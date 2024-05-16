FRESCA Mixed: FRESCA Mixed and Andy Cohen Team Up to Invite Fans to 'Join the Club'

The ready-to-drink cocktail brand's inaugural club event will be an NYC happy hour hosted by Cohen for new members to mingle and try the new FRESCA Mixed Variety Pack Act II flavors-all on Andy's tab

CHICAGO, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on its chic heritage, FRESCA Mixed, the premium ready-to-drink cocktail, is serving up the fancy side of life with an unexpected, modern twist by opening the gates to the FRESCA Mixed Club. Reuniting with Emmy-winning host, producer and self-proclaimed FRESCA Mixed superfan Andy Cohen, FRESCA Mixed is inviting fans 21 and older to Join the Club for year-long VIP access to exclusive perks and events, country club-chic gear and a chance to try the brand's latest flavors.



"As the number one FRESCA Mixed fan, I've been the unofficial founding member of the FRESCA Mixed Club for years now, and I can't wait to let other fans in on the best-kept secret in the cocktail game," said Cohen. "I hope fans are ready to join me in enjoying these exciting new flavors, as well as experiencing the fun events and perks when they Join the Club."

A fresh take on country clubs, the FRESCA Mixed Club unlocks experiences and benefits that embrace the brand's refined- yet bubbly and playful- heritage. And since every club needs a clubhouse, Cohen will kick off the launch by hosting an exclusive happy hour in New York City on May 23, where the FRESCA Mixed is on him. Anyone 21 and older who Joins the Clubwill have the chance to RSVP to the "Put It On Andy's Tab" event so they can mingle with Cohen and learn about how FRESCA Mixed is elevating the cocktail game.

In addition to the Club opening event, fans nationwide who are 21 and older can visit this siteto Join the Club for the chance to win limited-time merch including apparel, pickleball paddles and more. Plus, members will be the first to know about new perks and events rolling out all year long.

The campaign launches alongside the release of new and delicious FRESCA Mixed flavors that are perfect for any summer socializing. The FRESCA Mixed Variety Pack Act II includes four new Vodka Spritz flavors made with the signature citrus taste of FRESCA and real vodka: Watermelon, Black Cherry, Orange and Peach Citrus.

As a ready-to-drink cocktail with tequila or four-times distilled vodka, FRESCA Mixed is enjoyed straight out of the convenient 12 ounce can or poured over ice. The new flavors in the Variety Pack Act II, now available in major retailers nationwide, channel the bright, fruit-forward flavors of summer while complementing the iconic taste of FRESCA. All flavors of FRESCA Mixed Vodka Spritz and FRESCA Mixed Tequila Paloma are 100 calories*, 5% ABV, gluten-free, made with real spirits and no added sugar.

"Our beginnings are rooted in the carefree and sophisticated nature of country clubs and now with the launch of the FRESCA Mixed Club and Variety Pack Act II, we're ushering in a new era of convenience and elegance with fresh and unexpected twists," said Elana Blank, Senior Director, FRESCA Mixed. "It's not every day that you have Andy Cohen open up his tab, so we welcome FRESCA Mixed fans and other curious consumers age 21 and older to join our club."

For more information on the Fresca Mixed Club or the new FRESCA Mixed Variety Pack Act II, visit FrescaMixed.comand follow @FrescaMixedon Instagram.

*Per 12 fl. oz. average analysis: calories 100, protein 0g, fat 0g. Paloma: carbohydrates 1.6g; Grapefruit Citrus: carbohydrates 1.3g; Mango Citrus: carbohydrates 1.3g; Pineapple Citrus: carbohydrates 1.6g; Mixed Berry Citrus: carbohydrates 1.4g; Black Cherry Citrus: carbohydrates 1.3g; Orange Citrus: carbohydrates 1.2g; Peach Citrus: carbohydrates 1.3g; Watermelon Citrus: carbohydrates 1.4g.

ABOUT FRESCA MIXED

Fresca Mixed is a line of premium, pre-mixed cocktails crafted with the deliciously signature citrus taste of FRESCA® and real vodka or tequila. Constellation Brands produces, distributes and markets FRESCA® Mixed featuring the classic taste of FRESCA® with a flavorful twist under authorization from Red Tree Beverages.

