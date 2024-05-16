The Heroes You Don't Know - Allied Universal Security Professionals Save Lives

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / Allied Universal®,?the world's leading security and facility services company, is proud to announce that during the first quarter of 2024, its security professionals performed a record number of heroic acts of bravery and saved lives while on duty at client locations worldwide.

"The role of security professionals is never one-dimensional. It is a multi-faceted job that demands both the knowledge of emergency response procedures, as well as the ability to think quickly and problem solve in a high-stress, life-threatening situations," said Allied Universal Global Chairman and CEO Steve Jones. "Today, we celebrate and highlight the professionalism, heroism and dedication of these outstanding team members who were the first on scene and the reason an individual was able to live another day."

Q1 2024 Allied Universal Hero Hall of Fame Highlights:

Patient Resuscitation - Portland, Ore: An account manager at a Portland healthcare facility quickly stepped into action upon finding an unresponsive patient. After calling a code blue, she began chest compressions and was able to revive the patient.

Overdose Recovery - Las Vegas: A security professional in Las Vegas found an individual who had fallen unconscious due to an overdose. He swiftly dialed 911 and began CPR, sustaining the person's breathing until the fire department responded to the site.

Fire Rescue - Estonia: In Estonia, a security professional demonstrated heroism when responding to a fire alarm at an apartment building. Thanks to quick-thinking, a two-year-old child and his father were brought to safety.

Active Shooter Response - West Virginia: An off-duty security professional found himself amid an active shooter situation at a medical building. In a sheer act of bravery, he sprang into action after hearing gunshots and began following active shooter protocol, moving room by room and directing patients and staff to safety. Heading towards danger he discovered the assailant and witnessed him shoot a female victim. He was unable to neutralize the threat with his personal weapon due to lack of a clear line of fire but was able to provide cover for doctors and nurses who attempted to save the victim's life. Many more lives might have been lost had the security professional not put his life at risk to save others.

For more information on these heroes and their stories, visit https://www.aus.com/our-heroes.

"These stories of bravery and courage from our security professionals are rightfully acknowledged, but are too often ignored," Jones said. "Polls show that personal safety (physical and emotional), are among Americans' highest concerns. For all of us, our ability to go about our lives - at school, work, sports, concerts, places of worship, restaurants and a hundred other locations - is made possible by security professionals."

"Allied Universal is extremely proud that these heroic individuals wear the Allied Universal logo on their chest. The bravery of security professionals to choose a career that places emphasis on guarding another person's life above one's own is truly admirable."

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

# # #

Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Director of Public Relations - North America

Phone: 949-826-3560

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom@aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on accesswire.com