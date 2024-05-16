Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Diagonal Bio AB TO1

At the request of Diagonal Bio AB, Diagonal Bio AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from May 17, 2024. Security name: Diagonal Bio AB TO1 ----------------------------------- Short name: DIABIO TO1 ----------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021921517 ----------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 336517 ----------------------------------- Terms: The exercise price for TO 1 shall amount to seventy (70) percent of the average volume-weighted price of the share according to the official price statistics of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market during a period of twenty (20) trading days ending two (2) banking days before the start of the exercise period and the exercise price will be determined within the range of SEK 0.05-0.12 per new share. The exercise price must be rounded to the nearest whole öre. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Diagonal Bio AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 12th of September 2024 - 26th of September 2024 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 24th of September 2024. tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG). For further information, please call SKMG on +46 (0)8 913 008.