

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA has taken the next step toward verifying the airworthiness for its quiet supersonic aircraft with the completion of a milestone review that will allow it to progress toward flight.



The US space agency said a Flight Readiness Review board, composed of its independent experts, has completed a study of the X-59 project team's approach to safety for the public and staff during ground and flight testing. The review board looked in detail at the project team's analysis of potential hazards, focusing on safety and risk identification.



Flight Readiness Review is the first step in the flight approval process. The board's work will provide the X-59 team with insights and recommendations toward systems checkouts on the ground and first flight.



'It's not a pass-fail,' said Cathy Bahm, NASA's Low Boom Flight Demonstrator project manager. 'We'll be getting actions from the board and will work with them to resolve those and work toward the Airworthiness and Flight Safety Review.'



NASA and prime contractor Lockheed Martin are developing the X-59 to reduce the sound of a sonic boom to a quieter 'thump.' The aircraft is at the center of NASA's Quesst mission, which will use it to gather data that could revolutionize air travel, potentially paving the way for a new generation of commercial aircraft that can travel faster than the speed of sound.



Commercial supersonic flight over land has been banned in the U.S. for more than 50 years because of the noise of sonic booms.



