Researchers at the German research institute have found that indirect gravure printing for metallization of silicon heterojunction solar cells reduces silver consumption and cycle times to below 0. 5 seconds per cell, while still enabling conversion efficiencies of up to 20. 7%. Researchers at Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) have used indirect gravure printing for front-side metallization of silicon heterojunction (SHJ) solar cells, reducing silver consumption at cycle times of 0. 5 seconds per cell, and achieving conversion efficiencies of up to 20. 7%. ...

