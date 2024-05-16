Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.05.2024
STRONG BUY: Jetzt der Turnaround und Rallye bis 10 USD?
WKN: A3CR6X | ISIN: SE0015961826 | Ticker-Symbol: 9F1
Frankfurt
16.05.24
09:59 Uhr
0,003 Euro
0,000
-6,90 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIAGONAL BIO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIAGONAL BIO AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
16.05.2024 | 13:58
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Diagonal Bio AB TO1

At the request of Diagonal Bio AB, Diagonal Bio AB equity rights will be traded
on First North Growth Market as from May 17, 2024. 



Security name: Diagonal Bio AB TO1
-----------------------------------
Short name:   DIABIO TO1     
-----------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021921517    
-----------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  336517       
-----------------------------------





Terms: The exercise price for TO 1 shall amount to seventy (70) percent of the 
     average volume-weighted price of the share according to the official  
     price statistics of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market during a   
     period of twenty (20) trading days ending two (2) banking days before 
     the start of the exercise period and the exercise price will be    
     determined within the range of SEK 0.05-0.12 per new share. The    
     exercise price must be rounded to the nearest whole öre.        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for            
    1 new share in Diagonal Bio AB                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr 12th of September 2024 - 26th of September 2024             
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  24th of September 2024.                         
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG). 

For further information, please call SKMG on +46 (0)8 913 008.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.