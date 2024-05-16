Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Newborn Screening Market to be Worth $2.69 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Newborn Screening Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Technology (Tandem Mass Spectrometry, Pulse Oximeter, Molecular Assay, Immune Assay) Application (CHD, Infectious Diseases, Hearing Disorder) Product, End User - Global Forecast to 2031,' published by Meticulous Research®, newborn screening market is projected to reach $2.69 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2031.

Newborn screening is a screening program for infants under which pre-symptomatic congenital conditions are detected so that treatment can be commenced as soon as possible to prevent or reduce the long-term consequences of the disease. These programs are usually run by the national or state governing bodies with the aim of screening all infants for a defined panel of disorders that are treatable. These tests include hearing, blood, pulse oximetry, and other similar tests and benefit the newborn to grow normally in the later stages of life.

The rising prevalence of congenital heart diseases and genetic diseases, increasing neonatal population, and rising awareness regarding newborn screening are the factors driving the growth of the newborn screening market. Factors such as government programs & legislation promoting newborn screening and emerging economies are a few opportunities that would help grow the market in the future.

Increasing Education and Awareness for Newborn Screening

Newborn screening is being recognized by governments of various countries worldwide due to the high prevalence of genetic and/or metabolic conditions in newborns. Owing to the increasing importance of newborn screening in identifying infants at risk of diseases and aiding in timely diagnosis and management, various countries have made newborn screening tests compulsory. For instance, the U.S. government has made newborn screening compulsory soon after birth. Since the 1960s, NBS programs have become the most effective health programs in the U.S., which test for 31 of 35 core conditions recommended by the Uniform Screening Panel (RUSP). It is estimated that around 4 million babies are screened annually for rare and serious disorders present at birth in the U.S.

Collaborations are also being carried out between public and private organizations for newborn screening. For instance, PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.) collaborated with the International Society for Neonatal Screening (ISNS) to bring attention to India's National Policy for Rare Diseases 2021 and discuss strategies to improve newborn and maternal health. The Government of India and PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.) also collaborated on genetic testing and newborn screening training.

The global newborn screening market is segmented by Product (instruments and consumables), Technology (immune assays & enzymatic assays, tandem mass spectrometry, molecular assays, hearing screening technologies, pulse oximetry, and other technologies), Application (congenital heart disease, inherited disorders {metabolic disorders, endocrine disorders, hemoglobin disorders, and other inherited disorders}, infectious diseases, hearing disorders, and other applications), End User (hospitals and reference laboratories) and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at global and regional levels.

Among products, in 2024, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of 44.2% of the newborn screening market. The factors attributed to the large market share of this segment include increased screening rate globally, recurrent use of consumables, and recent kit launches for newborn screening.

Among technologies, in 2024, the tandem mass spectrometry segment is expected to account for the large market share of the newborn screening market. The large share of the segment is attributed to factors such as rapid diagnosis, increasing prevalence of genetic diseases, increasing demand for specialists, and increasing awareness of newborn screening.

Among applications, in 2024, the inherited disorders segment is expected to account for the large market share of 29.6% of the newborn screening market. Inherited disorders are a type of genetic disorder that are passed from parent to child. The high incidence rate of genetic disorders among newborn babies is a key factor attributing to the large market share of this segment. For instance, according to the CDC, around 6,000 babies in the U.S. are born with Down syndrome every year.

Among end users, in 2024, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the large market share of the newborn screening market. Advanced healthcare infrastructure, the availability of skilled professionals, and the increasing number of childbirths in hospitals contribute to the large market share of this segment.

Geographically, in 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 48.3% of the newborn screening market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The North America newborn screening market is estimated to be worth USD 763 million in 2024.

However, the Asia-Pacific newborn screening market is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high market growth in Asia-Pacific is attributed to high fertility rates in the region, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing disposable income. In 2020, the fertility rates in India and China were 2.2 and 1.8, respectively. Additionally, government initiatives and growing awareness in the region about newborn screening and its advantages, and rising healthcare expenditure are likely to boost the newborn screening market in Asia-Pacific.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments of leading market participants in the industry over the past three years (2020-2024). The global newborn screening market has witnessed product launches, collaborations, agreements, and expansions in the last couple of years.

Some of the key players operating in the global newborn screening market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), ARCHIMED Group (France), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd. (India), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Demant A/S (Denmark), Baebies, Inc. (U.S.), ZenTech s.a. (Belgium), and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland).

Scope of the Report:

Newborn Screening Market Assessment-by Product

Instruments

Consumables

Newborn Screening Market Assessment-by Technology

Immune Assays & Enzymatic Assays

Tandem Mass Spectrometry

Molecular Assays

Hearing Screening Technologies

Pulse Oximetry

Other Technologies

Note: Other technologies include gel electrophoresis, hematology, microbiology, and urinalysis.

Newborn Screening Market Assessment-by Application

Congenital Heart Disease

Inherited Disorders Metabolic Disorders Endocrine Disorders Hemoglobin Disorders Other Inherited Disorders

Infectious diseases

Hearing Disorders

Other Applications

Note: Other inherited disorders include galactosemia, biotinidase deficiency, cystic fibrosis, severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), Pompe disease (glycogen storage disease type II), mucopolysaccharidosis type 1, X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, and spinal muscle atrophy (SMA).

Note: Other applications include birth injuries, birth trauma, and malformation.

Newborn Screening Market Assessment-by End User

Hospitals

Reference Laboratories

Newborn Screening Market Assessment-by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATM)

Middle East & Africa

