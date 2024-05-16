FiberLight Momentum Grows As Organizations Look for Robust, Extensive Fiber Reach To Drive Business Performance

Strategic investments, new routes, and an emphasis on company culture caps CEO Bill Major's first-year vision

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / FiberLight, LLC , a fiber infrastructure provider with more than 20 years of experience designing, building, and operating mission-critical, high-bandwidth networks, is celebrating CEO Bill Major's one-year anniversary with the company, a period marked by significant transformation. Under Major's leadership, FiberLight has expanded its service offering with a new Point of Presence (POP) in Virginia Beach, strategically invested in intelligent infrastructure, established new routes to central Mexico to facilitate cross-border connectivity, and bolstered its leadership team - catalyzing a cultural shift within the organization. These achievements underscore FiberLight's dedication to expanding its advanced network infrastructure in rapidly evolving markets and driving superior performance for its customers and partners.

Recent highlights from the organization include:

Expansion of Service Offering with new PoP in Virginia Beach: FiberLight announced an expansion of its service offering with a POP at the Globalinx data center and cable landing station in Virginia Beach, Virginia . FiberLight's lit fiber, accessible from the Globalinx Data Center Campus in Virginia Beach, will serve as a key landing point, ensuring seamless connectivity between subsea and terrestrial fiber networks. Located in the Hampton Roads area, home to the world's largest Navy base and the Port of Virginia, the region is evolving into a dynamic tech hub with an IT sector spanning logistics, manufacturing, and cybersecurity. FiberLight's POP will deliver secure, high-speed connectivity across its expansive network, catalyzing business expansion.

Strategic Investments in Intelligent Infrastructure: FiberLight, in collaboration with the Autonomy Institute, announced a $20 million investment in intelligent infrastructure to support the launch of a visionary 100-mile fiber optic project along State Highway (SH) 130, near Austin, Texas. This strategic endeavor is designed to address the surging demand for bandwidth, crucial for the safe and efficient operation of autonomous vehicles, while also supporting AI initiatives in the fast-growing regions along the SH 130 corridor. This initiative will establish the region's inaugural intelligent infrastructure economic zone, paving the way for transformative advancements and fueling economic expansion and job creation across the region.

New Pathways to Central Mexico: FiberLight announced the launch of new fiber routes from Dallas to Querétaro and Dallas to Monterrey , made possible through strategic partnerships with MDC Data Centers and NeuLink. This collaboration expands FiberLight's reach into central Mexico through MDC's Data Center in Eagle Pass, Texas, and establishes crucial connections between major data centers in the United States and Mexico. Additionally, these new pathways underscore FiberLight's commitment to providing businesses with secure and diverse connectivity, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in cross-border connectivity, and driving technological advancement for businesses across the region.

Commitment to Excellence through Expanded Leadership: Since assuming the role of CEO last year, Major has focused on expanding FiberLight's leadership team with strategic appointments to drive the company's vision forward. Key hires include Tyler Coates as Chief Revenue Officer, who is leading strategic growth and expansion, Derin Cunning as VP of IT, who is tasked with fortifying and expanding FiberLight's infrastructure, and Becky Ospina as VP of People and Culture, who is championing the creation of a top-tier employee program centered on consistency, transparency, and excellence. These appointments underscore FiberLight's dedication to delivering world-class networking solutions and exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees alike, and set the stage for FiberLight's sustained success.

"As we celebrate these milestones, I'm immensely proud of the significant transformation we've achieved together," said Major. "From strategic investments that signify our commitment to innovation in areas like automated vehicles and AI to our expansion into central Mexico that provides robust connectivity options for businesses across borders, our achievements are the direct result of the unwavering commitment to excellence and a workplace culture that fosters success at every level. I'm excited to build on our significant momentum and deliver future-ready networking solutions and superior experiences for FiberLight's customers and our partners."

About FiberLight

FiberLight builds and operates mission-critical high bandwidth networks to ignite our client's digital transformation. With approximately 19,000 route miles of fiber networks and 230,000 pre-qualified near-net buildings, FiberLight operates in over 430 cities in the U.S. Our service portfolio includes high-capacity Ethernet and Wave Transport Services, Cloud Connect, Dedicated Internet Access, Dark Fiber, and Wireless Backhaul serving domestic and international telecom companies, wireless, wireline, cable, and cloud providers, as well as key players across enterprise, government, and education. For more information, visit https://www.fiberlight.com .

FiberLight Contact:

Escalate PR: FiberLight@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: FiberLight

View the original press release on accesswire.com