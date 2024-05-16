Clubessential Holdings Announces Acquisition of RecDesk

Acquisition adds to comprehensive recreation software portfolio and expands footprint in the parks and recreation space

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / Clubessential Holdings, the leading provider of membership management and embedded payment solutions, today announced its strategic acquisition of RecDesk, a leader in SaaS software for recreation management.

"In the growing experience economy, providers must increasingly modernize their technology to capture consumer spend and attention," said Randy Eckels, CEO of Clubessential Holdings. "We strive to empower customers in the recreation management industry with solutions that attract, engage, and delight community patrons, and are excited about the addition of RecDesk to our best-in-class portfolio."

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Middletown, CT, RecDesk's cloud-based SaaS recreation management software offers a suite of tools designed to help parks & recreation departments, aquatic centers, schools, community centers, and others manage their facilities and programs more efficiently. With scalable solutions designed to serve recreation management needs of organizations from homeowners' associations to small cities, RecDesk offers membership management, program management, registration, content management, point of sale, billing and payment processing, facility scheduling, ticketing, and more. It also offers integrations to access control, GIS/address databases, and financial systems.

"RecDesk has always focused on providing an exceptional user experience through our commitment to ease-of-use and excellent customer support," said Mike Morris, Founder of RecDesk. "All of us here at RecDesk are excited to leverage the extended network of expertise and resources at Clubessential Holdings and accelerate the delivery of solutions that provide fundamental value to our clients."

RecDesk will join brands Vermont Systems and CampBrain in Clubessential Holdings' parks & recreation vertical, which has a long history of success with comprehensive recreation management, camp management, and embedded payment processing solutions. Offerings include program registration, ticketing, facility and court reservations, membership management, activity scheduling, equipment rental, point of sale, childcare management, emergency form automation, and much more to municipalities, camp organizations, golf clubs, colleges & universities, and the United States Military.

For more information, visit the Clubessential Holdings, Vermont Systems, and RecDesk websites.

About Clubessential Holdings, LLC

Clubessential Holdings provides Software as a Service and embedded payment solutions to private clubs, public golf courses, health & fitness clubs, spas, military organizations, municipalities, and camp organizations. Across eight brands - Clubessential, ClubReady, Exerp, foreUP, Innovatise, TAC, Vermont Systems, and CampBrain - the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 20,000 customer sites in 70 countries across the globe attract, engage, and retain over 50 million club members and community patrons for life.

