Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2024) - Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on May 22nd, 2024 at 2:00pm ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/events/rcwebinar-lum-2/.

About Lumina Gold Corp.

Lumina Gold is advancing its 100% owned, large scale gold-copper Cangrejos project to a Feasibility Study expected in H1 2025. The company is currently being funded by a US$300M financing package from Wheaton Precious Metals that it announced after releasing is Pre-feasibility Study in 2023.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, and Retail Investment Advisory services.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

