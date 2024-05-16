LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silence Therapeutics plc, Nasdaq: SLN ("Silence" or "the Company"), an experienced and innovative biotechnology company committed to transforming people's lives by silencing diseases through precision engineered medicines, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 and reviewed recent business highlights.

"Silence's first quarter performance reflects another period of solid execution with the continued advancement of both our wholly owned and partnered pipelines in the clinic," said Craig Tooman, President and Chief Executive Officer at Silence. "Silence is well positioned heading into key data readouts in our zerlasiran and divesiran programs, and we remain excited about the potential for our mRNAi GOLD platform to address a wide range of genetic diseases."

First Quarter 2024 & Recent Business Highlights

Zerlasiran for cardiovascular disease

In March 2024, we announced positive topline 36-week data from the ongoing 60-week ALPACAR-360 phase 2 study of zerlasiran in patients with a median baseline Lp(a) of approximately 215 nmol/L. Study met primary endpoint and demonstrated highly significant reductions in Lp(a) to week 36 No new safety concerns were identified during this treatment period 48-week data (end of treatment period) expected in the second quarter of 2024

In April 2024, additional phase 1 data from the APOLLO single and multiple dose study of zerlasiran in subjects with baseline Lp(a) levels at or over 150 nmol/L were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), linked here.

Divesiran for hematological diseases

Advanced the SANRECO phase 1 study of divesiran in polycythemia vera (PV) patients. Emerging data from the open-label study continue to look promising On-track to report phase 1 data by the end of June 2024



Collaborations

In February 2024, we achieved a $10 million milestone following the initiation of a phase 1 trial of the first product candidate under our AstraZeneca collaboration.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and U.S. Treasury Bills of £152.8 million ($192.8 million) as of March 31, 2024, compared with £62.9 million ($77.8 million) as of March 31, 2023.

Cash, cash equivalents and U.S. Treasury Bills of £152.8 million ($192.8 million) as of March 31, 2024, compared with £62.9 million ($77.8 million) as of March 31, 2023. Collaboration Revenue: Collaboration revenue was £12.4 million, an increase of £1.0 million compared with the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by a £9.2 million milestone received from our AstraZeneca collaboration. This was offset by a decrease in revenue from our Mallinckrodt collaboration of £8.5 million as we reacquired exclusive worldwide rights to two preclinical siRNA assets under our modified Mallinckrodt collaboration in March 2023.

Collaboration revenue was £12.4 million, an increase of £1.0 million compared with the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by a £9.2 million milestone received from our AstraZeneca collaboration. This was offset by a decrease in revenue from our Mallinckrodt collaboration of £8.5 million as we reacquired exclusive worldwide rights to two preclinical siRNA assets under our modified Mallinckrodt collaboration in March 2023. R&D Expenses: Research and development (R&D) expenses were £9.2 million, a decrease of £3.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2023. The was primarily due to a decrease in contracted R&D expenses of £2.5 million resulting from the completion of the divesiran phase 1 study in thalassemia patients and timing of manufacturing activities for divesiran compared to the same period in 2023.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were £9.2 million, a decrease of £3.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2023. The was primarily due to a decrease in contracted R&D expenses of £2.5 million resulting from the completion of the divesiran phase 1 study in thalassemia patients and timing of manufacturing activities for divesiran compared to the same period in 2023. G&A Expenses: General and administrative (G&A) expenses were £5.2 million, a decrease of £1.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2023. The decrease is primarily due to decreased payroll costs and equity-based compensation.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses were £5.2 million, a decrease of £1.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2023. The decrease is primarily due to decreased payroll costs and equity-based compensation. Net Loss: Net loss was £1.9 million, or 1.4 pence basic and diluted net loss per share, compared to a net loss of £10.2 million, or 9.5 pence basic and diluted net loss per share for the first quarter of 2023.

Net loss was £1.9 million, or 1.4 pence basic and diluted net loss per share, compared to a net loss of £10.2 million, or 9.5 pence basic and diluted net loss per share for the first quarter of 2023. Total ADSs outstanding were approximately 46,575,984, as of March 31, 2024.

Condensed consolidated income statement (unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 £000s (except per share information) '£000s '£000s Revenue 12,406 11,374 Cost of sales (2,213 ) (4,534 ) Gross profit 10,193 6,840 Research and development costs (9,179 ) (12,539 ) General and administrative expenses (5,170 ) (6,450 ) Operating loss (4,156 ) (12,149 ) Finance and other expenses (13 ) (860 ) Finance and other income 804 336 Loss for the period before taxation (3,365 ) (12,673 ) Taxation 1,489 2,469 Loss for the period after taxation (1,876 ) (10,204 ) Loss per ordinary equity share (basic and diluted) (1.4) pence (9.5) pence

Condensed consolidated balance sheet (unaudited) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 £000s £000s Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,791 1,813 Goodwill 7,731 7,840 Other intangible assets 275 284 Other long term assets 2,565 2,580 Financial assets at amortized cost 284 284 12,646 12,801 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 113,056 54,031 Financial assets at amortized cost 39,698 - R&D tax credit receivable 10,690 17,627 Other current assets 10,149 9,135 Trade receivables 8,140 228 181,733 81,021 Non-current liabilities Contract liabilities (56,208 ) (58,910 ) Lease liability (93 ) (93 ) (56,301 ) (59,003 ) Current liabilities Contract liabilities (3,505 ) (5,161 ) Trade and other payables (10,487 ) (12,429 ) Lease liability (184 ) (179 ) (14,176 ) (17,769 ) Net assets 123,902 17,050 Capital and reserves attributable to the owners of the parent Share capital 6,986 5,942 Capital reserves 420,759 313,769 Translation reserve 1,861 1,951 Accumulated losses (305,704 ) (304,612 ) Total shareholders equity 123,902 17,050

