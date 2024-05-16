Sports Illustrated Tickets Welcomes Legendary NFL Quarterback Drew Brees to Its Investor Team

Super Bowl MVP to Inject Wealth of Leadership and Business Acumen, and Serve as Spokesperson and Brand Ambassador

Announcement Comes During Week of 2024-25 NFL Schedule Release

Fans Can Now Buy Tickets to Every NFL Game with Zero Fees

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / Sports Illustrated Tickets, a fan-first primary and secondary ticketing marketplace, with more than $2.5 billion in inventory and over 50 million sports, concerts and theater tickets, announced the newest addition to its esteemed team of investors: legendary NFL quarterback Drew Brees. With his unparalleled leadership skills, strategic vision, and commitment to excellence, Brees brings a wealth of business experience and expertise to the rapidly growing ticketing technology company.





Following the full 2024-25 schedule release unveiled Wednesday night on NFL Network, fans can now purchase seats to every NFL game at SITickets.com and will enjoy a completely transparent purchasing experience, paying only the price they see listed on the site with zero fees.

A household name both on and off the field, Brees solidified his legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history during a 20-year career primarily playing for New Orleans, where he led the club to its sole Super Bowl victory en route to being named the game's most valuable player following the 2009 regular season. One of the most iconic Sports Illustrated covers of all-time featured Brees lifting his son over his head with confetti flying during the on-field celebration immediately after the championship game.

"We are honored to welcome Drew Brees to the Sports Illustrated Tickets family," said David Lane, CEO, Sports Illustrated Tickets. "His unparalleled leadership, integrity, and passion for innovation make him an invaluable addition to our team. At Sports Illustrated Tickets, we remain committed to delivering a transparent, fan-first ticket-buying experience with zero fees on seats to over 250,000 sports, concerts and theater events. This means customers pay only the price they see on tickets to every single NFL game. Drew shares our philosophy of putting fans first, and his expertise and unmatched ability to connect will help us continue to build meaningful relationships with passionate football fans around the world."

"When I was presented with the opportunity to join the Sports Illustrated Tickets team, I simply couldn't pass it up," said Brees. "For 70 years, Sports Illustrated has been the most trusted name in sports and an iconic brand that has meant so much to me and to so many sports fans globally. Appearing on the cover of the magazine with my son after winning the Super Bowl was truly special, and now having the chance to become a part of the future of the brand - particularly what Sports Illustrated Tickets is doing to transform the live event ticketing industry - is truly a once-in-a-lifetime partnership I'm proud to personally invest in."

Throughout his illustrious career, Brees consistently demonstrated his dedication to success, teamwork, innovation and growth - values that closely align with Sports Illustrated Tickets' mission and vision. Brees plans to play an active role within the company, including providing strategic business counsel, serving as spokesperson and brand ambassador and participating in various marketing initiatives.

As Sports Illustrated Tickets continues to expand its presence in the ticketing industry, Brees' investment represents a significant milestone in the company's growth trajectory. With Brees on board, Sports Illustrated Tickets is poised to accelerate its mission of revolutionizing the ticketing-buying experience for fans to enhance their game-day atmosphere.

For more information, visit www.SITickets.com.

About Sports Illustrated Tickets

Sports Illustrated Tickets is a fan-first, primary and secondary ticketing marketplace, with more than $2.5 billion in inventory and 50 million sports, concerts and theater tickets to events around the world. Sports Illustrated Tickets features a transparent pricing model with zero ($0) transaction fees.

Sports Illustrated Tickets' primary ticketing platform, Box Office, is an innovative event management and blockchain ticketing solution, that offers a complete NFT ticket solution for free and paid events of any size with visibility and adjacency to traditional, non-NFT tickets alongside the biggest events around the world.

For more information, visit SITickets.com, or download the app on iOS and Android.

