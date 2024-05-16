Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
16.05.2024 | 15:48
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 16

[16.05.24]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
16.05.24IE000LZC9NM010,678,366.00USD2255074,545,930.126.981
16.05.24IE000DOZYQJ73,629,482.00EUR021,559,756.935.9402
16.05.24IE000GETKIK897,903.00GBP0918,062.509.3773
16.05.24IE000XIITCN5656,895.00GBP05,293,907.008.059

