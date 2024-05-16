Lyons Elite Luxury Matchmaking Awarded Consumer Choice Award for Second Consecutive Year

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / Lyons Elite Luxury Matchmaking, a premier matchmaking service founded by award-winning entrepreneur Emily Lyons, is proud to announce that it has been named a recipient of the Consumer Choice Award for 2024. This marks the second consecutive year the company has earned this prestigious accolade.





The Consumer Choice Award is recognized across North America for its rigorous, data-driven selection process. Unlike other awards, the Consumer Choice Award utilizes statistically supported independent research to ensure that only the most outstanding service providers are honoured.

A Commitment to Excellence

"Receiving the Consumer Choice Award for the second year in a row is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team," said Emily Lyons, founder of Lyons Elite Luxury Matchmaking. "This award not only recognizes our commitment to excellence but also reassures our clients that they are choosing the best in the business."

Lyons Elite is renowned for its discreet, personalized approach to matchmaking, catering to a clientele that values privacy and efficiency. The award reaffirms the company's status as a leader in the matchmaking industry, committed to connecting successful, marriage-minded individuals with highly compatible partners.

About Lyons Elite Luxury Matchmaking

Lyons Elite Luxury Matchmaking is a top-tier matchmaking service that specializes in creating meaningful connections. Founded by entrepreneur Emily Lyons and recognized internationally by outlets like Forbes and Bloomberg, Lyons Elite offers a unique blend of confidentiality, luxury, and precision in the matchmaking process.

