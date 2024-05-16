

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market mood across asset classes was dominated by relief at the easing inflation trajectory in the U.S. However downbeat corporate earnings from Europe dampened the euphoria following easing inflation.



Wall Street Futures are close to the flatline. European benchmarks are trading in the red zone amidst disappointing earnings updates. Asian shares finished trading on a strong note.



Dollar Index recovered mildly after continuous losses. Bond yields are moving mixed. Crude oil prices eased after a surge earlier in the trade. Gold shed a portion of recent gains triggered by renewed rate cut hopes. Cryptocurrencies surged ahead.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,927.30, up 0.05% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,313.40, up 0.10% Germany's DAX at 18,838.35, down 0.20% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,423.33, down 0.27% France's CAC 40 at 8,206.96, down 0.40% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,090.05, down 0.21% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,921.00, up 1.41% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,881.30, up 1.65% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,122.40, up 0.08% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,376.53, up 1.59%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0871, down 0.10% GBP/USD at 1.2671, down 0.11% USD/JPY at 154.69, down 0.11% AUD/USD at 0.6674, down 0.27% USD/CAD at 1.3630, up 0.21% Dollar Index at 104.43, up 0.08%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.338%, down 0.34% Germany at 2.4265%, up 0.14% France at 2.925%, up 0.07% U.K. at 4.1100%, up 0.96% Japan at 0.920%, up 0.00%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $82.41, down 0.41%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $78.30, down 0.42%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,386.40, down 0.35%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $66,249.42, up 5.98% Ethereum at $3,004.36, up 3.24% BNB at $582.70, up 2.62% Solana at $163.67, up 12.95% XRP at $0.5181, up 3.35%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken