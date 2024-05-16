Laxxon Medical to Showcase LXM.2, a Novel 3D Printed GLP-1 Agonist at BIO 2024

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / Laxxon Medical, a US-based pharma-technology company pioneering a new generation of advanced pharmaceuticals through novel 3D screen-printing platform technology SPID®, announced today its participation in the 2024 BIO International Convention on June 3-6, 2024 in San Diego, CA. The Company will be showcasing its LXM.2 asset to potential partners.

The BIO International Convention is the world's largest biotech partnering and education event, attracting 20,000+ biotechnology and pharma leaders for a week of intensive networking to discover new opportunities and partnerships.

LXM.2 is a non-invasive, once-a-day 3D Printed oral GLP-1 Agonist treatment for weight loss. Using the proprietary 3D printing manufacturing process SPID®, the company has combined the GLP-1 agonist with a permeation enhancer to increase bioavailability. Laxxon will utilize the 505(b)2 pathway to accelerate its development program. The Company will be seeking out-licensing or co-development opportunities for LXM.2.

About Laxxon Medical

Laxxon Medical is a leading pharma-technology company pioneering a new generation of advanced pharmaceuticals through SPID®-Technology, a 3D screen-printing platform technology which unlocks innovative drug delivery advancements paired with fast-tracked market access and extensive IP protection to yield disruptive opportunities for the pharmaceutical industry and its patients.

With SPID®, Laxxon can develop and manufacture advanced versions of new and existing pharmaceutical drugs while extending and adding new patent protection through the technology transfer process. Laxxon can fully utilize the FDA's 505b(2) regulatory pathway in the US and Hybrid applications under article 10(3) of Directive 2001/83/EC in the EUR, which fast tracks product routes to market, and Laxxon's robust and growing IP protects any Company asset until at least 2037.

Laxxon's pipeline includes ongoing working-projects with notable pharma players, biotech companies and research universities, in addition to 13 in-house Advanced Patented Generics products. Laxxon's IP is continuously growing and consists of 150 patents and patent applications with more than 3,000 patent claims.

For more information, please visit www.laxxonmedical.com or contact:

Frances Hoggard | Communications Manager | frances.hoggard@laxxonmedical.com

