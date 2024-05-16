West Caldwell, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2024) - Vitaquest International, an industry-leading product development and commercialization partner for nutraceuticals and functional foods, has officially cut the ribbon at its new Paterson, New Jersey-based powder engineering facility. With the opening of this advanced, 26,000 square-foot production site, Vitaquest can now provide application-specific product development, pilot and commercial manufacturing solutions using fluidized bed technology for granulation, agglomeration, microencapsulation and new innovative product creation.

"The opening of our new powder engineering facility represents a pivotal moment for Vitaquest," says Patrick Brueggman, CEO of Vitaquest. "With this state-of-the-art facility now operational, we are positioned to unlock a host of advantages for our business. From cost savings and operational efficiencies to enhanced product quality and innovation capabilities, this new production site marks a significant step forward in our journey. We are excited to leverage its advanced capabilities to better serve our customers, meet their evolving needs, and drive continued growth for Vitaquest."

Having these innovative processes and advanced powder mixing and modification capabilities enables Vitaquest to develop more uniform, free-flowing powders in-house. Many vitamin supplement manufacturers outsource this capability, but Vitaquest can now broaden its product offerings and help its customers get to market faster.

Using the fluidized bed process, granulation densifies and evens out particles, reducing dust and caking, while enhancing flow, compaction, and compression for tablet and capsule production. Agglomeration enlarges and aerates powders, boosting flow, performance, and aesthetics in food, beverage, and supplement formulations. Microencapsulation coats particles, altering their physical and sensory properties for targeted solutions, while fluid bed drying ensures consistent powders with precise moisture and water activity levels.

Approximately 50 people will be employed at the new Vitaquest site, and the company is actively expanding its team with plans to fill these positions.

Vitaquest announced the purchase of the production site from Pharmachem Laboratories last October. The facility began operations in 1978 and has been recognized as an industry-leading developer and manufacturer of specialty granulated bulk ingredients for decades.

Vitaquest CEO Patrick Brueggman (left) and Paterson, NJ, Mayor Andre Sayegh cut the ribbon to officially open Vitaquest International's new 26,000 square-foot particle engineering facility.



About Vitaquest International

Headquartered in West Caldwell, NJ USA, Vitaquest International is an industry-leading development and commercialization partner for consumer products featuring a broad array of innovative solutions in nutraceutical and functional foods. A leader in the design and development of new, standards-based quality initiatives, a comprehensive commitment to quality - called TotalQ - is at the core of Vitaquest as a company. With over 45 years of history, Vitaquest has the market insight, global reach, and scale of operations to support emerging and existing consumer brands from the idea to the store shelf - with flawless execution in every phase.

