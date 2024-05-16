

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has fined Volaris Airlines $300,000 for violating federal statutes and the Department's rule prohibiting tarmac delays of four hours or more on international flights without providing passengers an opportunity to deplane.



The airline was also ordered to cease and desist from future similar violations.



'If an airline passenger is stranded on the tarmac for hours on end, they have the right to disembark from the plane, and we're making sure airlines give passengers that opportunity,' said ?U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.



The Transportation Department said that an extensive investigation by its Office of Aviation Consumer Protection found that in 2021 and 2022, Volaris allowed two flights to remain on the tarmac for lengthy periods without providing passengers an opportunity to deplane, in violation of the Department's tarmac delay rule.



On August 17, 2021, a Volaris flight from Guadalajara to Dallas Fort Worth experienced a tarmac delay of five hours and 32 minutes when it was diverted to Houston George Bush. In total, 157 passengers were affected.



In addition, on July 23, 2022, another Volaris flight from Mexico City to Chicago OHare experienced a tarmac delay of four hours and 35 minutes when it was diverted to St. Louis. In total, 167 passengers were affected.



It was also found that passengers were not provided with food and water as required in this flight.



OACP took action after finding that none of the exceptions to the tarmac delay rule, including the safety and security exceptions, applied to both flights.



