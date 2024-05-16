Brainomix Announces New Studies Further Validating the Impact of Brainomix 360 Stroke Platform

With these latest studies, the firmly established European market leader in stroke AI imaging adds to its growing body of evidence.

The latest research reflects the company's extensive academic collaborations and its growing Life Science partnerships.

OXFORD, England and CHICAGO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainomix, a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) imaging solutions to enable precision medicine, announced a series of new studies that were presented this week at the European Stroke Organisation Conference (ESOC) in Basel. The studies validated the impact of the Oxford-based company's Brainomix 360 Stroke platform, including its FDA-cleared Triage Stroke tool and its flagship e-ASPECTS software.

The studies follow Wednesday's presentation at ESOC of a groundbreaking study, the largest prospective evaluation of stroke AI imaging, involving more than 80,000 patients at 26 sites over a 3-year period. This study showed that the implementation of Brainomix 360 Stroke was associated with an additional 50% increase in the number of patients receiving mechanical thrombectomy and a reduction in door-in-door-out (DIDO) time of around 50 minutes.

Dr Michalis Papadakis, CEO and Co-Founder of Brainomix, said: "The studies presented this week at ESOC reflect our ongoing commitment to scientific excellence and our extensive academic collaborations with world-class research institutions, including the Mayo Clinic, the Rockefeller Institute at West Virginia University, and Boston Medical Center. These studies provide further validation that our AI-enabled technology can play a critical role in stroke care, helping clinicians make more confident decisions leading to more patients getting access to life-saving treatments.

"We are also proud to showcase the growing body of research we are conducting with Life Science partners. Our unique set of imaging biomarkers and clinical trial tools, along with our world-class core lab team, are delivering real value for pharma partners, device manufacturers and biotech companies, generating insights that may guide future clinical trial design."

Key abstracts accepted and presented at ESOC included:

"Large Vessel Occlusion Detection in Acute Ischemic Stroke Using Non-Contrast CT" was a multisite collaboration with the Mayo Clinic, the Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute at West Virginia University, and Boston Medical Center validating Triage Stroke as a reliable tool for large vessel occlusion (LVO) detection. The authors concluded that when coupled with clinical information such as NIHSS, the tool may help centers to identify thrombectomy candidates, especially those with constrained resources and basic imaging.

Brainomix and CSL Behring jointly published a retrospective observational study, "Automatically Quantified Follow-Up Imaging Biomarkers as Predictors of Clinical Outcomes after Acute Ischemic Stroke: A Real-World Evidence Study." After processing NCCT follow-up images with Brainomix 360 Stroke software, the results validated the prognostic significance of automated final infarct volume (FIV) and its components, confirming the opportunity for AI-derived imaging biomarkers at follow-up time points to improve the design and delivery of randomized controlled trials in AIS.

Brainomix and Acticor jointly published a poster, "Patients Randomized to Glenzocimab Suffered Less Hemorrhagic Transformation with Greater Benefit in Larger Baseline Infarct Core," which helped to elucidate the mechanism and demonstrate the efficacy of Acticor's drug, glenzocimab, while identifying subgroups of patients who appear to benefit the most.

A UK study, "WOW (With Or Without): Measuring Impact of e-ASPECTS Software on Conventional CT Reporting in Acute Ischemic Stroke," validated the impact of e-ASPECTS on reader performance. "e-ASPECTS is a valuable tool for clinicians in the speedy and accurate diagnosis of acute ischemic stroke (AIS), and has the potential to enable the identification of AIS patients in centres without neuroradiology expertise, improving access to life-saving treatment," noted Dr Anna Podlasek, lead author of the study.

RESILIENT Extend IV, an ongoing randomized controlled trial assessing Tenecteplase in non-LVO AIS patients in the extended time window, will provide an update on its progress. The Brazilian trial is using Brainomix 360 e-CTP for patient selection.

About Brainomix

Brainomix specializes in the creation of AI-powered software solutions to enable precision medicine for better treatment decisions in stroke and lung fibrosis. With origins as a spin-out from the University of Oxford, Brainomix is an expanding commercial-stage company with offices in the UK, Ireland and the USA, and operations in more than 30 countries. A private company, backed by leading healthtech investors, Brainomix has innovated award-winning imaging biomarkers and software solutions that have been clinically adopted in hundreds of hospitals worldwide. Its first product, the Brainomix 360 stroke platform, provides clinicians with the most comprehensive stroke imaging solution, driving increased treatment rates and improving functional independence for patients.

