Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 16
[16.05.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.05.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|10,678,366.00
|USD
|22550
|74,545,930.12
|6.981
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.05.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,629,482.00
|EUR
|0
|21,559,756.93
|5.9402
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.05.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|97,903.00
|GBP
|0
|918,062.50
|9.3773
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.05.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|656,895.00
|GBP
|0
|5,293,907.00
|8.059