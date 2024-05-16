HanesBrands Announces Substantial Progress Toward Reaching Sustainability Goals Around People, Planet and Product

HanesBrands made impressive headway in 2023, receiving approval on its near-term science-based targets from the Science Based Targets initiative.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / HanesBrands

Originally published on HBI Sustains

HanesBrands Inc., a global leader in iconic apparel brands, announces progress toward sustainability goals in its 2023 Sustainability Summary Report. The report highlights significant strides toward reaching 2025/2030 goals around the pillars of People, Planet and Product, encompassing its brands including Hanes, Champion, Bonds, Maidenform and Bali.

HanesBrands made impressive headway in 2023, receiving approval on its near-term science-based targets from the Science Based Targets initiative. Since 2019, the company has achieved a 53% reduction in absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions and a 41% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 intensity, along with making notable reductions in both water use and packaging weight. The company is well on its way to achieving zero waste across its operations by 2025 and using 100% renewable electricity by 2030. HanesBrands also continued to create comfort in communities around the world by contributing to improving the lives of 3.4 million people since the company began tracking this effort in 2021. HanesBrands' investments in sustainability have yielded $23 million in savings since establishing goals in 2020, including more than $10 million in savings in 2023.

"I'm incredibly proud of the work we have done over the years to drive us closer to reaching our aggressive goals around People, Planet and Product," said Steve Bratspies, CEO of HanesBrands. "Our consumers expect quality, comfortable products from our iconic brands at a great value that are manufactured with the planet and people in mind. Thanks to our associates who are passionate about doing what's right, we're able to deliver on those expectations while making sustainability accessible for all."

HanesBrands also announces thousands of its products are now in Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly program, which helps consumers identify products with sustainability features in Amazon's store. In order to qualify for the program, select HanesBrands products were GreenCircle Certified, meaning the products have been manufactured in facilities that have significantly reduced greenhouse gas emissions and use renewable energy. Consumers looking to purchase these products will find a "sustainability features" label near the product's name in the Amazon store or by visiting the Climate Pledge Friendly shop.

Sustainability Progress Through 2023

People Goal : Contribute to improving at least 10 million lives through diversity and inclusion, workplace quality, health and wellness, education and community-improvement philanthropy.

Progress:

4 million lives impacted since 2021 by HanesBrands' philanthropic initiatives and associate and community programs

Green for Good program, funded by savings from plant recycling efforts, provided thousands with access to medical services and more than 1,500 life changing surgeries since the program started in 2007

52% of senior manager and above positions are held by women in the U.S.

Planet Goals : Set science-based targets to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, reduce energy and water use by 25%, move to 100% renewable electricity and take landfill waste to zero.

Progress:

53% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions and 41% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 intensity (kgCO2e per finished textile pound) since 2019; science-based targets approved by SBTi

94% of waste from owned operations diverted from landfills

Nearly 60% of the electricity consumed is from renewable sources

Product Goals : Use 100% recycled/degradable polyester and sustainably grown cotton, eliminate single use plastics and reduce packaging weight by 25%.

Progress:

75% of cotton used is sustainably grown in the U.S. and Australia

Projects implemented to reduce single-use plastic by 50% from a 2019 baseline

Projects implemented to reduce packaging weight by 16% from a 2019 baseline

HanesBrands has taken the company's commitment a step further by launching a global associate campaign called "I'M IN," which encourages associates to do simple things to create major change. From saving energy by washing clothes in cold water, to reducing emissions by carpooling, HanesBrands associates made 90,000 commitments to sustainable activities that will have a positive impact on the planet and our communities.

For 14 years in a row, HanesBrands has been awarded the Energy Star Sustained Excellence Award or Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. For the second straight year, HanesBrands is proud to have earned an A- in both climate change and water security from CDP, making the company a leader among industry peers and thousands of companies evaluated.

To learn more about HanesBrands' 2025 and 2030 goals and progress, visit hbisustains.com.

About HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE:HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company's iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability; Maidenform, America's number one shapewear brand; and Bali, America's number one national bra brand. HBI employs 48,000 associates in approximately 30 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, has set aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its Full Potential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from HanesBrands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: HanesBrands

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/hanesbrands

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: HanesBrands

View the original press release on accesswire.com