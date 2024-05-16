The new government coalition in the Netherlands says the nation's current net-metering scheme will be maintained until the end of 2026. The previous Parliament had rejected a proposal to cancel the scheme by the end of 2025. The newly formed government coalition in the Netherlands has announced that it will phase out the country's net-metering scheme from Jan. 1, 2027. The coalition includes the ring-wing populist Party for Freedom (PVV), the conservative-liberal Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), the New Social Contract (NSC) Party, and the right-wing populist Farmer-Citizen Movement (BBB) ...

