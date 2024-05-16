Invesco Select Trust Plc - Change of Name

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 16

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

(formerly Invesco Select Trust plc) (the "Company")

Change of Name

Following the Results of the Restructuring announcement on 3 May 2024 and the reclassification of the Company's non-Global shares into Global Shares effective 7 May 2024, the Board is pleased to announce that, with effect from today, the Company has changed its name to Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc.

The Company has requested that the London Stock Exchange reflect the new name with effect from 8.00am on Friday 17 May 2024. The Company has also requested that its London Stock Exchange TIDM (ticker) be changed to "IGET" with effect from the same time.

The Company's ISIN, SEDOL and LEI remain unchanged. Shareholders are unaffected by the change of name and new share certificates for shareholders resulting holdings of Global Shares will be dispatched during week commencing 20 May 2024.

Further information on this announcement will be available from the Company's website from tomorrow.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Circular which can be found on the Company's website or on request from the below contacts.

For further information, please contact:

Invesco Asset Management Limited +44 (0) 20 7543 3559 James Poole, Company Secretary Invesco Fund Managers Limited +44 (0)20 7543 3500 Will Ellis John Armstrong-Denby Cavendish Capital Markets Limited +44 (0) 20 7397 8900 James King Will Talkington

16 May 2024

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596