PayerMax Highlights Embedded Finance in MENA at Seamless Middle East 2024

Strategic advancements in embedded finance set to transform the payment industry

DUBAI, UAE, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayerMax, a global payments solutions provider, is participating in the Seamless Middle East 2024 conference on May 14 -16 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Marwan Nader, Director of Global Partnerships at PayerMax, shared his insights at the panel titled "Financial Services Perfectly Integrated In Our Daily Life: The Real Impact of Embedded Finance." He highlighted the transformative potential of embedded finance within the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region's payment industry, emphasizing how it enhances user experiences and extends financial services accessibility by integrating into daily digital interactions.

Embedded finance integrates financial services directly into non-financial platforms, enriching customer interactions by providing seamless transactions. These services range from embedded lending and insurance to savings and payments, significantly improving the consumer journey across digital environments.

Marwan Nader noted that the MENA region's market for embedded finance is currently valued at $10 billion and is projected to grow by 45% by 2030, doubling the growth rate of other global markets. This substantial growth underscores the region's rapid adoption and innovation in financial technologies.

As a leading global payments solutions provider, PayerMax is at the forefront of this shift, integrating payment solutions into merchant platforms across MENA. This integration supports a variety of payment methods, including card payments, digital wallets, and bank transfers directly within merchants' apps, allowing users to make payments within the apps they already use and eliminating the need to switch to a separate app or complete transactions offline.

PayerMax also offers comprehensive payout solutions, enabling merchants to disburse funds effortlessly to both consumers and businesses through advanced application programming interfaces (APIs).

The Triple Win of Embedded Finance

Embedded finance not only facilitates expansive growth for financial providers but also generates new revenue streams for fintech companies and delivers superior service offerings for users. Most significantly, it promises a more inclusive financial landscape by reducing the barriers for the unbanked or underserved populations, providing them with equitable access to essential financial services.

During the conference, PayerMax also took center stage with a keynote presentation by Fede Chen, Head of Global Business Development at PayerMax. Titled "Boosting Business Globally: Beyond Payments," Chen discussed the multifaceted challenges merchants face in emerging markets, such as volatile exchange rates, complex tax regulations, and nuanced consumer behaviors. He detailed how PayerMax's comprehensive service matrix-including risk management, currency stabilization, tax compliance, and targeted payment marketing-supports merchants in overcoming these challenges and driving business growth.

PayerMax's active participation at Seamless Middle East 2024 underscores the company's commitment to addressing the evolving needs of global markets. This initiative serves as an invitation for regional and international stakeholders to engage with innovative financial solutions that can unlock new opportunities and foster sustainable growth.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2414778/panel.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2414800/PayerMax_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/payermax-highlights-embedded-finance-in-mena-at-seamless-middle-east-2024-302147705.html