increased $4.3 million, or 2.9%, to $152.7 million. Infiltrator sales increased $18.4 million, or 21.0%, to $106.1 million. The overall increase in domestic net sales was primarily driven by the continued improvement in the U.S. residential, infrastructure construction and agriculture end markets. International sales increased $2.0 million, or 5.8%, to $36.4 million.

Gross profit increased $29.5 million, or 13.3%, to $252.0 million as compared to $222.4 million in the prior year. The increase in gross profit is primarily due to the favorable volume growth as well as better fixed cost absorption and productivity from capital investments.

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) increased $19.2 million, or 11.2%, to $191.2 million, as compared to $172.0 million in the prior year. The increase is primarily due to the factors mentioned above. As a percentage of net sales, Adjusted EBITDA was 29.2% as compared to 27.8% in the prior year.

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures for Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Net sales decreased $196.6 million, or 6.4%, to $2,874.5 million, as compared to $3,071.1 million in the prior year. Domestic pipe sales decreased $172.9 million, or 10.1%, to $1,544.3 million. Domestic allied products & other sales decreased $18.4 million, or 2.7%, to $673.4 million. Infiltrator sales increased $6.7 million, or 1.5%, to $449.0 million. The decrease in overall domestic net sales was driven by lower demand in the U.S. construction and agriculture end markets during the first half of the year. The increase in sales at Infiltrator was driven by better-than-expected single-family housing construction and new product introductions. International sales decreased $12.1 million, or 5.5%, to $207.8 million.

Gross profit increased $27.5 million, or 2.5%, to $1,145.9 million as compared to $1,118.4 million in the prior year. The increase in gross profit is primarily due to favorable material cost, partially offset by the decrease in volume and unfavorable fixed cost absorption.

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) increased $19.0 million, or 2.1%, to $922.9 million, as compared to $904.0 million in the prior year. The increase is primarily due to the factors mentioned above. As a percentage of net sales, Adjusted EBITDA was 32.1% as compared to 29.4% in the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities was $717.9 million, as compared to $707.8 million in the prior year. Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) was $534.1 million, as compared to $540.9 million in the prior year. Capital expenditures increased $16.9 million over the prior year as we continue to invest in safety, capacity and productivity. Net debt (total debt and finance lease obligations net of cash) was $860.9 million as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of $246.9 million from March 31, 2023.

ADS had total liquidity of $1,079 million, comprised of cash of $490.2 million as of March 31, 2024 and $588.9 million of availability under committed credit facilities. As of March 31, 2024, the Company's leverage ratio was 0.9 times.

In the twelve months ended March 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 1.8 million shares of its common stock for a total cost of $207.3 million. Between common stock repurchased and dividends paid, the Company returned $251.3 million to shareholders in the year ended March 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2024, the Company has $215.9 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

Based on current visibility, backlog of existing orders and business trends, the Company issued the following targets for fiscal 2025. Net sales are expected to be in the range of $2.925 billion to $3.025 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $940 million to $980 million. Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $250 million to $300 million.

Conference Call Information

About the Company

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading manufacturer of innovative stormwater and onsite septic wastewater solutions that manages the world's most precious resource: water. ADS provides superior drainage solutions for use in a wide variety of markets and applications including commercial, residential, infrastructure and agriculture. ADS delivers tremendous service to its customers with the industry's largest company-owned fleet, an expansive sales team, and a vast manufacturing network of approximately 70 manufacturing plants and 40 distribution centers. ADS is the largest plastic recycling company in North America, ensuring over half a billion pounds of plastic is kept out of landfills every year. Founded in 1966, ADS' water management solutions are designed to last for decades. To learn more, visit the Company's website at www.adspipe.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and projections regarding the Company's business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements relating to our operations and business include: fluctuations in the price and availability of resins and other raw materials and our ability to pass any increased costs of raw materials on to our customers in a timely manner; disruption or volatility in general business and economic conditions in the markets in which we operate; cyclicality and seasonality of the non-residential and residential construction markets and infrastructure spending; the risks of increasing competition in our existing and future markets; uncertainties surrounding the integration and realization of anticipated benefits of acquisitions; the effect of weather or seasonality; the loss of any of our significant customers; the risks of doing business internationally; the risks of conducting a portion of our operations through joint ventures; our ability to expand into new geographic or product markets; the risk associated with manufacturing processes; the effect of global climate change; cybersecurity risks; our ability to manage our supply purchasing and customer credit policies; our ability to control labor costs and to attract, train and retain highly-qualified employees and key personnel; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; changes in laws and regulations, including environmental laws and regulations; the risks associated with our current levels of indebtedness, including borrowings under our existing credit agreement and outstanding indebtedness under our existing senior notes; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the SEC. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the Company to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the Company's expectations, objectives or plans will be achieved in the timeframe anticipated or at all. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Financial Statements

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Fiscal Year Ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 653,840 $ 617,559 $ 2,874,473 $ 3,071,121 Cost of goods sold 401,877 395,138 1,728,524 1,952,713 Gross profit 251,963 222,421 1,145,949 1,118,408 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 101,189 78,409 370,714 339,504 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities 2,304 4,544 (8,365 ) 4,397 Intangible amortization 13,093 13,837 51,469 55,197 Income from operations 135,377 125,631 732,131 719,310 Other expense: Interest expense 22,878 20,848 88,862 70,182 Interest income and other, net (7,657 ) (2,340 ) (23,484 ) (7,972 ) Income before income taxes 120,156 107,123 666,753 657,100 Income tax expense 26,333 21,948 158,998 150,589 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (1,656 ) (1,137 ) (5,536 ) (4,842 ) Net income 95,479 86,312 513,291 511,353 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 657 419 3,376 4,267 Net income attributable to ADS $ 94,822 $ 85,893 $ 509,915 $ 507,086 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 77,637 80,554 78,252 82,315 Diluted 78,491 81,379 79,017 83,336 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.22 $ 1.07 $ 6.52 $ 6.16 Diluted $ 1.21 $ 1.06 $ 6.45 $ 6.08 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ 0.56 $ 0.48

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited) As of (Amounts in thousands) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 490,163 $ 217,128 Receivables, net 323,576 306,945 Inventories 464,200 463,994 Other current assets 22,028 29,422 Total current assets 1,299,967 1,017,489 Property, plant and equipment, net 876,351 733,059 Other assets: Goodwill 617,183 620,193 Intangible assets, net 352,652 407,627 Other assets 122,760 122,757 Total assets $ 3,268,913 $ 2,901,125 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of debt obligations $ 11,870 $ 14,693 Current maturities of finance lease obligations 18,015 8,541 Accounts payable 254,401 210,111 Other accrued liabilities 154,260 142,400 Accrued income taxes 1,076 3,057 Total current liabilities 439,622 378,802 Long-term debt obligations, net 1,259,522 1,269,391 Long-term finance lease obligations 61,661 32,272 Deferred tax liabilities 156,705 159,056 Other liabilities 70,704 66,744 Total liabilities 1,988,214 1,906,265 Mezzanine equity: Redeemable convertible preferred stock 108,584 153,220 Total mezzanine equity 108,584 153,220 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 11,679 11,647 Paid-in capital 1,219,834 1,134,864 Common stock in treasury, at cost (1,140,578 ) (920,999 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (29,830 ) (27,580 ) Retained earnings 1,092,208 626,215 Total ADS stockholders' equity 1,153,313 824,147 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries 18,802 17,493 Total stockholders' equity 1,172,115 841,640 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity $ 3,268,913 $ 2,901,125

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended March 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash Flow from Operating Activities Net income $ 513,291 $ 511,353 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 154,903 145,149 Deferred income taxes (2,280 ) (9,855 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities (8,365 ) 4,397 Stock-based compensation 31,986 21,659 Amortization of deferred financing charges 2,044 1,419 Fair market value adjustments to derivatives (972 ) 3,639 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (5,536 ) (4,842 ) Other operating activities 6,697 1,513 Changes in working capital: Receivables (14,590 ) 37,487 Inventories 594 30,224 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (275 ) (5,296 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 40,431 (29,037 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 717,928 707,810 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Capital expenditures (183,812 ) (166,913 ) Proceeds from disposition of assets or businesses 27,498 - Acquisition, net of cash acquired - (48,010 ) Other investing activities 650 446 Net cash used in investing activities (155,664 ) (214,477 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Payments on syndicated Term Loan Facility (7,000 ) (7,000 ) Proceeds from Revolving Credit Agreement - 26,200 Payments on Revolving Credit Agreement - (140,500 ) Proceeds from Amended Revolving Credit Agreement - 97,000 Payments on Amended Revolving Credit Agreement - (97,000 ) Proceeds from Senior Notes due 2030 - 500,000 Debt issuance costs - (11,575 ) Payments on Equipment Financing (7,738 ) (12,532 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (12,145 ) (7,686 ) Repurchase of common stock (207,308 ) (575,027 ) Cash dividends paid (43,995 ) (39,612 ) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest holder (3,747 ) (5,323 ) Proceeds from option exercises 6,454 5,700 Payment of withholding taxes on vesting of restricted stock units (8,864 ) (28,663 ) Other financing activities - (260 ) Net cash used in financing activities (284,343 ) (296,278 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 799 (52 ) Net change in cash 278,720 197,003 Cash at beginning of year 217,128 20,125 Cash and restricted cash at end of year $ 495,848 $ 217,128 RECONCILIATION TO BALANCE SHEET Cash $ 490,163 Restricted cash (included in Other assets in the Consolidated Balance Sheets) 5,685 Total cash and restricted cash $ 495,848

Selected Financial Data

The following tables set forth net sales by reportable segment for each of the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 (In thousands) Net Sales Intersegment

Net Sales Net Sales from

External Customers Net Sales Intersegment

Net Sales Net Sales from

External Customers Pipe $ 369,316 $ (10,656 ) $ 358,660 $ 357,407 $ (10,289 ) $ 347,118 Infiltrator Water Technologies 124,875 (18,804 ) 106,071 102,723 (15,046 ) 87,677 International International - Pipe 30,143 (4,862 ) 25,281 25,136 (706 ) 24,430 International - Allied Products & Other 11,283 (125 ) 11,158 9,998 - 9,998 Total International 41,426 (4,987 ) 36,439 35,134 (706 ) 34,428 Allied Products & Other 156,026 (3,356 ) 152,670 150,166 (1,830 ) 148,336 Intersegment Eliminations (37,803 ) 37,803 - (27,871 ) 27,871 - Total Consolidated $ 653,840 $ - $ 653,840 $ 617,559 $ - $ 617,559 Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 (In thousands) Net Sales Intersegment

Net Sales Net Sales from

External Customers Net Sales Intersegment

Net Sales Net Sales from

External Customers Pipe $ 1,586,618 $ (42,328 ) $ 1,544,290 $ 1,758,961 $ (41,772 ) $ 1,717,189 Infiltrator Water Technologies 531,236 (82,209 ) 449,027 523,643 (81,363 ) 442,280 International International - Pipe 163,930 (14,081 ) 149,849 179,898 (19,215 ) 160,683 International - Allied Products & Other 58,072 (152 ) 57,920 59,170 - 59,170 Total International 222,002 (14,233 ) 207,769 239,068 (19,215 ) 219,853 Allied Products & Other 684,329 (10,942 ) 673,387 700,319 (8,520 ) 691,799 Intersegment Eliminations (149,712 ) 149,712 - (150,870 ) 150,870 - Total Consolidated $ 2,874,473 $ - $ 2,874,473 $ 3,071,121 $ - $ 3,071,121

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). ADS management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP results available in the accompanying tables.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes references to Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Earnings per Share, non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures are not intended to be substitutes for those reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that comprise net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, non-cash charges and certain other expenses. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from similar measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric used by management and the Company's board of directors to assess financial performance and evaluate the effectiveness of the Company's business strategies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as the Company's management and board of directors. In order to provide investors with a meaningful reconciliation, the Company has provided below reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that comprises cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is a measure used by management and the Company's board of directors to assess the Company's ability to generate cash. Accordingly, management believes that Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our ability to generate cash flow from operations after capital expenditures. In order to provide investors with a meaningful reconciliation, the Company has provided below a reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities to Free Cash Flow.

Adjusted Earnings per Share excludes (gains) losses on disposals of assets or business, restructuring expenses, impairment charges and transaction costs. Adjusted Earnings per Share is a measure used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.

The following tables present a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income, Free Cash Flow to Cash Flow from Operating Activities, and Adjusted Earnings per Share to Diluted Earnings per Share, the most comparable GAAP measures, for each of the periods indicated.

Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted Gross Profit to Gross Profit

Three Months Ended March 31, Fiscal Year Ended March 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Segment adjusted gross profit Pipe $ 113,318 $ 111,540 $ 515,444 $ 532,551 Infiltrator Water Technologies 65,358 40,011 281,677 233,580 International 11,198 10,225 62,578 61,681 Allied Products & Other 91,192 82,827 391,766 376,299 Intersegment Eliminations (126 ) 595 (4,557 ) 924 Total Segment Adjusted Gross Profit 280,940 245,198 1,246,908 1,205,035 Depreciation and amortization 27,742 22,373 96,251 84,048 Stock-based compensation expense 1,235 404 4,708 2,579 Total Gross Profit $ 251,963 $ 222,421 $ 1,145,949 $ 1,118,408

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

Three Months Ended March 31, Fiscal Year Ended March 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 95,479 $ 86,312 $ 513,291 $ 511,353 Depreciation and amortization 42,889 37,803 154,903 145,149 Interest expense 22,878 20,848 88,862 70,182 Income tax expense 26,333 21,948 158,998 150,589 EBITDA 187,579 166,911 916,054 877,273 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities 2,304 4,544 (8,365 ) 4,397 Stock-based compensation expense 8,350 1,747 31,986 21,659 Transaction costs (a) 390 486 3,444 3,903 Interest income (6,906 ) (3,840 ) (22,047 ) (9,782 ) Other adjustments (b) (539 ) 2,132 1,875 6,512 Adjusted EBITDA $ 191,178 $ 171,980 $ 922,947 $ 903,962

a. Represents expenses recorded related to legal, accounting and other professional fees incurred in connection with business or asset acquisitions and dispositions. b. Includes derivative fair value adjustments, foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, the proportionate share of interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization related to the South American Joint Venture, which is accounted for under the equity method of accounting and executive retirement expense (benefit).

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Cash flow from Operating Activities

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2024 2023 Net cash flow from operating activities $ 717,928 $ 707,810 Capital expenditures (183,812 ) (166,913 ) Free cash flow $ 534,116 $ 540,897

Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share

The following table diluted presents earnings per share on an adjusted basis to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein.

Three Months Ended March 31, Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.21 $ 1.06 $ 6.45 $ 6.08 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities 0.03 0.06 (0.11 ) 0.05 Transaction costs 0.00 0.01 0.04 0.05 Income tax impact of adjustments (a) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.02 ) Adjusted Earnings per Share $ 1.23 $ 1.12 $ 6.39 $ 6.16

a. The income tax impact of adjustments to each period is based on the statutory tax rate.

