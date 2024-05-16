Leading Businesses Worldwide Embrace Revenue Intelligence with Revenue Grid's Integration of Advanced AI and Automation

Revenue Grid, the revenue intelligence pioneer, today announced significant industry momentum. Revenue Grid helps global organizations scale revenue growth and profitability.

The company's platform empowers revenue teams to win through 360-degree pipeline visibility and AI-driven insights that improve workflow processes and team productivity. This surge in customer adoption highlights Revenue Grid's continued commitment to enabling sales teams with advanced revenue intelligence and automation capabilities.

"Revenue Grid boasts a 95 percent customer retention rate, a remarkable testament to the value our platform delivers and the trust our customers place in us," said Nina Simosko, Chief Revenue Officer at Revenue Grid. "Our dedication to continuous innovation and customer success ensures that nearly all our clients renew and expand their partnerships with us year after year. We remain committed to driving unparalleled results and helping our customers achieve their revenue goals."

Revenue Grid helps organizations scale revenue growth and profitability. Its advanced data capture technology is the first of its kind, performing automated activity capture from across systems, pinpointing opportunities, and leveraging AI to provide real-time forecasting and promote cross-team collaboration.

Leading companies across multiple industries, including healthcare, banking, business and technology consulting, hospitality, law, retail, insurance, and recruitment, have recognized the transformative potential of the revenue intelligence platform's AI-driven insights and automation tools. Revenue Grid's recent customers include Baxter, en world Japan, EOS Worldwide, France Télévisions, Hilton, Morgan & Morgan, MUFG Bank, Rand Worldwide, Slalom, Sun Life, Vapotherm, Inc., and VDA.

Revenue Grid was recently named to G2's 2024 Best Software Awards and ranked Best Sales Software Product and Tool with an overall user rating of 4.5 out of five stars. For more information, visit https://revenuegrid.com/contact-us/.

About Revenue Grid

The pioneer in revenue intelligence, Revenue Grid delivers proven, market-leading solutions that enhance sales performance and expand revenue generation. Its platform provides 360-degree activity data capture, actionable insights, streamlined workflows, and custom sales strategies. Setting the benchmark in data security for regulated industries, Revenue Grid's data capture technology is the first of its kind, native to Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft. The result: sales and revenue leaders gain clearer pipeline visibility, leading to more accurate sales forecasting and accelerated revenue growth, with an ROI multiplier of nearly 300X in the first six months. More information can be found at www.revenuegrid.com.

