CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eLocal, a leading provider of performance-driven marketing solutions for local businesses, today announced the acquisition of Bunker Hill Labs, a high-growth marketing and sales organization specializing in multi-vertical lead generation technology. This strategic acquisition strengthens eLocal's position as a comprehensive marketing partner for businesses across the United States.

"We are thrilled to welcome the talented Bunker Hill Labs team to eLocal," said Jeff Paradise, CEO of eLocal. "Bunker Hill Labs has achieved remarkable success in a short period, building a reputation for expertise in driving high-quality leads. Their team's deep understanding of our biggest markets and innovative lead generation approach perfectly complements our existing offerings."

"We couldn't be happier with the strategic fit we have with eLocal. This acquisition represents an incredible opportunity for us to leverage our combined strengths, drive innovation, and deliver even greater value to the combined customer base," said Ray Burt, Co-Founder of Bunker Hill Labs. The acquisition of Bunker Hill Labs expands eLocal's suite of marketing solutions, enabling them to offer clients a more comprehensive range of services, including:

Expanding Owned and Operated Media: eLocal will leverage Bunker Hill Labs' expertise to develop and manage a robust portfolio of owned and operated media tailored explicitly to the Legal and Home Services industries. This strategic investment will allow eLocal to attract a wider audience of potential customers and advertisers.

Form Lead Generation Powerhouse: The combined forces of eLocal and Bunker Hill Labs create a powerhouse for lead generation. This acquisition expands on eLocal's industry-leading call-based lead product, which has a long history of success. By strategically placing high-converting forms across owned and operated media, paid advertising placements, and partner networks, eLocal can capture a significant volume of qualified leads for Home Services, Legal, and other business verticals. This ensures a steady stream of potential customers actively seeking specific services, dramatically increasing the efficiency and return on investment for marketing campaigns.

Deep Roster of Advertisers: Bunker Hill Labs brings a portfolio of established clients with whom eLocal can now develop even deeper partnerships, leveraging our combined capabilities to deliver even greater value.

With the combined expertise of both teams, eLocal is well-positioned to deliver even greater value to its clients and help them achieve their growth objectives.

About eLocal

eLocal, a Brookfield company, is a national leader in pay-for-performance digital advertising for home services, legal, medical, insurance, automotive, and more. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to help businesses attract new customers, generate leads, and increase sales. eLocal's team of experienced marketing professionals works closely with clients to develop and execute customized marketing campaigns that deliver measurable results. For more information, please visit https://www.elocal.com/.

About Bunker Hill Labs

Bunker Hill Labs was a high-growth sales as a service platform, fusing advanced software and techniques to empower B2C businesses in the Legal industry. Their platform combined digital media, marketing technology, and AI/ML tools to shape inventive marketing solutions that propelled customer engagement, conversions, and growth for lead buyers. [Bunker Hill Labs is no longer operational following the acquisition by eLocal.]

