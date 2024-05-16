Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
16.05.2024 | 15:38
Vanguard Renewables: Making Money From Manure

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / Vanguard Renewables
By Suzie Romig

Originally published on Colorado Country Life

Husband and wife Chris and Mary Kraft and their son Stratton grow alfalfa and corn crops to feed some 4,500 black-and-white Holstein cattle at the family's Quail Ridge Dairy near Fort Morgan. Those dairy cows produce about five semi loads of milk each day sold to make mozzarella cheese.

The Krafts opted to contract with Boston-based Vanguard Renewables, which has a partnership with Dairy Farmers of America. The farmers leased land to Vanguard that builds and operates the digester system while providing another revenue stream for the dairy.

Click here to continue reading on Colorado Country Life

Photo courtesy of Colorado Country Life

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Vanguard Renewables on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Vanguard Renewables
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/vanguard-renewables
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Vanguard Renewables



View the original press release on accesswire.com

