Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY: Jetzt der Turnaround und Rallye bis 10 USD?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.05.2024 | 15:14
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HERONET Unveils Ambitious Mission to Mobilize Global Community Towards Sustainable Development Goals

QUEBEC / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / In a world facing unprecedented challenges, the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals have paved the way for a unified approach to secure a sustainable future. HERONET, a visionary global community, has risen to the occasion, embodying the spirit of HERO - not just as a title for the extraordinary but as a potential within each individual.

HERONET's mission, "SAVE THE WORLD," is more than a call to action; it's a movement to inspire and ignite the HERO spirit across humanity. It's a commitment to actions that not only better our world but also help it overcome the adversities of today. With a focus on inspiring, mobilizing, and honoring those who contribute to this noble cause, HERONET stands as a testament to the power of collective effort.

Looking ahead, HERONET's long-term strategy involves collaboration with key partners to establish innovative platforms like Launchpad, Defi, NFT Marketplace, Metaverse, and notably, the Humanitarian Certification platform. This groundbreaking initiative aims to be the first of its kind to document and certify the contributions of volunteers and humanitarians, drawing inspiration from the carbon credit model. Through advocacy and community engagement, HERONET envisions this certification gaining global recognition, fostering a culture of mutual support and encouraging humanitarian efforts worldwide.

In the short term, HERONET's goal is to cultivate a global community of millions of HEROes committed to everyday acts of kindness, from blood donation to tree planting and beyond, all under the empowering motto "DO GOOD TO EARN." Leveraging Blockchain technology, HERONET promises transparency and community empowerment, expanding its reach and impact without bounds.

To galvanize participation and ensure a thriving ecosystem, HERONET has introduced the HERO governance token and the GEM reward token. In a limited-time offer, new members registering from April 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024, will be eligible for up to 100,000,000 GEM tokens, with an additional 50,000,000 GEM tokens available through daily check-ins. Anticipation builds as the GEM token is set to be listed on November 11, 2024, backed by a substantial 10% of the total HERO token supply, equivalent to a staggering 50 trillion HERO tokens.

HERONET stands as a beacon of hope and environmental heroism, inviting everyone to partake in a journey towards a brighter, more sustainable world. Join the movement, embrace your inner HERO, and together, let's SAVE THE WORLD.

For more information, visit: https://heronet.xyz

Stay updated with the latest news and announcements by following HERONET on:

Telegram Group: https://t.me/HERONET_Official_Group
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/HERONET_Official_Channel
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@HERONET_Official
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HERONET_Global

Media Contact

Organization: HERONET
Contact Person: Mr. Albert
Website: https://heronet.xyz
Email: contact@heronet.xyz
City: Quebec
Country: Canada

SOURCE: HERONET



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.