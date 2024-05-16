

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced its agreement to acquire Proteologix, Inc., a biotechnology company specializing in bispecific antibodies for immune-mediated diseases.



The deal involves an $850 million cash payment, with the potential for an additional milestone payment.



The acquisition will grant J&J access to Proteologix's bispecific antibody programs, including PX128 targeting IL-13 and TSLP, set to enter phase 1 development for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis and asthma, as well as PX130, a biospecific antibody targeting IL-13 and IL-22, currently in preclinical development for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.



The transaction is expected to be finalized in mid-year 2024.



