Gorayeb & Associates, P.C.: Christopher Gorayeb Recognized Among 2024's Most Influential Lawyers by Lawyers of Distinction

Gorayeb & Associates' Founder Celebrated in USA Today, Continues Firm's Expansion With New Workers' Compensation Department

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / Gorayeb & Associates is proud to announce that its founder Christopher Gorayeb has been featured as one of the most influential lawyers of 2024 by Lawyers of Distinction, as recognized in the April 15th edition of USA Today. This accolade reflects his remarkable achievements and the steadfast commitment of his firm to serving the New York City Metro area's construction workers.





Over his distinguished career, Christopher Gorayeb has tirelessly represented over 12,000 construction workers, securing numerous million-dollar and multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements that cumulatively exceed $1.5 billion. His consistent excellence has earned him the honor of being named a Super Lawyer for nine of the past 10 years, marking him as a top-tier professional in the NYC Metro legal community.

In March 2024, underlining its ongoing growth and dedication to comprehensive client services, Gorayeb & Associates launched a new Workers' Compensation department. This strategic expansion allows the firm to handle cases involving third-party clients and address general work accident cases more effectively, ensuring that all aspects of client needs are met under one roof.

Looking forward, Gorayeb & Associates plans to continue this growth trajectory, enhancing its services and extending its reach to help even more clients achieve justice. The establishment of the Workers' Compensation department is just the beginning of the firm's planned expansions, which aim to solidify its position as a leader in legal services for workers' rights in New York.

About Gorayeb & Associates, P.C.

Gorayeb & Associates, P.C., known as "Los Abogados del Pueblo," is a premier New York-based law firm specializing in construction accidents and workers' compensation cases. Founded by Christopher Gorayeb, the firm is renowned for its dedicated advocacy and impressive record of securing substantial financial recoveries for its clients. With a focus on community and justice, Gorayeb & Associates continues to expand its services to meet the evolving needs of workers throughout New York City.

