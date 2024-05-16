ScaleWith Appoints Jim Tantaro as New CEO

Industry Veteran to Drive Next Chapter in AI and Customer Intelligence

ALLEN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / ScaleWith, a category-creating provider of social impact AI and customer intelligence software for sales, marketing, customer success, and procurement teams, today announced the promotion of Jim Tantaro to CEO, effective immediately.

Tantaro joined ScaleWith in 2023 as Chief Customer Officer, overseeing marketing, sales, and customer success. Previously, Tantaro spent 25 years in a variety of global leadership roles at top management consulting and enterprise SaaS companies. Tantaro also serves on both nonprofit and for-profit boards. He will continue to report to ScaleWith Founder Paul Polizzotto.

"I am grateful for this opportunity to help lead the next chapter in ScaleWith's growth," said Tantaro, the new CEO of ScaleWith, who will now oversee go-to-market strategy, finance, operations, and investor relations.

"Founder Paul Polizzotto's vision and unwavering commitment have created a rock-solid foundation for us at ScaleWith. His passion for excellence is as contagious as it is transformative. As we navigate new technology terrains, we're not just well-prepared-we're poised to lead, thanks to Paul's foresight," Tantaro added.

"Jim is precisely the leader ScaleWith needs to harness the power of data, AI, and technology," said Polizzotto. "His expertise in software, coupled with a history of innovation and a deep understanding of customer experience, positions him to transform ScaleWith into a leading enterprise AI platform dedicated to driving profitable growth for our customers."

Meanwhile, Polizzotto, ScaleWith's visionary founder, remains at the forefront of the company's innovation drive. He has consistently focused on developing cutting-edge products that bring data, AI, and social responsibility into core business operations. Polizzotto is dedicated to demonstrating how ScaleWith's advanced technology drives profitable growth for customers and turns social impact from a cost center into a revenue generator.

As ScaleWith CEO, Tantaro is committed to accelerating ScaleWith's profitable growth and ensuring customers achieve success on their journey of AI and data-led transformation.

About ScaleWith

ScaleWith offers cutting-edge social impact AI and customer intelligence solutions for sales, marketing, customer success, and procurement teams. ScaleWith's suite of solutions supports every aspect of customer experience, enabling organizations of all sizes to amplify their reach, elevate their value, and create authentic customer connections that drive businesses forward. ScaleWith's unique approach to data, alignment, and impact empowers businesses to do well by doing good in the tools they use every day. ScaleWith is headquartered in Allen, Texas. To learn more, visit www.scalewith.com.

