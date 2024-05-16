Ronn Inc. Announces That They Have Signed a One-Hundred Million Euro MOU Commitment Targeting Our Hydrogen Vehicles and Hydrogen Hub Projects

RONN, Inc. (OTC PINK:RONN) is delighted to announce that after several months of due diligence on both sides, discussions have led to the signing of a MOU, providing $100,000,000 euro in total financial capital commitment has been extended to RONN, Inc. for a strategic Investment advancing Hydrogen Commercialization globally, including our HFCV vehicles and hydrogen hub development,

Ronn Ford, the company CEO, said the Investment offer with all the salient terms will be released in the near future; the investment in its present form is expected to be two tranches of 50 million euros; the first tranche will go directly to RONN Inc. for our hydrogen truck development operations, and our First Nations hub project, with the second 50 million euros targeting complementary hydrogen companies and hydrogen technologies for investment or acquisition", a Capital Management firm has facilitated the investment program in its entirety for its client.

Mr. Ford added that while we all have expressed frustration with the current global financial and political turmoil, the potential for hydrogen and climate improvement continues to increase, and all parties are committed to successful and timely completion as soon as possible for the benefit of our shareholders and expected new partners.

About RONN

RONN is a Hydrogen company at the forefront of sustainable technology solutions. While working to manufacture high-performance, environmentally responsible hydrogen electric vehicles, the Company has now added hydrogen production hub development to contribute positively to the planet.

For more information, please visit www.ronnmotorgroup.com or contact John Morgan at jmorgan@ronnmotorgroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the success of RONN, Inc. initiatives in the hydrogen tax credit market. RONN, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: RONN Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com