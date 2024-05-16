Wisekey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey's WISeSat.Space is Pioneering IoT Satellite Constellations for Climate Change Monitoring

WISeKey's WISeSat.Space is Pioneering IoT Satellite Constellations for Climate Change Monitoring

In cooperation with FOSSA Systems, WISeSAT.Space has successfully launched 17 low-orbit satellites; currently developing a constellation of 88 additional low-orbit satellites.

Launch of an enhanced WISeSat satellite is planned for Q3 2024 using SpaceX.

Geneva, Switzerland - May 16, 2024: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) innovations, operating as a holding company today announced that through its subsidiary WISeSat AG, which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, is pioneering IoT satellite constellations aimed at climate change monitoring.

In recent years, space technology has become a critical asset in the global fight against climate change. Satellites are invaluable for monitoring, modeling, and understanding various aspects of the climate, biodiversity, and the changing states of oceans, forests, and glaciers. Additionally, they play a pivotal role in streamlining human activities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, better manage ecosystems, and promote biodiversity. WISeKey, through its subsidiary WISeSat AG, is at the forefront of this revolution with the creation of an IoT satellite constellation aimed at climate change monitoring and other applications. In cooperation with FOSSA Systems, WISeSAT.Space has successfully launched 17 low-orbit satellites mainly aboard the SpaceX Transporter Rideshare missions. The company is currently developing a constellation of 88 additional low-orbit satellites to optimize global coverage for SEALSQ Corp. (Nasdaq: LAES) IoT devices.

The Role of Satellites in Climate Change Monitoring

Satellites provide a unique vantage point from which to observe the Earth's climate systems. They can collect data on a wide range of environmental parameters such as atmospheric temperatures, greenhouse gas concentrations, sea level rise, ice cover, forest biomass, and more. This data is crucial for:

Understanding Climate Patterns: Satellites help scientists track and predict climate patterns, by providing insights into long-term changes and immediate weather phenomena. Biodiversity Monitoring: By observing changes in habitats and ecosystems, satellites aid in tracking biodiversity and detecting changes that may indicate environmental stress including deforestation. Ocean and Forest Monitoring: Satellites monitor the health and extent of forests and oceans, which are vital for carbon sequestration and regulating global temperatures. Disaster Management: Early warning systems for extreme weather events and natural disasters, such as hurricanes and floods, are made possible through satellite data.

WISeSat's IoT Connectivity Solution

WISeSat AG has developed the first cost-effective and secure IoT connectivity solution using picosatellites and low-power sensors. This innovative approach aims to meet the needs of large IoT deployments in various sectors, including smart farming, energy, climate change monitoring, and logistics.

Key Features of WISeSat's Solution:

Cost-Effective Deployment: Picosatellites are smaller and more affordable to launch compared to traditional satellites, making IoT connectivity more accessible. Global Coverage: The constellation of picosatellites ensures IoT connectivity anywhere on Earth, providing a reliable network for data collection and transmission. Low-Power Sensors: Designed to operate with minimal power consumption, these sensors can function in remote and off-grid locations, making them ideal for environmental monitoring. Secure Communication: Leveraging WISeKey's expertise in cybersecurity, WISeSat ensures that data transmitted through its network is secure and protected from unauthorized access.

Applications in Climate Change Monitoring

WISeSat's IoT satellite constellation offers numerous applications that contribute to climate change mitigation and adaptation:

Technology-Based Adaptation Solutions: These include early-warning systems for extreme weather events, which can save lives and reduce economic losses by providing timely alerts and accurate forecasts. Environmental Monitoring: Continuous monitoring of environmental parameters enables the detection of changes in real-time, allowing for prompt action to address emerging issues. Improved Forecasting: Enhanced forecasting capabilities help in planning and implementing measures to mitigate the impacts of climate change on vulnerable communities and ecosystems. Data for Policy Making: High-quality data generated from WISeSat's constellation and later analyzed by AI supports informed decision-making and policy formulation aimed at addressing climate change.



Launching an Enhanced WISeSat Satellite

WISeKey and WISeSat AG are collaborating on plans to launch an enhanced WISeSat satellite in Q3 2024 using SpaceX. The upgraded WISeSAT.Space satellite will be equipped with SEALSQ semiconductor technology and WISeKey cryptographic keys to secure the new FOSSASAT-2E satellite. This satellite is designed to boost performance in space and communication capabilities with SEALSQ IoT microchips installed in devices.

Business Model: IoT Connectivity as a Service

WISeSAT.Space's business model is centered on providing global satellite-based secure IoT connectivity as a service. This includes providing the satellite platform, launch, integration, ground station services, and all security architecture and components as part of a comprehensive SaaS solution for low-power, secure space-based IoT connectivity.

Earth Observation (EO) and Real-Time Analysis

The commercial satellite industry, with its Earth Observation (EO) satellites, remote sensors, and real-time data analysis capabilities, is uniquely positioned to facilitate climate goals. EO satellites can capture detailed images and data that provide insights into environmental changes. For example, they can identify which energy providers emit the most CO2 or track the rapid melting of Arctic ice and illegal deforestation in Amazon. While the potential of EO satellites is vast, several challenges need to be addressed to maximize their impact on climate change:

Financial Barriers: Funding the development and deployment of satellite constellations is expensive. Collaborative efforts between governments, private sector stakeholders, and international organizations are crucial to secure necessary investments. Communication Barriers: Ensuring that satellite data is accessible and understandable to all stakeholders, including policymakers, researchers, and the public, is essential for effective action. Policy Barriers: Developing and enforcing policies that encourage the use of satellite data for climate action can drive more widespread adoption and integration of this technology. Technology Barriers: Continuous advancements in satellite technology, data processing, and sensor capabilities are necessary to enhance the precision and utility of the data collected.

Integrating Geospatial Data with Climate Models

One of the most promising applications of WISeSat satellite data is the integration of geospatial data with global climate models. This combination can provide detailed estimates of the long-term effects of climate change on specific regions. For instance, soil carbon monitoring can estimate the carbon stored in soil, demonstrating the impact of regenerative agriculture practices like cover cropping, reduced tillage, and crop rotation. By using satellite data to monitor soil carbon, stakeholders can better understand the effectiveness of different agricultural practices in sequestering carbon and improving soil health. This information is critical for promoting sustainable farming practices that contribute to climate change mitigation.

WISeSat AG is pioneering a transformative approach to IoT connectivity and climate change monitoring through its innovative satellite constellation. By providing cost-effective, secure, and global IoT connectivity, WISeSat is enabling a wide range of applications that support environmental monitoring, disaster management, and sustainable practices. The integration of satellite data with advanced climate models holds great promise for enhancing our understanding of climate change and developing effective strategies to combat its impacts. As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change, initiatives like WISeSat's IoT satellite constellation are essential for creating a more resilient and sustainable future.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on selling integrated solutions based on semiconductors, PKI, and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

