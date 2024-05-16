(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)
TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):
Date
Total number of shares
Number of voting rights exercisable at Shareholders' meeting
April 30, 2024
2,386,846,474
2,313,549,003
The total number of voting rights amounts to 2,313,549,003, after deduction of 73,297,471 treasury shares.
