

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.30 A.M. ET).



In the Green



TSR, Inc. (TSRI) is up over 63% at $13.05. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) is up over 30% at $3.13. BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is up over 19% at $2.05. My Size, Inc. (MYSZ) is up over 15% at $6.15. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) is up over 13% at $5.90. LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) is up over 12% at $2.69. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is up over 11% at $23.80. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) is up over 9% at $13.99.



In the Red



Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) is down over 21% at $8.87. AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) is down over 18% at $5.12. GameStop Corp. (GME) is down over 11% at $35.06. Nayax Ltd. (NYAX) is down over 10% at $24.92. Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) is down over 10% at $7.57. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is down over 7% at $5.05. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (GLUE) is down over 7% at $4.81. NICE Ltd. (NICE) is down over 6% at $213.32. Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) is down over 6% at $4.41.



