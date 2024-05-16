Remote, the leading global HR platform for distributed companies, today announced the appointment of John Kelly as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). John will be responsible for driving global revenue through new sales, customer acquisition, retention, market expansion, and channel development.

John joins Remote during a significant phase of growth, including the recent acquisition of Easop a solution that enhances cross-border equity support and Remote's expansion into new markets. He brings over 25 years of experience leading go-to-market teams in both high-growth SaaS businesses and large global enterprises. His impressive track record includes previous roles as President/COO at SupportLogic and senior leadership positions at Hired, DemandBase, Symphony Talent, Oracle, and SAP. He reports directly to CEO Job van der Voort.

"For Remote, 2024 is the year of big swings where we're aiming to do things bigger and better for our current and future customers. With John joining us, we are well-positioned to accelerate our mission to shape the future of work," said Job van der Voort, co-founder and CEO of Remote. "I look forward to seeing his impact in the company over the coming years and I am confident that his skills and experience will be instrumental in furthering our commitment to expanding access to global employment opportunities and solidifying our position as the world's leading global HR platform."

"It's inspiring to see how far the company has come already, reflecting Remote's agility and market fit. With our team spanning continents, we have so much collective expertise to tap into and I believe that will further propel our remarkable growth," said John.

Like all Remote employees, John will work remotely and asynchronously from his chosen location in the world Texas.

About Remote:

Talent is everywhere opportunity is not. Remote closes the gap by enabling employers to hire anyone from anywhere, providing access to opportunity so people everywhere can build better lives. Remote helps companies become global powerhouses by expanding their access to talent beyond their borders. Thousands of businesses rely on Remote's modern platform and legal, financial, and cultural expertise to onboard, pay, and manage employees and contractors in 150+ countries. Remote was founded in 2019 by Job van der Voort and Marcelo Lebre, and is backed by leading investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Accel, Sequoia, Index Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, General Catalyst and B Capital.

