CLS Health Announces Merger With Cardiac Rhythm Center

The expansion adds cardiac electrophysiology to cardiac care services and extends the healthcare company's presence in the Houston area.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / CLS Health, a leading physician-owned healthcare group, is proud to announce its strategic merger with the Cardiac Rhythm Center, a prominent provider of heart rhythm disorder treatments established in 2021. This merger significantly enhances CLS Health's cardiac care services and marks the introduction of Cardiac Electrophysiology as a new specialty within the organization.









Strategic Alignment and Patient Care

"This merger not only expands our cardiac care capabilities but also increases our geographical footprint in the Houston area, supporting our mission to deliver top-tier healthcare," said Megan Owen, CEO of CLS Health. "Our commitment remains firm on maintaining physician independence and focusing on high-quality patient care, especially at a time when healthcare markets often face pressures from external entities."

The burdens of traditional mergers often deter private practices from pursuing such integrations, despite the challenges of managing private practices independently. However, this merger is beneficial not only for CLS Health but also Cardiac Rhythm Center.

"Joining forces with CLS Health is a monumental step for both organizations," said Dr. Jose Cuellar-Silva of the Cardiac Rhythm Center. "It enhances our ability to serve the community and integrates advanced cardiac electrophysiology into a broader spectrum of healthcare services."

Operational Excellence and Community Impact

Immediate plans involve leveraging CLS Health's extensive resources to streamline operations, enhance in-house services, and expand patient access to specialized cardiac care. "CLS Health and the Cardiac Rhythm Center share a profound dedication to community health," said Owen. "Through this merger, we are extending specialized, compassionate cardiac care to residents in and around Houston."

Future Outlook and Expansion

This strategic development coincides with the expansion of CLS Health's main facilities, including a new 100,000-square-foot addition at its Clear Lake campus, which will feature advanced cardiac care facilities such as a cardiac catheterization lab and an ambulatory surgery center. "These enhancements to our infrastructure, combined with our merger, are designed to set a new standard in comprehensive cardiac care throughout the Greater Houston area," said Isaiah Rincon, Business Development Manager at CLS Health.

Leadership in Cardiology

With the integration of the Cardiac Rhythm Center, CLS Health has grown to over 24 specialized cardiac providers, further cementing its role as a leader in Houston's cardiology sector. "Cardiology is rapidly becoming one of our largest service lines, reflecting our deep commitment to advancing heart health," added Owen.

About CLS Health

CLS Health is a physician-owned healthcare group with a pioneering approach to comprehensive care. With over 33 locations and 160+ providers in the Greater Houston area, CLS Health emphasizes the satisfaction and empowerment of its physicians as a key element in delivering exceptional patient care. To learn more, visit?cls.health.

