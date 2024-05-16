CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.: Cyduct Diagnostics To Participate at the 10th Annual Yale Innovation Summit

Yale Innovation Summit, May 29-30, New Haven, CT.

WESTPORT, CT / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK:CYDX) ("CYduct", "CYductDX", or the "Company"), an innovator in precision breast health enabled by non-invasive intraductal platforms, today announced it is pleased to present at the 2024 Yale Innovation Summit, being held from May 29-30 in New Haven, CT. The 10th annual event will feature industry-leading speakers from the arts, biotech, climate, health, and technology sectors.

The Yale Innovation Summit brings together the innovation and entrepreneurship community for two days of impactful conversations, purposeful networking, and Yale pitch competition across five tracks of programming. Celebrating its 10th year, the event has become one of the region's biggest and most impactful innovation events, drawing investors, founders, and industry partners to Yale's campus from around the world to create new connections and opportunities.

CYductDX, will present study data illustrating how proteomic technology can enhance breast cancer detection and improve early detection and patient care at this year's Yale Innovation Summit.

"Across the spectrum of recent healthcare advancements, molecular innovations have proven to be more accurate, less invasive and less expensive than current standards of care," said Dom Gatto, CEO, CYductDX. "We are reshaping the breast healthcare landscape by bringing precision, non-invasive solutions and better options to women. Intraductal techniques have been shown to improve diagnostic accuracy, lower the rate of unnecessary surgeries and improve the ability of clinicians to identify and treat breast cancer early."

About the Yale Innovation Summit:

The Yale Innovation Summit is a two day-long event tailored to innovators to encourage the sharing of new discoveries and technologies with market potential with the broader investment community. It is Connecticut's biggest entrepreneurship event, convening innovators, investors, and industry for panels, speakers, and networking in the arts, biotech, climate, health, and technology.

For more information please visit: https://ventures.yale.edu/community/yale-innovation-summit Or https://bit.ly/3y1jwpG

About CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.:

At CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. is a medical device company pursuing innovations within the women's healthcare market, primarily breast healthcare and wellness. Its mission is to empower women and their care team to advance breast wellness through personalized risk assessment and early detection of breast cancer. As an innovative healthcare company, its aim is to develop, produce and market leading-edge solutions for unmet clinical needs within Women's Healthcare. The Company's products and services will help to assess and diagnose breast cancer at its earliest stages, allowing for better clinical decisions, thus enhancing women's health and quality of life. The Company does this in a responsible and ethical manner with a commitment to excellence in every aspect of its business.

Additional information on its line of products will be available on the Company's website at: www.CYductDX.com.

