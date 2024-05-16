

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States lost more than 100,000 lives due to drug overdoses last year, data by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.



Deaths from synthetic opioids and heroin declined, whereas deaths from psychostimulants, such as methamphetamine, and cocaine increased, according to CDC'S 2023 Overdose Death Data, published on Wednesday.



A total of 103793 drug overdose deaths were reported over the 12-month period ending in December 2023.



This is marginally lower than 109413 drug overdose deaths recorded in the previous year.



The first decrease in 5 years is heartening news for our nation and demonstrates we are making progress to prevent deaths from drug overdoses, CDC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Debra Houry said in a statement.



This progress over the last 12 months should make us want to reinvigorate our efforts knowing that our strategies are making a difference, she added.



Overdose deaths declined the most in Nebraska (25 percent), whle deaths rose by 44 percent in Alaska, which is the highest increase in the country.



