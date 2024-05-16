Vanguard Renewables: Making Money From Manure

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / Vanguard Renewables

By Suzie Romig

Originally published on Colorado Country Life

Husband and wife Chris and Mary Kraft and their son Stratton grow alfalfa and corn crops to feed some 4,500 black-and-white Holstein cattle at the family's Quail Ridge Dairy near Fort Morgan. Those dairy cows produce about five semi loads of milk each day sold to make mozzarella cheese.

The Krafts opted to contract with Boston-based Vanguard Renewables, which has a partnership with Dairy Farmers of America. The farmers leased land to Vanguard that builds and operates the digester system while providing another revenue stream for the dairy.

Photo courtesy of Colorado Country Life

