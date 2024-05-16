Jim Fasone, Chief Risk Officer of Cyemptive Technologies, an award-winning provider of pre-emptive cybersecurity solutions for business and government, will be one of the featured panelists on "Cyber Risks, Governance and Board Scenarios"at NEDonBoard, Institute of Board Members, on May 22, from 5:00 pm 8:00 pm, BST.

The event, which will take place in London as well as online, will explore cyber risks, governance, and board scenarios. Fasone will speak on cyber risk and boardroom accountability, including strategies to repair damage from cyber-attacks, as well as solutions to prevent attacks from happening.

"Cyber risks, protections and leading governance practices are evolving at pace. It's an area board members need to be better educated on, to enable them to competently drive and oversee the long-term sustainability of the businesses they serve," said Jean-Philippe Perraud, NEDonBoard, Institute of Board Members. "Accordingly, NEDonBoard, Institute of Board Members, together with partner organisations including Cyemptive, offers regular cyber and technology updates as well as training."

Other speakers include:

Cub Llewelyn-Davies the National Cyber Security Centre (part of GCHQ),

Nick Barker Arthur J. Gallagher Cyber Practice

Cyemptive offers military-grade layers of pre-emptive cybersecurity protection that are essential add-ons for businesses to achieve cyber safety. Cyemptive's ZeroStrike allows customers to be in command of their security by eliminating damage even from unknown attack vectors pre-zero day discovery. With Cyemptive ZeroStrike there is no need for recovery and remediation, an industry first capability.

Today's announcement is the latest in a series Cyemptive has made in recent months to support its expansion in Europe. These include the appointments of former NETSOL Technologies board member and senior manager at KPMG, Johannes Riedl as Vice President of Cyber Solutions Europe; former Hitachi Vice President and international business executive, Jean-Luc Cervera as Business Development Senior Consultant for the French and Italian markets and former IBM and Hitachi Board Member and European entrepreneurial leader, Wessel Graatsma as Vice President Cybersecurity Solutions Europe.

About NEDonBoard

NEDonBoard, Institute of Board Members is the professional membership and development body for non-executive directors and board members. Made by board members for board members, NEDonBoard, Institute of Board Members provides independent, curated, practical and actionable insights for directors to secure non-executive roles and excel in the boardroom. NEDonBoard, Institute of Board Members promotes the role of non-executive directors, board members, and board best practices for the common good. www.nedonboard.com

About Cyemptive Technologies

Headquartered in Seattle, Wash., Cyemptive has been on a mission to make large organizations cyber safe since 2014. Today, Cyemptive's award-winning software, services and support are used by businesses and government entities worldwide. It is the winner of the Department of Homeland Security's Border Security Technology Consortium (BSTC) competition for most innovative border security-related solution in the market, as well as 11 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards from American Security Today at the 2023 and received 10 awards in 2022 more than any other company. The company's leadership team is comprised of executives from several of the world's most powerful technology and security organizations, including the former CIO of Microsoft and the former Chief Computer Architect for the National Security Agency. More information about Cyemptive Technologies is available at www.cyemptive.com.

