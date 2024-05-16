Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2024) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) ("Flora" or the "Company"), a consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor, is pleased to announce that it has joined the Hemp Beverage Alliance.

"At this moment, beverages represent only a marginal component of the industry. There is tremendous potential for explosive growth - one we intend to capitalize on. We are focusing our attention on the beverage category. Joining the Hemp Beverage Alliance is a natural progression towards the common values we share," said Clifford Starke, Chief Executive Officer.

According to Whitney Economics, the total demand for hemp-derived cannabinoids in the U.S. is valued at more than $28 billion with the total economic impact of the industry on the U.S. economy is more than $79 billion. Data Bridge Market Research estimates that the U.S. infused beverages market is expected to reach half a billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

About Hemp Beverage Alliance

The Hemp Beverage Alliance is a U.S. national organization comprised of a coalition of leading companies aimed at building a safe, thriving, and ethical hemp beverage industry through education, advocacy, self-regulation, and partnership. For more information, visit www.hempbeveragealliance.org.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. For more information on Flora, visit www.floragrowth.com.









